One more warm day before big changes arrive

One more day with this very mild air is all we have before everything changes. To-date, this November ranks as the 2nd warmest on record for Indianapolis. Every day this month has been above average and today will be no exception. Temperatures will surge to the mid 70s Thursday afternoon, flirting with the record high temperature for today’s date. The record is 77° set back in 2020. We will likely be a couple degrees shy of that record today.
Record warmth possible, tracking flurries too

INDIANAPOLIS – The tale of two seasons: summer warmth today, winter chill by this weekend. We are riding the temperature rollercoaster, here we go!. Temperatures on Thursday will climb into the lower to mid-70s. Our record high for the day is 77°, we will come close to record-breaking warmth! There will be elevated fire concerns on Thursday as well with the dry ground conditions and breezy winds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s.
Tremendous weather through midweek, winterlike temps to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are set to work in warmer air starting Wednesday, but this warmup will be short-lived. The pattern change that is set to arrive by the end of the week will eventually yield winterlike temperatures. Tuesday night: Chilly air will settle in under mainly clear skies....
20-year-old record rainfall remains, no rain today

INDIANAPOLIS – Our record-high temperature will be challenged today with highs topping off in the middle to upper 70s!. Record high temperature: 77° (2020) Record low temperature: 17° (1957) Record rainfall: 1.54” (2002) Record snowfall: Trace (1960) Back in 1998, a line of severe thunderstorms caused...
Indiana drought conditions worsen with little rainfall

INDIANA — Every Thursday the Drought Monitor is updated and this week our drought conditions have worsened. So far for the month of November, Indianapolis has picked up 0.07″ of rainfall, which is 0.97″ below where we should be so far. Most of the state is under...
Sunny and seventies here while blizzard warnings are hoisted out west

The mild November just keeps rolling along as we topped 70-degrees again Wednesday. This warm streak is officially on the clock. It really is an incredible open to the month, nine days in and every day has been above normal. 71° was the official high in Indianapolis with other nearby locations going even warmer. Wednesday was 16-degees above normal and the normal afternoon high for early October.
Major blast of cold air next weekend for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A mild week is ahead as high temperatures hang out in the 60s and 70s! More sunshine coming our way, before a major cool down. We have a mild week of weather overall. It’s been a fairly quiet fall season, and this week is no exception. Sunshine for the first part of the day, followed by partly cloudy skies Monday night.
It Is Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS - Gov. Eric J. Holcomb has declared Nov. 7-13 Winter Weather Preparedness Week, and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security encourages Hoosiers to plan ahead, gather resources and be ready for winter in Indiana. Now is the time—before bad weather hits—for Hoosiers to gather the tools and resources necessary...
Plenty of holiday events on schedules in Indy

As the holiday season approaches, you might be searching for things to do with family and friends. Indianapolis and surrounding areas are full of fun holiday-themed events, and these are some of the best ones. At the Indianapolis Zoo, a featured event called Christmas at the Zoo lasts from November...
Pat Sullivan: Planting bulbs in fall for spring blooms

INDIANAPOLIS — After clearing all the leaves that blew down this weekend, but your head fills with Thanksgiving thoughts and your task list for the winter holidays, Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden has one last landscaping task this fall that he promises will pay off big this coming spring.
Christmas Gift + Hobby Show returns to fairgrounds for 73rd year

INDIANAPOLIS — The annual Christmas Gift + Hobby Show returns to the fairgrounds this week, marking its 73rd year. This festive marketplace features more than 300 vendors, a holiday entertainment stage and photos with Santa. The five-day event runs through Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds &...
Circle of Lights sweepstakes: Enter to win a holiday weekend in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Enter the Downtown Indy Circle of Lights® Ultimate Holiday Sweepstakes before Nov. 20 for the chance to win an unforgettable holiday weekend Downtown!. Enjoy a two night stay from Nov. 25-27 at Hyatt House with a premier winter igloo experience. Discover the holiday magic at the Downtown Indy, Inc. Circle of Lights® presented by IBEW 481, complete with VIP access and free parking. The winner will also receive tickets to top holiday attractions including the Eiteljorg Museum's Jingle Rails, the Indiana Historical Society's Festival of Trees, Christmas at the Zoo and the Athenaeum's Christkindlmarkt. Enjoy a nice dinner Downtown courtesy of Cunningham Restaurant Group to round out each day. Enter now for your chance to win!
A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem

Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including...
Crash involving deer on US Hwy 40

*Editors Note: Someone involved in this incident was taken from the scene by helicopter, according to information received from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a deer at 5525 US Hwy 40 in Clay County. Clay County Dispatch confirmed […]
