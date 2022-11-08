Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
Memphis caregiver indicted for falsifying TennCare timesheets, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis caregiver has been indicted after being accused of submitting overlapping timesheets for services to TennCare recipients. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), agent began investigating allegations against Chanta T. Cox in January at the request of the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity Unit.
Man shoots at home, cars during argument with father, sheriff says
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Tipton County man has been charged after allegedly shooting at his parent’s home during an argument last week. Johnathan Lindsey, 32, was arguing with his father in the 1200 block of Sanford Road on Nov. 3 when he went inside his parent’s home, grabbed a shotgun, and started shooting, according to Tipton […]
Suspect allegedly shoots man sleeping on sidewalk
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after being accused of shooting one person in North Memphis late Wednesday night. According to police reports, Timothy Finley shot the victim around 10:30 p.m. on Hamlin Plaza near Exchange Avenue. Witnesses say the victim was asleep on the sidewalk when Finley woke him up and fired […]
Mississippi murder suspect captured by US Marshals in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man who was wanted in Drew, Mississippi for conspiracy to commit murder was captured by U.S. Marshals in Memphis on Tuesday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Drew Police obtained an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Stanley Self on October 6 and requested assistance from their Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task […]
Kait 8
Rapper arrested in Jonesboro charged with gun and drug trafficking
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – An Arkansas rapper, Freddie Gladney III, known as Bankroll Freddie, was arrested in Jonesboro as part of a federal drug and gun roundup conducted across the state Wednesday morning. According to court documents, Bankroll Freddie and his father, Freddie Gladney Junior, were arrested by U.S....
Man arrested in shooting at Summer Ave. grocery store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail after Memphis police say he shot another man in the back in a Summer Avenue parking lot in September. Memphis Police say Frederick Delbridge is responsible for shooting a man in the back in the parking lot of Summer Grocery on Sept. 29. Court records say the […]
Georgia man arrested for allegedly stealing $50K from elderly woman, possession of guns and marijuana
Georgia police arrested 28-year-old Dillion Ross Stowers in connection to theft of over $50,000 from an 82-year-old woman.
Arkansas drug and firearm investigations lead to 80 indictments, including rapper
Federal investigation headed by the FBI and DEA led to the indictments of 80 individuals, many of whom are connected to two gangs in the Little Rock and Pine Bluff, Arkansas area.
5 former Methodist Hospital employees indicted for HIPPA violations, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five former Methodist Hospital employees have been indicted for HIPPA violations, according to the U.S. Dept. of Justice. The employees were indicted by a grand jury for conspiring with Roderick Harvey, 40, to unlawfully disclose patient information in violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, commonly known as HIPAA.
Man kidnaps woman over lottery ticket, assaults officers who try to arrest him: SCSO
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after police say he kidnapped a woman and then got into a fight with first responders. According to court records, Dontrell Hanes kidnapped his ex-girlfriend from the home they once shared in Cordova after he got mad that she would not give him a lottery ticket […]
Man who broke into Whitehaven church charged with 8 total burglaries, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man Memphis Police said burglarized a Memphis church was arrested and charged with a string of other burglaries in the area. According to police, 49-year-old Reginald Pree has been charged with burglarizing eight total buildings in Memphis. His burglary spree dates back to October 17,...
WLBT
Affidavit: Woman sets house on fire over hamburger dispute, leaves 7 people inside
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman accused of setting a house on fire after an argument over a hamburger is in jail. Shelby County Jail records show 54-year-old Pamela Crawley West is charged with aggravated arson. The house on Burr Road was reportedly set ablaze on Nov. 4 after West...
Suspect caught on camera firing deadly shots at Oakhaven store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have released surveillance video of a man who shot and killed another man at the County Line Store in Oakhaven on Monday night. The victim was discovered in the parking lot of the convenience store in the 4600 block of Tchulahoma Road with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on […]
Georgia middle school student charged for bomb threat at preschool, police say
Georgia police have arrested a 13-year-old student accused of calling in a bomb threat to a local preschool. He was charged with terroristic threats.
Florida suspected serial killer who confessed to 'get right with God' says 'no doubt' he choked victim in 1991
Florida serial killer suspect Michael Townson told investigators that he fatally choked Linda Little in 1991 and dumped her body in Georgia.
Whitehaven church struck twice by burglar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man who broke into a Whitehaven church more than once, according to surveillance video. Deacon Morris Brown still can’t believe it when he watches surveillance video of a man breaking into the Zarephath Christian Church in Whitehaven. “What type of person? I mean, it’s bad enough […]
Mississippi Alleged Arsonist Who Set Fires At Two Black Churches And An HBCU Arrested
A Mississippi man was arrested Tuesday for multiple fires he allegedly set around Jackson. The post Mississippi Alleged Arsonist Who Set Fires At Two Black Churches And An HBCU Arrested appeared first on NewsOne.
Driver flees crash with toddler, drugs, gun on board, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash Monday night in Orange Mound had an unrestrained 2-year-old in the front seat and drugs and a gun inside his vehicle. Davion O’Green, 23, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, violation of child restraint law, possession of a […]
Meet the heroic police dog who conquered tragedy and changed law for K9 safety
Fox Nation's 'Hero Dogs' series highlights 'Joker,' a talented Tennessee police K9, whose life-changing event re-wrote safety for K9s serving in the field.
Burglars targeting Memphis house flippers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some house flippers were hoping to make some money fixing up homes in what they thought was an up-and-coming neighborhood near Crosstown but say criminals are eating into their profits. On Saturday, burglars were caught on camera removing items from one house under renovation on Garland Street in North Memphis. The property […]
