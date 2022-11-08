Read full article on original website
This former Utah Jazz point guard has been named head coach of the Brooklyn Nets
Jacque Vaughn, who played for the Utah Jazz from 1997-2001, was named head coach of the Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets Make Surprising Coaching Decision
The Brooklyn Nets have officially named their head coach.
Brooklyn Nets Name Jacque Vaughn Head Coach: 'He Really Simplifies The Game'
The Brooklyn Nets have promoted Jacque Vaughn to head coach.
Yuta Watanabe (ankle) won't return Monday night for Brooklyn
Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe will not return Monday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Watanabe was helped to the locker room in the second quarter as he suffered a leg injury. Now, the team has ruled him out for the rest of the night due a sprained left ankle. Expect more minutes for Cam Thomas and Markieff Morris with Watanabe unavailable.
Brooklyn Nets Change Their Mind, Hire Jacque Vaughn Instead Ime Udoka
Like the Miami Heat, the Nets started the season full of struggles
