ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, NY

Bethlehem Proposition Two on the ballot

By Spotlight Newsroom
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37oaaj_0j387v6U00

SELKIRK — Wednesday night’s Town Board meeting ran a bit long — three hours long — as both sides of the argument surrounding the Town purchasing 300 cares of local farm and woodlands pled their case on Oct. 26.

Steve Wickham, who moved from Guilderland to Bethlehem last year with his wife, said he recognized some similarities between the two neighboring towns. He had lived in Guilderland for 20 years, the last few as chairperson of the Guilderland Coalition for Responsible Growth.

“And one of the refrains from the residents in Guilderland that I heard over and over again was we don’t want to be like Colonie,” he told Bethlehem Town Board members. “And then after moving here, I hear over and over again, we don’t want to be like Guilderland.”

The Town Board is considering the purchase of more than 300 acres of farm and woodlands — including three of the four corners at the Route 9W and Wemple Road intersection — at an apparent $1 million discount.

Under Proposition 2, the Town would purchase 307 acres land with $3 million coming from various municipal funds, avoiding a municipal bond or any additional taxes. The aggregate value of the nine parcels was appraised at $4,032,500 in February by Schecter Valuation Services, LLC, a company commissioned by the Town.

Among the nine parcels in consideration is the historic Heath’s Dairy Farm on the northeast corner of Route 9W and Wemple Road. The family farm once provided a farm store and home milk delivery since it first opened for business in 1920. Before closing in 1987, area school children would visit the farm as a lesson to learn where their milk comes from. Town records confirmed that the surrounding fields have been used for agriculture since the Revolutionary War, but it’s believed the lands have been farmed for quite longer.

One of two 11-acre lots along Wemple Road would connect to an 8-acre piece of landlocked property the Town purchased in 2019. This would halt further development from occurring along the southern corner of Wemple Road, west of Route 9W. Construction on a 96-unit multifamily development is underway just across the street.

The largest of the parcels includes a 122-acre lot adjacent to the Van Rensselaer Forest Wildlife Preserve managed by the First Reformed Dutch Church of Bethlehem on Route 9W, extending east beyond the New York state Thruway.

Town Supervisor David VanLuven said the land purchase would be one of the most significant farmland conservation efforts in Hudson Valley area. An environment advocate before joining the Town Board six years ago, he said in June that the idea had aligned with the Town’s long-term goal for greenspace preservation.

Since the land purchase was first proposed in May, the Town has garnered apparent support from half a dozen entities, including the American Farmland Trust, Scenic Hudson and the New York League of Conservation Voters.

The Albany County Farm Bureau contends that the fund is being misappropriated to preserve open space, not to save farmland. Its representatives point out that the fund was intended for tax easements and not land purchases.

The local branch of the statewide lobby group has also issued a dissension against the plan, arguing that the move will take needed taxes away from the Ravena Coeymans Selkirk School District while describing a “vagueness” surrounding the Town’s plans overall.

“People in this town want to preserve open space. Can anyone really say they’re against open space?” asked Nancy Neff, a member of the farm bureau. “The problem is that the only funding available is restricted to farmland. So in an effort to acquire open space, we are robbing the overindulged fund that was conveniently established to purchase conservation easements on active private farmland.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wamc.org

Capital Region incumbents hold on in New York state legislative races

Albany-area Democrats are celebrating victory after trouncing Republican opponents in New York state Senate and Assembly elections. But local Republicans held ground, too. Democrats gathered at the Italian-American Center in Albany Tuesday night had at first braced for what quickly turned out to be a bust: the "red wave" that never materialized.
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

In Albany County, Bethlehem voters to decide whether town should buy 307 farmland acres Tuesday

Voters in the Albany County town of Bethlehem will vote Tuesday on whether to preserve more than 300 acres of farmland and open space in Glenmont and Selkirk. Democratic Town Supervisor David VanLuven says approval of Proposition 2 would allow the town to spend nearly $3 million dollars to purchase 307 acres of land that would then be "protected forever," reserved for agriculture and open space.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WGRZ TV

Thomas DiNapoli II wins New York State comptroller race

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The New York State Comptroller race was between Thomas DiNapoli II (D) and Paul Rodriguez (R) on Election Day. DiNapoli II lead the race with 54% to 46%, making this his fifth term. DiNapoli II has served as NYS Comptroller since 2007. He was previously...
North Country Public Radio

Stec secures second term as state senator for the 45th District

Republican incumbent Dan Stec declared victory in the race for New York's 45th State Senate District at the Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday. According to unofficial results, Stec beat Democratic challenger and fellow Queensbury resident Jean Lapper 59% to 38%. Lapper is a CPA who’s never held public office, and focused her campaign on protecting reproductive health.
GLENS FALLS, NY
cityandstateny.com

Hochul won her election, but at what cost?

On election night, Gov. Kathy Hochul basked in the applause of her supporters after declaring victory and becoming the first woman ever elected governor of New York. The glass-ceiling-breaking moment was certainly cause for celebration, but it didn’t take away from the fact Hochul ended the night with just a five percentage point lead, the closest race in nearly three decades.
CALIFORNIA STATE
96.1 The Eagle

Massive Incentives To Give Blood In New York State

Now that the Halloween and pumpkin spice season are over for most, it is time to focus on giving thanks and getting ready for the holiday season. The warm air is still here across New York State and pumpkins are still on porches, but it is time to think about Thanksgiving and Christmas.
nystateofpolitics.com

Analysis: It’s now Hochul’s Albany

The center held for Gov. Kathy Hochul as voters in New York gave her a full, four-year term on Tuesday night, cementing a victory that will allow her to put her own stamp on Albany. Hochul’s victory is history making: She’s the first woman elected to the position, and the...
ALBANY, NY
therealdeal.com

What Hochul’s victory means for real estate

Gov. Kathy Hochul vowed in June that she would go to bat for the real estate industry — now she’ll have a chance to prove it. Hochul fended off a challenge from Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, winning her first full term as governor, according to the Associated Press. She is the first woman to be elected to the position in New York.
WIBX 950

Significant Snow Could Soon Impact New York State

We are officially in the second week of November, which means that Thanksgiving is just around the corner and Halloween is now a distant memory. The weather in New York State this past weekend was flat-out gorgeous, especially Saturday, when temperatures reached 80 degrees in many parts of the state and no rain in sight. It's very rare to be able to wear shorts in November in this part of the country.
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy