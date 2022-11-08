ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW announces 13-match Dark lineup

By Josh Nason
 2 days ago

Eddie Kingston, Athena, and the Blackpool Combat Club are all set for action.

Ahead of his Wednesday match with Ethan Page in the AEW World title eliminator tournament, Eddie Kingston will be in action on Tuesday's AEW Dark.

Kingston will once again team with Ortiz and will face AR Fox and Caleb Konley. Kingston & Ortiz have been unbeaten since they began teaming up as of late.

Athena will look to continue her recent winning streak as she faces Dark regular Diamante.

After picking up a big win over Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia on Dynamite, Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta will look to keep it rolling as they face The Wingmen's Cezar Bononi & Ryan Nemeth.

Fulton, formerly of WWE NXT and Impact, will make his AEW debut in a trios match against the Dark Order.

Here's the full 13-match card set for Tuesday on YouTube:

  • Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno) vs. Troy Hollywood, Fulton & Ativalu
  • The Gunns (w/ W. Morrissey) vs. BK Klein & Jarett Diaz
  • Kayla Rossi (w/ Diamond Sheik) vs. Ashley D'Amboise
  • Kip Sabian (w/ Penelope Ford) vs. Marcus Kross
  • Peter Avalon vs. Brandon Cutler
  • Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Rico Gonzalez
  • The Blonds vs. The Factory (QT Marshall & Cole Karter)
  • Zack Clayton vs. Blake Li
  • Interim AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga
  • Anna Jay A.S. vs. Sio Nieves
  • Athena vs. Diamante
  • Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Cezar Bononi & Ryan Nemeth
  • Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. AR Fox & Caleb Konley

