Bruins Make Roster Move Regarding Defenseman Mike Reilly
Boston Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly finds himself on waivers once again. The Bruins announced they put the veteran on waivers Wednesday for the purpose of assignment to Providence. Boston had also put the 29-year-old through this process a month ago at the end of training camp, but he went unclaimed and headed to Providence before being recalled by the Bruins.
Bruins’ Cam Neely Reached Out To Family Of Isaiah Meyer-Crothers
Boston Bruins president Cam Neely revealed Monday he planned to reach out to Isaiah Meyer-Crothers’ family. And it appears he did just that. The Bruins received backlash for signing Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract Friday morning. Miller has a controversial past that followed him into the 2020 NHL Draft. After being selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fourth round, Miller’s draft rights were revoked after the disturbing details came to light of the bullying incident with Meyer-Crothers.
Brad Marchand Gives Hysterical Take On Bruins’ ‘Pooh Bear’ Jersey
The Boston Bruins rocked their reverse retro “Pooh Bear” jerseys for the first time this season Monday night. Bruins star left winger Brad Marchand was a fan of the uniform, which Boston hasn’t worn since 2006. Marchand certainly liked the way he looked — that sounded like...
Isaiah Meyer-Crothers releases heartbreaking statement about Mitchell Miller
BOSTON -- The victim of Mitchell Miller's bullying has released his first statement since the controversial prospect was signed -- and then had his contract rescinded -- by the Boston Bruins.A lot has come to light about the bullying that Miller put Isaiah Meyer-Crothers through, and it's clear that it was not just the one incident that the Bruins highlighted in their release to announce the signing. In his statement, Meyer-Crothers said that he was bullied by Miller since the first grade, which included both physical bullying and racial slurs.While Mitchell and his camp have tried to say that the...
Yardbarker
Bruins president Cam Neely reaches out to mother of Mitchell Miller bullying victim
Boston Bruins president Cam Neely reached out to Joni Meyer-Crothers, the mother of the teenager who was bullied by Mitchell Miller, to apologize for the team trying to sign Miller to an NHL contract last week. According to Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald, Meyer-Crothers said that Neely apologized to...
Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Gushes Over Friendship With Brad Marchand
Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand have built quite the friendship on and off the ice since Marchand debuted with the Boston Bruins during the 2009-10 NHL season. Their chemistry is unmatched and they always seem to know where the other is in order to make a play. That will happen when you’ve been playing on the same line as someone for close to 10 years, but the bond they share is just as strong, if not stronger, off the ice.
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Flames Lines, Pairings
The Bruins will get some reinforcement back when they wrap up their homestand Thursday night. Charlie McAvoy returns to Boston’s lineup for the first time this season when the B’s take on the Calgary Flames. It’s been quite the start to the season for the Black and Gold,...
Flames Trying To Buy Win Vs. Bruins After Losing Last Six Games
The Calgary Flames are trying to get back on track. The Boston Bruins face off with the Flames on Thursday night inside TD Garden. After starting off 5-1-0, Calgary has lost its last six games with two of the losses being in overtime. For more, check out the video above...
Ultimate Question Of The Week: How Much Cologne Or Perfume Is Too Much?
NESN’s Sam Panayotovich visited Banners Kitchen & Tap in Boston, Mass. to ask Boston Bruins fans the Ultimate Question of the Week: how much cologne or perfume is too much?. To hear what the fans had to say, check out the video above from the “Ultimate Bruins Show,” presented by Bud Light.
FOX Sports
Calgary takes losing streak into game against Boston
Calgary Flames (5-4-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (11-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames, on a six-game losing streak, play the Boston Bruins. Boston has a 7-0-0 record at home and an 11-2-0 record overall. The Bruins have committed 57 total penalties...
Red Sox Clear Roster Spot With Minor Trade At MLB GM Meetings
The Boston Red Sox did a little work in the margins Wednesday at the Major League Baseball general managers meetings, trading right-handed pitcher Easton McGee to the Seattle Mariners for cash considerations. The trade, while certainly a minor move amid the hustle and bustle of the MLB GM meetings in...
Oilers’ Evander Kane Suffers Scary Wrist Injury, Undergoes Surgery
Evander Kane suffered a scary injury Tuesday night. In the second period between the Edmonton Oilers and Tampa Bay Lightning, Kane fell to the ice and a scramble for the puck ensued. Lightning forward Pat Maroon accidentally skated right over the wrist of Kane, resulting in blood immediately pooling on the ice.
Bruins Notes: Special Teams Was Difference-Maker For Boston Vs. Blues
The Blues held the Bruins to one goal after two periods, but a strong third period helped Boston earn the victory Monday night. The Black and Gold beat St. Louis, 3-1, at TD Garden. The win improved Boston’s record to 7-0-0 at home, and it was a showcase of the Bruins’ strength on special teams.
Yardbarker
Bruins Weekly: Front Office Embarrassment, Marchand & More
It was a week of success on the ice for the Boston Bruins, but it was a bad look off the ice for management. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, we look back at a conversational signing, a milestone for one of their top players, a reunion between former teammates and coach, and much more.
What Charlie McAvoy’s Return Means For Bruins, Other D-Men
Getting Charlie McAvoy back in the Bruins lineup is a good thing, but the defenseman’s return also means Boston will have to do some work with the salary cap. The Bruins on Wednesday placed Mike Reilly on waivers for the purpose of an AHL assignment. If he gets claimed (which wouldn’t be known until 2 p.m. ET on Thursday), Boston will be cap compliant when it officially activates McAvoy. If Reilly goes unclaimed, the Bruins will just be over the cap and will need to do some configuring.
NBC Sports
Bruins place Reilly on waivers as McAvoy nears return from injury
For the second time in a month, the rest of the NHL has an opportunity to claim Boston Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly off waivers. The team announced Wednesday afternoon that Reilly is on waivers for the purpose of AHL assignment. The move came a few hours after defenseman Charlie McAvoy skated on the first pairing next to Hampus Lindholm at practice.
Joe Mazzulla Reacts To Sam Hauser’s Career Night In Celtics Win
The Boston Celtics absolutely dominated on the offensive end en route to their fourth straight victory, defeating the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, featuring a career night from second-year forward Sam Hauser. Hauser, who played just five games last season, has blossomed early in the season for the Celtics off the...
How Jayson Tatum Overcame ‘Sluggish’ First Half In Win Vs. Pistons
Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum went to the locker room at halftime Wednesday night not too pleased even though Boston held a double-digit lead at the break over the Detroit Pistons. Unlike the previous 10 games this season, Tatum hadn’t done much at all to contribute to the 63-49 advantage, scoring...
Red Sox’s James Paxton Exercises $4M Player Option For 2023
James Paxton will be a member of the Red Sox in 2023. Boston on Tuesday announced the left-hander exercised his player option worth $4 million. The Red Sox declined Paxton’s two-year, $26 million option earlier this week and were waiting on Paxton’s decision. The Red Sox signed Paxton...
Celtics’ Grant Williams Embraces Nickname After Superhero Imitation
Grant Williams continues to champion his DC Comics nickname. “Batman” as Williams likes to go by the nickname “Batman” — he shared the origin story of the nickname back in August — and took his commitment a step further on Halloween night against the Washington Wizards. Following the 112-94 win, Williams sported the entire Batman ensemble when speaking with the media at TD Garden.
