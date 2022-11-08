ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

cleveland19.com

Mentor Fire Department officials issue city-wide recreational fire ban

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire officials in Mentor said recreational fires in the area are prohibited on Thursday following multiple brush and leaf fires. The announcement, which was made on Nov. 10, comes one day after a wildfire broke out in a wooded area within Lake County. Multiple fire departments...
MENTOR, OH
cleveland19.com

Speed tables installed on several Lakewood streets

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials are taking extra steps to keep their streets safe for residents by installing speed tables. This week, speed tables will be installed on Clarence Avenue between Detroit Avenue and Franklin Blvd. According to Lakewood city officials, the installation project is the result of a...
LAKEWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

Lockdown lifted at Fairview Hospital after threat made

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A lockdown has been lifted at Cleveland Clinic’s Fairview Hospital after a threat was made to the hospital Wednesday night. According to The Cleveland Clinic, EMS had to be diverted to other hospitals and was in lockdown for visitors while police checked the hospital. A...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Mentor police to use plain-clothed officers, unmarked cars to curb holiday crimes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Mentor’s police department will soon implement additional crime prevention measures heading into the holiday months. Plain-clothed officers will be used to patrol specific retail stores and unmarked cars will perform surveillance in parking lots during the season initiative. Mentor police started the...
MENTOR, OH
cleveland19.com

2 Shaker Heights 14-year-old girls injured in drive-by shooting

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Two 14-year-old girls were injured in a drive-by shooting around 7:30 Wednesday evening. Shaker Heights police said the victims, both Shaker Heights residents, were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 3000 block of Colwyn Rd. when they were struck. According to officers, the girls...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Plea expected from man accused in deadly drunk driving crash in Solon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Euclid man is expected to plead guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Court Wednesday for driving drunk and causing a crash which killed his girlfriend. The deadly accident happened on July 1. Solon police said they pulled over Augustin Thompkins for a...
SOLON, OH
cleveland19.com

16-year-old Euclid girl missing since Nov. 6

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community to help find missing 16-year-old Makayla Breyon Wells. She left her home on Nov. 6 and has not returned, according to police. Police said she texted her mom why she left, but has not responded to her friends. If you see...
EUCLID, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Police investigating shooting Brier Hill neighborhood

Youngstown Police are currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred near the Brier Hill neighborhood just after 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. The shooting took place on Hammaker Street in Youngstown just before 8:00 p.m. 21 News crews on scene observed two police cars and officers looking for shell casings. Police...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Shaker Heights police K-9 retires after 9 years of service

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights police said K-9 Alan will officially retire Thursday after 9 years of service. Police said trainers taught Alan explosive detection, and he was often deployed throughout the region when his assistance was needed. He spent a little more time at the station when...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Tawana K Watson

Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside Cleveland

The man dressed in black with a balaclava on his head trying to break into the car. He uses a screwdriver. Car thief, car theft conceptdjedzura/istockphoto. On November 8, 2022, at 9:42 am on the 11702 block of Lorain Avenue, in Cleveland, Ohio there was a 911 report of two ski-masked men carjacking a woman at gunpoint, however, according to a witness who was at the scene, it was three masked men that robbed a woman at gunpoint. Officers at the scene confirmed a car was stolen with the keys inside. The stolen vehicle was reportedly last seen going northbound on West Boulevard in Cleveland, Ohio. Police advise that the vehicle taken in the armed carjacking/robbery has a license plate of HPH1899. The officers advise they may be looking for four suspects, according to video footage they were reviewing from the scene on November 8, 2022, at 10:09 am. Police added that the vehicle taken in the armed carjacking/robbery is a black 2022 Ford F150 and the suspects followed the victim in a dark gray Kia Sportage with the back window covered in white, unfortunately at this time, the license plate number for the dark gray Kia Sportage is unknown. The police later confirmed on November 8, 2022, at 11:02 am, that they are looking for two men. One of the men was last seen wearing a dark hoodie with tan colored pants, while the other man was wearing a gray hoodie with a mask, a detailed description of the suspects is not available as of yet. If you have any information about this crime please call the Cleveland 1st District Police Department at 216-623-5100 or 216-623-1234.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man pleads guilty in deadly drunk driving crash in Solon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Euclid man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Court to driving drunk and causing a crash which killed his girlfriend. Augustin Thompkins was convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply, dui and endangering children. The deadly...
SOLON, OH
WYTV.com

Man shot twice in middle of afternoon in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man is being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center after he was shot twice in the buttocks at about 2 p.m. Wednesday on a North Side sidewalk. The man was walking south on Belmont Avenue at Catalina Avenue in front of a plaza when he was shot.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

