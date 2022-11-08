Read full article on original website
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
wdet.org
Essential Cooking: Chef Javier Bardauil brings a wood-fired Argentinian culinary experience to Detroit
Chef Javier Bardauil talks about his time working with Chef Francis Mallmann at his Buenos Aires restaurant, Patagonia Sur. The importance of cultivating the guest experience, from the moment they walk in the door. Chef Bardauil’s experience discovering the culinary scene in Detroit. Subscribe where ever you listen to...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Mayor Mike Duggan welcomes opening of arts and wellness center Convent Detroit
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and city councilmember Scott Benson held a press conference to officially open The Convent Detroit, a new hub for health and wellness businesses in the Campau/Banglatown neighborhood. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. Formerly the...
wdet.org
CuriosiD: Who made Detroit-style pizza first?
WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Tim Kaiser asks…. “What is Detroit-style pizza?”. The short answer. Detroit-style pizza was invented by Gus Guerra and his family...
Detroit Stories Quarterly: We Own This Block
He’s been there two weeks now. Just one of those stray Detroit dogs that showed up here on the East side with no place else to go is what I figured. Not sure exactly what day. Wait. Yeah I do know what day that was, ‘cause I remember thinking how it was funny the way […] The post Detroit Stories Quarterly: We Own This Block appeared first on BLAC Media.
onedetroitpbs.org
Black-owned Detroit law firm Lewis & Munday celebrates its 50th anniversary
One of the nation’s oldest and largest African American-owned law firms is celebrating a major milestone this year. Lewis & Munday, P.C., located in Detroit, marks its 50th anniversary in the Motor City. Founded in 1972, the Black-owned law firm has made a major impact in Detroit through its legal counsel on large real estate development projects and investment in the next generation of African American lawyers.
Pride Source
Out Lesbian Detroit Police Corporal Dani Woods Named to Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame
Corporal Danielle “Dani” Woods, a 20-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department, was inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Detroit this week. In 2013, she was assigned to the Chief’s Neighborhood Liaison Unit as the first ever LGBTQ Liaison for the department.
Detroit News
Daymond John to Detroit entrepreneurs: 'Be overly obsessed with your customer'
Detroit — Fashion mogul Daymond John knows what it’s like to grow a business from nothing, launching one in his mother’s basement 30 years ago and scaling it to a global fashion brand with more than $6 billion in sales. John, the founder of clothing line FUBU...
Tee Grizzley Donates Free Meals In Detroit
How do you like to give back to your community?
Detroit News
Anita Baker returning to Metro Detroit as part of 2023 tour
Anita Baker is returning to Metro Detroit, this time for an outdoor concert at Pine Knob. The R&B songstress will perform at the Clarkston amphitheater on July 2, promoters announced Thursday. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 17. Pre-sale tickets are available to Citi card holders beginning at 10 a.m. Monday.
MetroTimes
See ‘8 Mile’ people and places 20 years later [PHOTOS]
Twenty years ago, Eminem's 8 Mile gave the world a cinematic look into Detroit's hip-hop culture. Despite its global release, 8 Mile is very much a local movie, featuring places and landmarks that, at the time, were mostly known only to Detroiters. It made references to Motor City culture and featured more than a few familiar faces; it's the film that everyone in the metro area knows someone who was in it or worked on it. It also arned Eminem his Oscar for Best Original Song and the film, and told everyone that Cranbrook was a private school.
Police in One Michigan City are Getting a $10,000 Raise
The men and women in blue in one Michigan city have negotiated a new contract to boost officers' salaries by $10,000. In a time where you hear things like defunding the police, cutting jobs, inflation, and budget cuts, it is concerning when some careers that communities need are affected by this.
tri-statedefender.com
Challenges & opportunities: A conversation with COGIC’s Presiding Bishop Sheard
Bishop J. Drew Sheard, the presiding bishop of the Church of God in Christ, has been described as “a difference-maker” in his base city of Detroit and beyond. In Memphis for the international denomination’s 114th Holy Convocation, the presiding bishop fielded a question about that description during a conversation with The New Tri-State Defender’s Associate Publisher/Executive Editor Karanja A. Ajanaku.
dbusiness.com
Davenport University in Detroit Names Carlos Sanchez Executive Director of Latino Program
Davenport University based in Detroit announced the addition of Carlos Sanchez as the executive director of its new Latino program, responsible for leading the university’s work within the Latino community. Sanchez comes to Davenport from Ferris State University, where he launched and developed two Latino-centered programs from conception —...
Detroit News
Metro Detroit restaurants open and serving on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Rather than turning your kitchen upside down or organizing a family-sized potluck-style dinner for Thanksgiving this year, make nothing but a reservation. Many Metro Detroit restaurants are open and serving guests this holiday, and even more are offering carryout packages with everything taken care of, from appetizers to desserts. Below...
How a Detroit firefighter’s death might have sent an innocent man to prison
Fire wall: The case of Mario Willis (part I)
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit firefighter to be honored at Above and Beyond award ceremony over heroic housefire save
DETROIT – Detroit firefighter will be honored Thursday night at the Above and Beyond ceremony over his heroic housefire save from January. At the end of each year, the Detroit Public Safety Foundation host the 10th annual Above and Beyond award ceremony to honor our first responders with Detroit police, fire and EMS.
Lifelong Detroit educator and advocate Tyrone Winfrey has died
Tyrone Winfrey Sr., a longtime educator and advocate for Detroit’s youth who helped many of them to go to college, died Saturday. He was 63.Winfrey, who was born and raised in Detroit, was the executive director of community affairs for the Detroit Public Schools Community District. He was a former DPSCD board member and board president, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also worked for the Education Achievement Authority of Michigan....
corpmagazine.com
Danto Furniture Moves Location, Celebrates Four Generations of Service to Greater Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. – Wherewere you in 1940? Watching the Detroit Tigers win the American League Pennant? Keeping a close eye on Europe and Japan? Or, perhaps, going to the neighborhood theatre to plunk down 15 cents to see Walt Disney’s animated masterpiece, “Fantasia?”. However, most likely, if...
Highly anticipated Basan restaurant in Detroit's Eddystone building to open Nov. 15
Four Man Ladder restaurant group on Monday announced their highly anticipated Basan restaurant is set to open Nov. 15. This is the group's third restaurant in Detroit. Basan is located on the ground floor of Olympia Development's Eddystone building redevelopment. The restaurant, announced more than a year ago, is steps from Little...
Detroit City Council OKs police contract, $10K raises for officers
Detroit City Council on Wednesday approved a collective bargaining agreement that will immediately increase the starting salaries of its police officers by $10,000. The five-year contract between the city, the Detroit Police Officers Association and the Detroit Police Lieutenants and Sergeants Association has been described as a historic, landmark agreement by city, police and union officials who hope competitive salaries will help stem the tide of officers flocking to departments in suburbs offering higher pay. ...
