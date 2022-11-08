ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Dallas Cowboys: Workhorse RB is dead, era of situational RB begins

Since Tony Pollard’s breakout performance against the Bears, the Zeke vs Pollard debate has hit full steam in Dallas Cowboys land. Pollard’s advocates have relished in the fact Pollard dominated in his first shot at being RB1, while Ezekiel Elliott truthers are happy to point out the recent statements made by Skip Peete about Pollard tapping out after 14 carries in Week 8.
Bills at Vikings: Case Keenum & Stefon Diggs Recreating ‘Minnesota Miracle’?

The injury to Buffalo Bills' starting quarterback Josh Allen has cast a major shadow over this Sunday's game between the Bills (6-2) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-1). As reported by BillsCentral/SI, Allen is suffering from a UCL sprain in his elbow, limiting him this week. Allen's questionable status for Sunday means Buffalo may likely call on backup quarterback Case Keenum. Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, head coach Sean McDermott spoke about Keenum and what he's brought with him to Buffalo.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sauce Gardner is a ‘playmaker,’ Jets legend says

The New York Jets are dong big things this year. And they have cornerback Sauce Gardner to thank for much of their success. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Jets upset the Buffalo Bills, 20-17, on Sunday at MetLife Stadium to improve to 6-3. Here’s what former...
Vikings vs. Bills: Injury report sees improvement, Josh Allen still out

The Minnesota Vikings still have four names on Thursday’s injury report but we saw improvement with two of them. Both Cameron Dantzler and Dalvin Tomlinson didn’t practice for a second-consecutive day. The expectation was that Dantzler was going to miss Sunday’s game against the Bills with the ankle injury. There is worry with Tomlinson, as he hasn’t practiced since hurting his calf against the Cardinals.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
When is Avonte Maddox Coming Back?

Gameday approaches, and thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles‘ next test being scheduled for primetime on Monday Night Football, the normal weekly activities have all been pushed back a day. As a result, the mid-week injury report that we’re used to seeing on Wednesday wasn’t shared until about 4:30 p.m. EST one day later. One of the more notable names on the list was starting slot corner, Avonte Maddox. He continues to recover from a hamstring issue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets: Odds, keys, predictions, and more

As the Miami Heat get set to take on the Charlotte Hornets at the FTX Arena, they will look to bounce back, following a close loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. By a tally of, 110-107, following a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Josh Hart, they’ll look to finish on the right side of things again in this one.
MIAMI, FL
