The Minnesota Vikings still have four names on Thursday’s injury report but we saw improvement with two of them. Both Cameron Dantzler and Dalvin Tomlinson didn’t practice for a second-consecutive day. The expectation was that Dantzler was going to miss Sunday’s game against the Bills with the ankle injury. There is worry with Tomlinson, as he hasn’t practiced since hurting his calf against the Cardinals.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO