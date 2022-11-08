Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones Adds Fuel To Fire Regarding Odell Beckham Jr., Cowboys Rumors
The Dallas Cowboys continued their not-so-subtle public flirtation with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Tuesday. The latest eye-batting came from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who said on his weekly radio interview with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas that Beckham "could look pretty good" in a Cowboys ...
Odell Beckham Jr. Odds: Frontrunner Emerges In Pursuit For Free Agent
Speculation certainly has picked up on NFL free-agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr., and oddsmakers are paying attention to the flurry of reports. Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI in mid-February, is expected to be cleared medically by the end of the week, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Sunday. Glazer shared that Beckham will not have any limitations, and he believes it could turn into a “bidding war” for OBJ’s services, specifically among the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo also reported Beckham is “firmly” on the Cowboys’ radar.
SkySports
Odell Beckham Jr: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says star receiver 'could look pretty good' in Cowboys' star helmet
Beckham is currently a free agent, after having won the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last year but injuring himself in the game itself, tearing his left ACL in the first half. Rodgers and Packers hit new low: 'We're truly underdogs'. Reports suggest that Beckham is targeting a...
Jerry Jones Announces Ezekiel Elliott's Status For Sunday
The Dallas Cowboys were without Ezekiel Elliott last week, but owner Jerry Jones expects that to change this Sunday. Appearing on 105.3 "The Fan," Jones was asked if the three-time Pro Bowl RB will be back in the lineup for this weekend's game against the Packers. Jerry's response: "It's anticipated...
NFL Rumors: New Details Emerge On Injured Bills QB Josh Allen
Tuesday brought a little more clarity to the injury Buffalo Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen faces. Allen, who sustained the injury late in the fourth quarter in Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets when he was hit in the arm by Bryce Huff while attempting a pass, reportedly was already being evaluated for damage done to his ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow and related nerves, and the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport had an update on Allen presumably after those tests had been conducted.
Tom Brady Calls Out Bucs For ‘Embarrassing’ Team Problem
Tom Brady is sick and tired of the Buccaneers not giving their all when it matters most. One has to imagine Tampa Bay isn’t cutting any corners with its preparation leading up to games. That’s the type of standard put in place when the greatest quarterback of all time and one of the NFL’s best leaders is setting the tone of your team. But for whatever reason, gamedays have been an absolute grind for the Bucs.
Jimmy Johnson makes it clear, he would like to see the Dallas Cowboys in the Super Bowl
The coach who built the dynasty ’90s Cowboys has a new book, and Jimmy Johnson does not root against his old team
Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott has eye-opening Odell Beckham Jr. take amid rumors
The Dallas Cowboys are among the teams interested in signing Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as he nears
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Makes Big Donations to Local GOP Candidates
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has become very political this election cycle.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. With Election Day on Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made some last-minute donations to Republicans at the top of the ballot including Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Attorney General Ken Paxton. Dallas News reports that Jones gave $200,000 donations to Patrick and Paxton. Jones had already made a $500,000 donation to Gov. Abbott's campaign. Jones also hosted a campaign fundraiser for Abbott at the Frisco Star.
Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Odell Beckham Very Clear
Jerry Jones is in full recruiting mode right now. Jones, who's the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, is trying to get free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with them. He thinks that Beckham Jr. would look "pretty good" in a Cowboys helmet. "He is someone we have...
Bryan Broaddus predicts Odell Beckham Jr. will sign with Cowboys in a couple weeks
Bobby Belt and Bryan Broaddus of the Audacy Original Podcast “Love of the Star” talked about the Odell Beckham Jr. rumors and made a prediction for when – and where – he’ll sign.
How Colts Owner Bizarrely Explained Surprising Jeff Saturday Hire
To put it mildly, the Colts didn’t choose the conventional route for naming their interim head coach. A vacancy atop Indianapolis’ coaching staff was created after the organization fired Frank Reich on Monday, one day after the Colts dropped to 3-5-1 with an ugly road loss to the New England Patriots. Instead of turning to an internal option with a bevy of experience — like Gus Bradley or John Fox — Indy handed over the keys to old pal Jeff Saturday, a former center who never has coached above the high school level.
Yardbarker
Odell Beckham Jr. To Cowboys? ‘Excellent’ Scouting Report from McCarthy
We know the Dallas Cowboys have engaged in at least informal talks on the subject of signing NFL free-agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. And now we know the Cowboys coaching staff has done the same, with Mike McCarthy offering an “excellent” scouting report on OBJ. “I’ve always been...
Yardbarker
Should the Dallas Cowboys Sign Odell Beckham Jr?
As the NFL trade deadline passed on November 1st, the Dallas Cowboys did not trade for a receiver. There were many reports over the past week about the Cowboys trying to trade for Houston Texans’ Brandin Cooks and Denver Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy. But they could not get a deal done with either team.
Where Patriots Corner Jack Jones Ranks Among NFL’s Best Rookies
Through the first nine games of his NFL career, New England Patriots rookie cornerback Jack Jones has shown not only does he belong in the league, but he can excel in it, too. Jones has been a surprising contributor to the team’s secondary given that the Patriots didn’t draft him until the fourth round at No. 121 overall. Players taken in that area aren’t usually immediate playmakers.
SkySports
Odell Beckham Jr: Micah Parsons urges star receiver to join Dallas Cowboys and help them reach the Super Bowl
Beckham is currently a free agent. He won the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last year but also injured himself in the game itself, tearing his left ACL in the first half. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed rumours of OBJ's potential signing when saying on Tuesday that the...
Ryan Clark Claps Back At Kyle Brandt For Jeff Saturday-ESPN Criticism
Kyle Brandt has an issue with Jeff Saturday’s new employer, as well as his previous one. In a stunning turn of events, the Indianapolis Colts on Monday named Saturday their interim head coach shortly after firing Frank Reich. Saturday previously had never coached above the high school level, making him only the second person in NFL history to lead a team without coaching experience in college and/or the pros.
Raiders Place Star TE Darren Waller (Hamstring) on IR
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Las Vegas Raiders have placed star tight end Darren Waller on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. He will miss at least the next four games. Waller has not played since Week 5 and is said to have aggravated the injury after...
FOX Sports
Ezekiel Elliott, Micah Parsons 'want' Odell Beckham on Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys aren't even trying to hide it: They want Odell Beckham Jr. One day after owner Jerry Jones praised the star wideout and said he'd "look pretty good" wearing a Cowboys uniform, two of the team's most prominent players intensified the recruitment. "We want him," Ezekiel Elliott told...
NFL Insider Floats Darkhorse Landing Spot For Odell Beckham Jr.
The same few teams have dominated Odell Beckham Jr. rumors as the star wide receiver inched closer to full recovery from his torn ACL injury. The Buffalo Bills long have been tied to Beckham, who would have an opportunity to thrive in Buffalo catching passes from Josh Allen. Speaking of superstar quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes surely would love to have OBJ featured in the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense. And judging from recent comments made by Jerry Jones, it doesn’t sound like Beckham will sign a contract without the Dallas Cowboys making their pitch to the three-time Pro Bowl selection.
