USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ben Olsen takes on another tough job as new Houston Dynamo head coach

After taking two months to consider their next head coach, the Houston Dynamo went with someone who knows a thing or two about tough jobs. The Dynamo announced Tuesday that they had hired former D.C. United head coach Ben Olsen to take the reins at BBVA Stadium. Olsen last coached in 2020, after a decade in charge with United came to an end amid a dire season. In 2021, Olsen was hired by the Washington Spirit as the club’s new president, but departed less than a year later after the struggle for ownership of the NWSL side ended with Michele Kang taking...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

Texans WR Brandin Cooks admits to frustration: Want to win

HOUSTON -- Texans wideout Brandin Cooks admitted to being frustrated on Thursday, speaking publicly for the first time since the NFL's trade deadline passed on Nov. 1. The Texans are 1-6-1, which is part of the reason why Cooks hoped to be traded to a contender. "For me personally, I...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

Justin Verlander declines player option, becomes free agent

The MLBPA announced thatJustin Verlander, Mychal Givens, Tommy Pham and Jordan Lyles resolved option decisions in their contracts and are now free agents. Verlander opted out of the last year of his deal with the Houston Astros, which was due to pay him $25 million in 2023. The 39-year-old righty had one of the best seasons of his career in 2022, posting a 1.75 ERA and a 0.83 WHIP and striking out 185 batters in 175 innings over 28 starts for the world-champion Astros. His strong campaign made him a finalist for the Cy Young Award, which will be announced Wednesday.

