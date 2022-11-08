ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee, IA

more1049.com

Voters in Two Local Counties Approve Tax Referendums For EMS

Northwest Iowa (KICD)– Voters in two local counties voted in favor of tax referendums that in the end will benefit local Emergency Medical Services. A new state law that brought the measure to ballots in Osceola and Pocahontas Counties allows boards of supervisors to put a local tax question on the ballot that then helps fund EMS county-wide similar to that of fire and police services.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
more1049.com

Iowa Great Lakes Lutheran School Preparing For Annual Auction

Spencer, IA (KICD)– Iowa Great Lakes Lutheran School in Spencer is making final preparation for its annual auction that acts as a big fundraiser. Principal Sarah Popp tells KICD News Saturday’s auction will begin with dinner and then work its way into the auction that has some big items up to for bids.
SPENCER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center woman cited for overbilling

SIOUX CENTER—A 28-year-old Sioux Center woman was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 8, on charges of second-degree theft and two counts of second-degree fraudulent practice. The arrest of Blanca Castro Ramos stemmed from her overbilling a Sioux Center business for services, according to the Sioux Center Police Department. On Aug. 12,...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
more1049.com

City of Estherville Temporarily Closes Tree Dump Following Recent Fires

Estherville, IA (KICD)– The City of Estherville is working to fix a series of problems surround some recent fires at the community’s tree dump. City Code Enforcement Officer Greg Van Langen told the Council he has noticed a huge amount of traffic to the site dumping leaves, even though it’s not officially allowed by the city.
ESTHERVILLE, IA
KELOLAND TV

Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
more1049.com

Wills and Jones Retain Seats in Iowa House

John Wills from Spirit Lake has won his 5th election to the statehouse, this time in district number 10 all of Dickinson and Palo Alto Counties, Northern Clay County, and Southwest Kossuth County. Wills received Ten thousand six votes, or about 76 percent. Independent candidate Dan Wahl – also from...
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
Sioux City Journal

Woodbury County polling incident sparks investigation

SIOUX CITY — Woodbury County officials confirmed Monday evening they are investigating allegations of election misconduct on the part of a poll worker in the county. Sheriff Chad Sheehan and Auditor Pat Gill both confirmed an investigation was underway regarding "personal comments" made by a poll worker about Public Measure 1, which would amend the state constitution to enshrine a right to keep and bear arms. Sheehan, who has himself endorsed the amendment, said a formal complaint was received late Monday afternoon.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
more1049.com

Clay County Votes to Keep Travis Johnson as County Attorney

Spencer, IA (KICD)– One of the very few local races was for Clay County Attorney, where Travis Johnson has been returned to office by the voters. Democrat Johnson was appointed to the position two years ago and won his first election with 57 percent of the vote. Johnson tells...
CLAY COUNTY, IA
more1049.com

City of Spencer Starts Process to Take Ownership of Blighted Property

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer has started the process to take over ownership of a blighted property on the east side of town. The piece of land in the 600 block of East 10th Street has been vacant for several years since the owner passed away with neighbors since then asking for something to be done, a process that begins with Clay County assigning the Tax Sale Certificate to the City of Spencer which can then be turned into a deed of ownership.
SPENCER, IA
kiwaradio.com

Ireton Woman Taken To Sioux City By Helicopter After Accident

Sioux Center, Iowa — An Ireton woman was flown to a Sioux City hospital after a crash near Sioux Center on Saturday. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office has just released information that states that about 6:25 a.m. that day, 21-year-old Stephanie Jimenez of Ireton was driving a 2012 Ford Focus southbound on Harrison Avenue at the southeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch, struck a light pole and rolled.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
stormlakeradio.com

General Election Results Pertaining to Area Counties

There were just a few general election contested races that involved area counties. On the state level...For the Iowa House in the newly-drawn District 6, which includes much of Buena Vista and Clay Counties, Republican Megan Jones of Sioux Rapids easily defeated Democrat James Eliason of Storm Lake, 73-percent to 26-percent.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Leroy McFarland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for violating their parole. Leroy McFarland is wanted by Woodbury County for that crime. He's on parole for Indecent Exposure and is a registered sex offender. McFarland is 47 years old, 6 feet 2 inches...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA

