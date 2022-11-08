Sandra Oh is entering the spy game at HBO with the drama The Sympathizer, co-starring and executive-produced by Robert Downey Jr., per The Hollywood Reporter. Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, the series centers around a half-French, half-Vietnamese Communist spy (casting TBA) during the final days of the Vietnam War and his resulting exile in the U.S. Downey is set to play several supporting roles. Killing Eve and Grey’s Anatomy vet Oh will recur as Sofia Mori, “a liberated feminist who, in the midst of a love triangle, begins to awaken to the complexity of her own Asian-American identity,” per THR. Ready...

5 HOURS AGO