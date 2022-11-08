Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Day care staff, students recall 71-year-old janitor who was killed in Euclid shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Larry Anderson lived in the same house he died in. He was shot to death over the weekend. Euclid Police found his body inside his home after receiving a wellness check from the Pennsylvania State Patrol. They had stopped his vehicle being driven by a 14-year-old boy, believed to be a relative.
cleveland19.com
Mentor Fire Department officials issue city-wide recreational fire ban
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire officials in Mentor said recreational fires in the area are prohibited on Thursday following multiple brush and leaf fires. The announcement, which was made on Nov. 10, comes one day after a wildfire broke out in a wooded area within Lake County. Multiple fire departments...
Police investigating after bomb threat at Akron school
Law enforcement searched Bath Elementary School on Tuesday after a bomb threat was called in.
All clear given after threats made against Cleveland Clinic's main campus and Fairview Hospital
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Clinic received threats made against two of its facilities on Wednesday evening. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. After being placed on a visitor lockdown Wednesday evening due to a threat, Fairview...
cleveland19.com
Speed tables installed on several Lakewood streets
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials are taking extra steps to keep their streets safe for residents by installing speed tables. This week, speed tables will be installed on Clarence Avenue between Detroit Avenue and Franklin Blvd. According to Lakewood city officials, the installation project is the result of a...
cleveland19.com
Lockdown lifted at Fairview Hospital after threat made
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A lockdown has been lifted at Cleveland Clinic’s Fairview Hospital after a threat was made to the hospital Wednesday night. According to The Cleveland Clinic, EMS had to be diverted to other hospitals and was in lockdown for visitors while police checked the hospital. A...
cleveland19.com
Mentor police to use plain-clothed officers, unmarked cars to curb holiday crimes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Mentor’s police department will soon implement additional crime prevention measures heading into the holiday months. Plain-clothed officers will be used to patrol specific retail stores and unmarked cars will perform surveillance in parking lots during the season initiative. Mentor police started the...
cleveland19.com
2 Shaker Heights 14-year-old girls injured in drive-by shooting
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Two 14-year-old girls were injured in a drive-by shooting around 7:30 Wednesday evening. Shaker Heights police said the victims, both Shaker Heights residents, were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 3000 block of Colwyn Rd. when they were struck. According to officers, the girls...
cleveland19.com
Plea expected from man accused in deadly drunk driving crash in Solon
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Euclid man is expected to plead guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Court Wednesday for driving drunk and causing a crash which killed his girlfriend. The deadly accident happened on July 1. Solon police said they pulled over Augustin Thompkins for a...
cleveland19.com
16-year-old Euclid girl missing since Nov. 6
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community to help find missing 16-year-old Makayla Breyon Wells. She left her home on Nov. 6 and has not returned, according to police. Police said she texted her mom why she left, but has not responded to her friends. If you see...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Police investigating shooting Brier Hill neighborhood
Youngstown Police are currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred near the Brier Hill neighborhood just after 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. The shooting took place on Hammaker Street in Youngstown just before 8:00 p.m. 21 News crews on scene observed two police cars and officers looking for shell casings. Police...
cleveland19.com
Driver charged with OVI for fiery Summit County crash that injured ODOT worker
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a dump truck who was involved in a May 12 crash and explosion on I-77 will face criminal charges. Following a months-long investigation, Gregory Pree was booked at the Summit County Jail on charges that include...
Police: Fatal hit-skip victim was dragged under car
An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect accused of intentionally striking and killing a 49-year-old man with his vehicle.
cleveland19.com
Driver wanted for hitting pedestrian, fleeing Cleveland intersection in gray sedan
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police is asking the public to help identify a driver suspected in an October hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian. The Oct. 20 crash occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Fulton Road and Denison Avenue. Investigators said a driver in...
cleveland19.com
Shaker Heights police K-9 retires after 9 years of service
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights police said K-9 Alan will officially retire Thursday after 9 years of service. Police said trainers taught Alan explosive detection, and he was often deployed throughout the region when his assistance was needed. He spent a little more time at the station when...
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside Cleveland
The man dressed in black with a balaclava on his head trying to break into the car. He uses a screwdriver. Car thief, car theft conceptdjedzura/istockphoto. On November 8, 2022, at 9:42 am on the 11702 block of Lorain Avenue, in Cleveland, Ohio there was a 911 report of two ski-masked men carjacking a woman at gunpoint, however, according to a witness who was at the scene, it was three masked men that robbed a woman at gunpoint. Officers at the scene confirmed a car was stolen with the keys inside. The stolen vehicle was reportedly last seen going northbound on West Boulevard in Cleveland, Ohio. Police advise that the vehicle taken in the armed carjacking/robbery has a license plate of HPH1899. The officers advise they may be looking for four suspects, according to video footage they were reviewing from the scene on November 8, 2022, at 10:09 am. Police added that the vehicle taken in the armed carjacking/robbery is a black 2022 Ford F150 and the suspects followed the victim in a dark gray Kia Sportage with the back window covered in white, unfortunately at this time, the license plate number for the dark gray Kia Sportage is unknown. The police later confirmed on November 8, 2022, at 11:02 am, that they are looking for two men. One of the men was last seen wearing a dark hoodie with tan colored pants, while the other man was wearing a gray hoodie with a mask, a detailed description of the suspects is not available as of yet. If you have any information about this crime please call the Cleveland 1st District Police Department at 216-623-5100 or 216-623-1234.
cleveland19.com
Man pleads guilty in deadly drunk driving crash in Solon
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Euclid man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Court to driving drunk and causing a crash which killed his girlfriend. Augustin Thompkins was convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply, dui and endangering children. The deadly...
14-year-old in custody after 71-year-old man fatally shot in Euclid
A 14-year-old boy is in custody after a 71-year-old man was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head in Euclid over the weekend.
Man found guilty in death of Ohio woman
The man charged with killing an 18-year-old Akron teenager was convicted of murder on Tuesday.
WYTV.com
Man shot twice in middle of afternoon in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man is being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center after he was shot twice in the buttocks at about 2 p.m. Wednesday on a North Side sidewalk. The man was walking south on Belmont Avenue at Catalina Avenue in front of a plaza when he was shot.
