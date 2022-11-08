AEW announces 13-match Dark lineup

Eddie Kingston, Athena, and the Blackpool Combat Club are all set for action.

Ahead of his Wednesday match with Ethan Page in the AEW World title eliminator tournament, Eddie Kingston will be in action on Tuesday's AEW Dark.

Kingston will once again team with Ortiz and will face AR Fox and Caleb Konley. Kingston & Ortiz have been unbeaten since they began teaming up as of late.

Athena will look to continue her recent winning streak as she faces Dark regular Diamante.

After picking up a big win over Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia on Dynamite, Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta will look to keep it rolling as they face The Wingmen's Cezar Bononi & Ryan Nemeth.

Fulton, formerly of WWE NXT and Impact, will make his AEW debut in a trios match against the Dark Order.

Here's the full 13-match card set for Tuesday on YouTube: