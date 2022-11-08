If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. Bogalusa Crime Prevention Commission (BCPC) Looking for an opportunity to get involved in your community? Looking for a way to be proactive in taking a bite out of crime? Complaining on social media does not count! Have you heard about the BCPC? Come on out for an informational meet and greet and recruitment session. We need board members for the newly re-established commission. You must live in the city of Boglausa and be able to pass a background check. We’ll have short applications available at the meeting, or you can submit a short bio to your council member. The meeting will be Thursday, Nov. 10, starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Bogalusa City Hall courtroom.

BOGALUSA, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO