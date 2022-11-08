Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Related
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Nov. 10, 2022
KING CITY — King City VFW will host its annual Veterans Day BBQ on Friday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 599 Bitterwater Road in King City. This is a drive-through, tri-tip meal with all the trimmings, including meat, beans, salad and roll. Tickets can be purchased from any VFW member or at Kasey’s Fitness, Scotty’s Pine Canyon Store, Verdun’s Hair Salon and Ace Hardware in King City.
Man arrested in San Jose after pointing high-capacity handgun at juveniles
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON)– A man accused of pointing firearm at three juveniles has been arrested, the San Jose Police Department announced. The incident occurred on September 23, 2022, at approximately 7:15 p.m. The three juveniles, who were aged between 11 and 13, were walking on McLaughlin Avenue in San Jose when they were approached […]
KSBW.com
2 teens arrested with unserialized guns and gang paraphernalia in King City
KING CITY, Calif. — On Monday morning, SWAT and multiple law enforcement agencies searched multiple homes in King City. According to the Soledad Police Department, five homes were searched by law enforcement from across Monterey County. Two 17-year-olds were found with unserialized guns and gang indicia. This violated their...
pajaronian.com
Photo: Suspected car thief nabbed within minutes
A Pacific Gas & Electric worker untangles a guy wire from a tree that was knocked over by a reckless driver Sunday morning on Walker Street. Watsonville Police Sgt. Donny Thul said that around 11:15am a man reportedly stole a red Ford Mustang in front of Gold’s Gym on Westridge Drive at Harkins Slough Road. As he raced off, an alert WPD officer spotted the speeding car and give chase. The driver, identified as Ethan Benoit, 33, charged south on Harkins Slough Road and then onto Walker Street where he lost control near the corner of West 6th Street. The Mustang veered off the road and smashed through a wood fence, knocking out a 40-foot section before clipping a utility pole. The car then careened across 6th Street and collided with a large cypress tree, shearing it off at the base. That’s when the tree and Mustang both sailed into the rear of a parked Dodge SUV before tearing out an outlet pole guy wire. The tree and car came to a rest as they crushed in the corner of a tin building that is part of LaRosa Tortilla Factory. Thul said the driver suffered major injuries and was flown by CALSTAR helicopter to an out-of-county trauma center Thul said Benoit was on Post Release Community Supervision for previous stolen vehicles and had an active warrant. The incident is still under investigation.
Monterey Police makes weapons arrest
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): Monterey Police announced on Tuesday evening that they arrested 53-year-old Frank Gonzales on gun possession and possession of narcotics for sale charges. The arrest occurred on Oct. 21 after officers served a search warrant for Gonzales's arrest. Monterey and Seaside Police located Gonzales at the Walgreens on Fremont Boulevard. PHOTO OF FRANK The post Monterey Police makes weapons arrest appeared first on KION546.
1 Person Injured In A Motor vehicle Accident In Santa Cruz Mountains (Santa Cruz, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday. The accident took place on northbound Highway 17. According to the officials, a California Highway Patrol officer was struck by a vehicle while working on clearing a crash. A driver had lost control of their vehicle and crashed into the officer and their vehicle.
San Jose man faces life for funneling meth to drug dealers
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose man is facing a life prison sentence and a $10 million fine for funneling huge amounts of methamphetamine to drug dealers in Solano County, prosecutors said. Esteban Gerardo Ramirez, 32, of San Jose, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to possess and distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. […]
shelbycountypost.com
Greenfield PD arrest car hoppers connected to stolen California vehicle
A search for a second suspect involving a stolen car in Greenfield has ended with an arrest. Greenfield Police had stopped a car that was reported stolen from California. The car had a stolen license plate on it with multiple other plates in the vehicle. Police noted that from the investigation it was clear the occupants were car hoppers, as ID’s and other stolen property from multiple states was located in the vehicle.
montereycountyweekly.com
Tina Nieto wins a decisive victory as the next Monterey County sheriff.
Tina Nieto made history on Tuesday, Nov. 8. She is poised to become the first woman, first person of color and first openly gay person to be elected as Monterey County sheriff, and along with two other Latinas who were elected in the June primary, will join a three-person cohort of the first Latina sheriffs in California.
Santa Cruz County District 4 Supervisor: Felipe Hernandez opens up 11-point lead over Jimmy Dutra
Felipe Hernandez held an 11-point lead over Jimmy Dutra with 3,482 votes counted as of early Wednesday in the race for 4th District Santa Cruz County Supervisor.
KSBW.com
Car crash knocks over Monterey sign
MONTEREY, Calif. — The Monterey welcome sign on Fremont Boulevard was knocked over in a single-car collision Wednesday morning. The Seaside Police Department says a 19-year-old driver lost control of the car and ran into the sign. The car was stuck with its front half suspended on top of...
Broken gas line causes traffic headache on Freedom Boulevard in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): Watsonville Police said traffic is being impacted on Freedom Boulevard after a gas line was severed near the KFC restaurant on Wednesday afternoon. Watsonville Fire is at the scene and determined there is no immediate danger to residents or businesses in the area. Northbound Freedom Boulevard is closed with PG&E working on The post Broken gas line causes traffic headache on Freedom Boulevard in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Broken gas line shuts down Freedom Blvd. in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The northbound lane of Freedom Boulevard in Watsonville was shut down on Wednesday after a gas line was severed. The severed line was near Davis Avenue. The Watsonville Fire Department responded to the scene and assessed that there was no immediate danger to nearby residents and...
Gilroy man arrested for shooting partner
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — A Gilroy man was arrested on Monday after police accused him of a domestic violence-related shooting, the Gilroy Police Department announced. Pedro Martinez-Guerrero, 40, was taken into custody four days after being identified as the suspect. Officers responded to the 1200 block of Juniper Drive at about 10:00 p.m. on Nov. […]
King City man arrested for rape of a minor over 5-year span
KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A case of sexual assault of a child that was brought to King City Police's attention in October ended Monday with the arrest of a man. Ernie Isaiah Duarte, 23, of King City, was arrested for Oral copulation with a person under 14, Penetration with a person under 14, Lewd and The post King City man arrested for rape of a minor over 5-year span appeared first on KION546.
5-year-old Santa Clara boy located
UPDATE: Dominic has been found, Santa Clara Police confirmed. SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — A 5-year-old boy was reported missing by the Santa Clara Police Department on Monday. Dominic Cassell was last seen at 6:00 p.m. on the 1800 block of Civic Center Drive, according to police. He was wearing a maroon shirt, blue pants […]
KSBW.com
Monterey County DA will not seek death penalty against man charged with murdering Salinas Police officer
SALINAS, Calif. — Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced that her office will not seek the death penalty against Gustavo Morales. Video Player: Salinas police officer Jorge David Alvarado Jr. End of Watch call. Morales was charged with the first-degree murder of Salinas Police Officer Jorge David Alvarado...
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Shooting in San Jose
Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries in San Jose Monday night. The incident was reported in the area of Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue around 7 p.m. The man was transported to the hospital, police said. No additional information was immediately available.
CHP San Jose officer involved in Highway 17 crash at Summit, significant injuries reported
LEXINGTON HILLS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans said that both northbound lanes of Highway 17 are closed at Summit. There is a heavy police presence in the area, and a SIG alert has been issued. CHP San Jose said one of their officers was involved in the crash with another vehicle. There are significant injuries, but it The post CHP San Jose officer involved in Highway 17 crash at Summit, significant injuries reported appeared first on KION546.
Morgan Hill Times
Voters speak up on Monterey Road, distribution centers in Morgan Hill
In what supporters say is a dual win for the voice of the people, two local measures on the Nov. 8 ballot for the City of Morgan Hill hold a commanding lead in the vote count, according to unofficial results. Yes on Measure A, which prohibits “buildings with characteristics that...
Comments / 0