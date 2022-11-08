November 2022 Election Results

This page also is provided in Sp​anis​​h. Esta página también s​​​​e dispone en espa​ñol.

These are unofficial election results for the Phoenix Council Election provided to the City by the Maricopa County Recorder's Office, which conducted the election. Maricopa County will continue to process and tabulate ballots. Updated results will be posted as they become available from the County. To view results directly on Maricopa County's website, go to Results.Maricopa.Vote.

This election is to elect City of Phoenix Council Members for Districts 2, 4, 6 and 8 for a four-year term that begins on April 17, 2023. These candidate races appeared on the State General Election ballot for City of Phoenix voters only. Find out more information about the Council Election.

For information about races for Federal, State and County offices, or other General Election ballot information, please visit Maricopa.Vote.