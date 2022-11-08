ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdet.org

CuriosiD: Who made Detroit-style pizza first?

WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Tim Kaiser asks…. “What is Detroit-style pizza?”. The short answer. Detroit-style pizza was invented by Gus Guerra and his family...
DETROIT, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

Detroit Stories Quarterly: We Own This Block

He’s been there two weeks now. Just one of those stray Detroit dogs that showed up here on the East side with no place else to go is what I figured. Not sure exactly what day.  Wait. Yeah I do know what day that was, ‘cause I remember thinking how it was funny the way […] The post Detroit Stories Quarterly: We Own This Block appeared first on BLAC Media.
DETROIT, MI
onedetroitpbs.org

Black-owned Detroit law firm Lewis & Munday celebrates its 50th anniversary

One of the nation’s oldest and largest African American-owned law firms is celebrating a major milestone this year. Lewis & Munday, P.C., located in Detroit, marks its 50th anniversary in the Motor City. Founded in 1972, the Black-owned law firm has made a major impact in Detroit through its legal counsel on large real estate development projects and investment in the next generation of African American lawyers.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Anita Baker returning to Metro Detroit as part of 2023 tour

Anita Baker is returning to Metro Detroit, this time for an outdoor concert at Pine Knob. The R&B songstress will perform at the Clarkston amphitheater on July 2, promoters announced Thursday. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 17. Pre-sale tickets are available to Citi card holders beginning at 10 a.m. Monday.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

See ‘8 Mile’ people and places 20 years later [PHOTOS]

Twenty years ago, Eminem's 8 Mile gave the world a cinematic look into Detroit's hip-hop culture. Despite its global release, 8 Mile is very much a local movie, featuring places and landmarks that, at the time, were mostly known only to Detroiters. It made references to Motor City culture and featured more than a few familiar faces; it's the film that everyone in the metro area knows someone who was in it or worked on it. It also arned Eminem his Oscar for Best Original Song and the film, and told everyone that Cranbrook was a private school.
DETROIT, MI
97.9 WGRD

Police in One Michigan City are Getting a $10,000 Raise

The men and women in blue in one Michigan city have negotiated a new contract to boost officers' salaries by $10,000. In a time where you hear things like defunding the police, cutting jobs, inflation, and budget cuts, it is concerning when some careers that communities need are affected by this.
DETROIT, MI
tri-statedefender.com

Challenges & opportunities: A conversation with COGIC’s Presiding Bishop Sheard

Bishop J. Drew Sheard, the presiding bishop of the Church of God in Christ, has been described as “a difference-maker” in his base city of Detroit and beyond. In Memphis for the international denomination’s 114th Holy Convocation, the presiding bishop fielded a question about that description during a conversation with The New Tri-State Defender’s Associate Publisher/Executive Editor Karanja A. Ajanaku.
MEMPHIS, TN
Detroit News

Metro Detroit restaurants open and serving on Thanksgiving Day 2022

Rather than turning your kitchen upside down or organizing a family-sized potluck-style dinner for Thanksgiving this year, make nothing but a reservation. Many Metro Detroit restaurants are open and serving guests this holiday, and even more are offering carryout packages with everything taken care of, from appetizers to desserts. Below...
DETROIT, MI
Chalkbeat

Lifelong Detroit educator and advocate Tyrone Winfrey has died

Tyrone Winfrey Sr., a longtime educator and advocate for Detroit’s youth who helped many of them to go to college, died Saturday. He was 63.Winfrey, who was born and raised in Detroit, was the executive director of community affairs for the Detroit Public Schools Community District. He was a former DPSCD board member and board president, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also worked for the Education Achievement Authority of Michigan....
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit City Council OKs police contract, $10K raises for officers

Detroit City Council on Wednesday approved a collective bargaining agreement that will immediately increase the starting salaries of its police officers by $10,000. The five-year contract between the city, the Detroit Police Officers Association and the Detroit Police Lieutenants and Sergeants Association has been described as a historic, landmark agreement by city, police and union officials who hope competitive salaries will help stem the tide of officers flocking to departments in suburbs offering higher pay. ...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy