Avatar: The Way of Water is in theaters Dec. 16 James Cameron might abandon the Avatar franchise if the upcoming sequel doesn't meet box office expectations. In an interview with Total Film, the director said how well the second film, Avatar: The Way of Water, performs when it hits theaters next month — 13 years after the record-breaking original — will dictate whether the series goes beyond the already-in-the-works third entry. "The market could be telling us we're done in three months," Cameron said. "Or we might be semi-done,...

2 DAYS AGO