ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving

The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
CoinTelegraph

Marathon is now the 2nd-largest listed holder of Bitcoin — CEO

Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Marathon Digital Holdings is now understood to be the second-largest holder of Bitcoin in the world among publicly-listed companies. During the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Nov. 8, Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel revealed the company now holds 11,300 BTC, worth around $205 million at the time of writing, “making Marathon the second largest holder of Bitcoin among publicly traded companies worldwide, ” referring to unnamed third-party data.
TEXAS STATE
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert

The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin’s Decline Below $20,000 Proves The Bottom Is Not In

Bitcoin was tethering above $20,000 for the last week, and its ability to hold above this level through the FOMC announcement had led to speculations that the digital asset had finally hit its bottom. However, recent developments and bitcoin’s fall below $20,000 has proven that this is not the case. Even more, it points to a further decline in the market that could drag the cryptocurrency to even lower lows.
NEWSBTC

JP Morgan Predicts Bitcoin Crash To $13.000 Due To Cascade Of Margin Calls

Amidst the drama surrounding the busted deal between FTX and Binance, banking giant JP Morgan has commented on the current state of Bitcoin and the broader crypto market. If FTX does file for bankruptcy, the contagion could be massive. As Bitcoinist reported today, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried confirmed in a...
cryptobriefing.com

The U.S. Government Has Over $4.4B in Bitcoin It Could Dump Anytime

The DOJ announced today that it seized 50,676.17 BTC from a Silk Road exploiter in November 2021. The haul is one of the largest in DOJ history. The U.S. government is currently one of the largest Bitcoin whales, and owns over 214,046 BTC at minimum. Over the last few years,...
decrypt.co

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Scoops Up Another $21.4M in Coinbase Stock

Cathie Wood’s investment house took another opportunity to buy the dip, snapping a sizeable amount of Coinbase stock on Tuesday. Ark Invest, the investment firm run by long-time Bitcoin bull Cathie Wood, purchased 420,949 shares of Coinbase (COIN) worth little under $21.4 million, according to the firm’s daily trade brief.
dailyhodl.com

Trader Who Accurately Called Bitcoin’s 2022 Tumble Says Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins Set for Extended Rallies

A popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader is expressing bullish sentiment on two specific altcoins as the digital asset markets begin to flash signs of bullishness. Starting with Shiba Inu (SHIB), pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 213,500 Twitter followers that his bullish trade idea for the meme coin published earlier this week is all “going according to plan.”
u.today

ADA, SHIB and XRP Surge as Bitcoin Climbs $17,000: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin On-Chain Data: Selling From Whales Holding 1k+ BTC Behind Crash

On-chain data shows Bitcoin whales with more than 1k BTC were the main sellers in the latest crash, as other cohorts displayed muted activity. Bitcoin Spent Output Value Bands Shows Spike From 1k-10k Group. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, unlike in the previous declines, the...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Plunges 15%, Can Buyers Save The Key $15K Support?

Bitcoin price declined over 15% and even traded below $16,000. BTC remains at a risk of more losses if it breaks the $15,000 support zone. Bitcoin remained in a bearish zone after the FTX collapse and declined below $16,000. The price is trading below $17,500 and the 100 hourly simple...

Comments / 0

Community Policy