WREG

Man shoots at home, cars during argument with father, sheriff says

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Tipton County man has been charged after allegedly shooting at his parent’s home during an argument last week. Johnathan Lindsey, 32, was arguing with his father in the 1200 block of Sanford Road on Nov. 3 when he went inside his parent’s home, grabbed a shotgun, and started shooting, according to Tipton […]
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
WREG

Suspect allegedly shoots man sleeping on sidewalk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after being accused of shooting one person in North Memphis late Wednesday night. According to police reports, Timothy Finley shot the victim around 10:30 p.m. on Hamlin Plaza near Exchange Avenue. Witnesses say the victim was asleep on the sidewalk when Finley woke him up and fired […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mississippi murder suspect captured by US Marshals in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man who was wanted in Drew, Mississippi for conspiracy to commit murder was captured by U.S. Marshals in Memphis on Tuesday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Drew Police obtained an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Stanley Self on October 6 and requested assistance from their Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Rapper arrested in Jonesboro charged with gun and drug trafficking

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – An Arkansas rapper, Freddie Gladney III, known as Bankroll Freddie, was arrested in Jonesboro as part of a federal drug and gun roundup conducted across the state Wednesday morning. According to court documents, Bankroll Freddie and his father, Freddie Gladney Junior, were arrested by U.S....
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Man arrested in shooting at Summer Ave. grocery store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail after Memphis police say he shot another man in the back in a Summer Avenue parking lot in September. Memphis Police say Frederick Delbridge is responsible for shooting a man in the back in the parking lot of Summer Grocery on Sept. 29. Court records say the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

5 former Methodist Hospital employees indicted for HIPPA violations, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five former Methodist Hospital employees have been indicted for HIPPA violations, according to the U.S. Dept. of Justice. The employees were indicted by a grand jury for conspiring with Roderick Harvey, 40, to unlawfully disclose patient information in violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, commonly known as HIPAA.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect caught on camera firing deadly shots at Oakhaven store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have released surveillance video of a man who shot and killed another man at the County Line Store in Oakhaven on Monday night. The victim was discovered in the parking lot of the convenience store in the 4600 block of Tchulahoma Road with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Whitehaven church struck twice by burglar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man who broke into a Whitehaven church more than once, according to surveillance video. Deacon Morris Brown still can’t believe it when he watches surveillance video of a man breaking into the Zarephath Christian Church in Whitehaven.  “What type of person? I mean, it’s bad enough […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Driver flees crash with toddler, drugs, gun on board, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash Monday night in Orange Mound had an unrestrained 2-year-old in the front seat and drugs and a gun inside his vehicle. Davion O’Green, 23, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, violation of child restraint law, possession of a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Burglars targeting Memphis house flippers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some house flippers were hoping to make some money fixing up homes in what they thought was an up-and-coming neighborhood near Crosstown but say criminals are eating into their profits. On Saturday, burglars were caught on camera removing items from one house under renovation on Garland Street in North Memphis. The property […]
MEMPHIS, TN
