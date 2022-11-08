Read full article on original website
Thirty-year old crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried was worth $16 billion. 94% of that was wiped out in just one day.
Sam Bankman-Fried saw nearly all of his net worth wiped out in a day. His crypto-exchange platform, FTX, was seemingly on the verge of collapse before Binance agreed to buy it on Tuesday. Bankman-Fried saw his next worth plunge 94% in one day, the largest drop ever for a billionaire,...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash Says End of Market Meltdown in Sight, Details Bitcoin Price Target
A crypto trader known for accurately predicting the previous market crash earlier this year thinks the current digital asset price downtick is “far from over.”. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo warns his 604,900 Twitter followers that the next leg down for crypto is “incoming.”. Capo predicts that...
Crypto Crisis: Bitcoin Collapses By 17% and Sees No Hope
The crypto industry is plunged into a new crisis of confidence. As cryptocurrency prices began to stabilize, fresh drama derailed the sense of relief that was finally settling into the crypto market this year. The consequences and implications of this drama are still far from being established as the shock...
cryptoglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies
Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
trading-education.com
Shiba Inu vs Cardano: Which Cryptocurrency Will Reach US$1 Before 2023 Ends?
Cardano and Shibu Inu are both efficient networks with a great future in the blockchain industry. Both networks are among the hottest networks within the crypto-verse. However, these altcoins can get quite competitive when it comes to blockchain developments and market reach. In the past weeks alone, Shiba Inu has...
bitcoinist.com
FTX Disaster Doesn’t Scare Cathie Wood’s ARK As They Buy $21 Million Coinbase COIN
FTX, with all the bad publicity attached to the beleaguered crypto exchange, is sending shivers down the spines of investors and traders. Many people in the crypto space are now bracing for more bad news to come out of the Binance-FTX drama. Now, Wednesday’s rapid decrease in the share price...
Crypto giant Binance ABANDONS proposed bailout of failing rival FTX after finding 'financial black hole' in the books: Crisis sends Bitcoin plunging 17% to two-year low
Struggling cryptocurrency exchange FTX faces a fresh crisis after its biggest rival Binance said it would abandon a proposed bailout, in a saga rocking the wider crypto market. 'Our hope was to be able to support FTX's customers to provide liquidity, but the issues are beyond our control or ability...
zycrypto.com
Cathie Wood reveals her first BTC investment is in over $7 million of unrealized profit
Cathie Wood, the founder, CEO and CIO of ARK Invest, has revealed that she first bought $100,000 worth of BTC at a price of around $250 back in 2015 and has held it until now — putting the investment in massive unrealized profit of over $7.6 million. In an...
Observer
If Binance Buys FTX, the Crypto World Is a Mess
For a time it looked like a Twitter feud. Over the weekend Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, the largest global cryptocurrency exchange, tweeted that his company was selling its holdings of FTT, the native token of FTX, a rival exchange headed by Sam Bankman-Fried. Now, however, it looks like...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin, Ethereum Plummet as Crypto Market Falls Below $1 Trillion Overnight
Binance's surprise FTX acquisition claims appear to have sparked a significant 24-hour drop for Bitcoin and Ethereum. The price of Bitcoin and Ethereum has plummeted in the past 24 hours, with the total crypto market cap now sitting at $914 billion, a 10.6% drop in the last 24 hours. According...
CoinDesk
$940M Bitcoin 'Longs' Liquidated in 48 Hours
Nearly $1 billion worth of bitcoin (BTC) in long positions on crypto exchanges were liquidated as markets fell on FTX contagion fears, according to Coinglass data. Total crypto market capitalization slid to $900 billion from over $1 trillion on Wednesday morning as traders reacted to speculation around prominent exchange FTX's liquidity issues. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.
TechCrunch
Some crypto VCs see decentralization as the future following FTX collapse
“As venture investors, we take a long-term view on the industry; despite the current market turmoil. We are actively assessing and investing in the right opportunities,” Marc Weinstein, founding partner of Mechanism Capital, said to TechCrunch. “The premise of DeFi has, if anything, been strengthened by the collapse of centralized entities from opaque counterparty relationships.”
Crypto Poster Boy Sam Bankman-Fried’s Meltdown
Another financial disaster is roiling the crypto markets, this time at FTX, the massive cryptocurrency exchange run by Sam Bankman-Fried, who had positioned himself as the poster boy of responsible crypto investing. On Tuesday, that narrative collapsed when Bankman-Fried abruptly announced that FTX would be acquired by one of its...
Cryptocurrencies plunge as Binance scraps deal for rival FTX
NEW YORK (AP) — Cryptocurrency prices plunged for a second-straight day after crypto exchange Binance said it was pulling out of a deal to purchase failing rival FTX Trading. Bitcoin sank to a two-year low after Binance confirmed earlier rumors and news reports that it was ready to back out of the FTX deal, struck between the CEOs of the two exchanges on Tuesday. The deal was pending Binance’s due diligence on FTX’s balance sheet. After an initial review, Binance said in a statement Wednesday that it had significant concerns that convinced it to back out of the deal. “In the beginning, our hope was to be able to support FTX’s customers to provide liquidity, but the issues are beyond our control or ability to help,” Binance said in a statement.
Binance CEO says takeover of rival FTX is not a 'win for us' and shares 2 big lessons for crypto industry
Changpeng Zhao doesn't view the takeover of FTX as a "win for us," according to a memo to Binance employees. "Regulators will scrutinise exchanges even more. Licenses around the globe will be harder to get," he said. The Binance CEO also shared on Twitter his takeaways for the crypto industry.
Understanding crypto exchange tokens in light of FTX's collapse
Bespoke tokens have proven crucial to growing crypto exchanges, and — in the recent case of FTX — one may have been its downfall. Driving the news: Yesterday, FTX announced that it had tentatively reached a deal with Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, to be acquired as a way of protecting customers.
Cryptocurrency prices fall as Binance opts against buying rival FTX
Cryptocurrency prices plunged for a second-straight day on Wednesday after crypto exchange Binance announced it was pulling out of its deal to purchase its failing rival FTX Trading. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were broadly lower soon after investors heard rumors that the Binance-FTX deal was in trouble. The CEOs of...
Crypto crash and gold sell-off show there's no place for investors to hide
The spectacular implosion of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, a so-called unicorn startup that was recently valued at $32 billion, is just the latest bit of bad news for investors in bitcoin, ethereum and other digital assets. But 2022 was already an awful year for crypto before the FTX-Binance soap opera.
CNBC
For CIOs, it’s a critical time to deliver value on IT investments
A Gartner survey of 2,203 CIOs found that they expect IT budgets to increase 5% on average in 2023—lower than the projected 6.5% global inflation rate. A "triple squeeze" of economic pressure, scarce and expensive technology talent, and ongoing supply challenges is heightening the need for tech investments to pay off.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price dips under $17.6K June low as FTX nerves liquidate nearly $1B
Bitcoin (BTC) liquidated $200 million of long positions on Nov. 8 as BTC price briefly tumbled to two-year lows. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView revealed carnage across crypto price charts as exchange FTX kept the mood low. After initially rebounding over $20,000 on news that the embattled FTX...
