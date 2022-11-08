After taking two months to consider their next head coach, the Houston Dynamo went with someone who knows a thing or two about tough jobs. The Dynamo announced Tuesday that they had hired former D.C. United head coach Ben Olsen to take the reins at BBVA Stadium. Olsen last coached in 2020, after a decade in charge with United came to an end amid a dire season. In 2021, Olsen was hired by the Washington Spirit as the club’s new president, but departed less than a year later after the struggle for ownership of the NWSL side ended with Michele Kang taking...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO