Community Calendar for Nov. 9, 2022
If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. Bogalusa Crime Prevention Commission (BCPC) Looking for an opportunity to get involved in your community? Looking for a way to be proactive in taking a bite out of crime? Complaining on social media does not count! Have you heard about the BCPC? Come on out for an informational meet and greet and recruitment session. We need board members for the newly re-established commission. You must live in the city of Boglausa and be able to pass a background check. We’ll have short applications available at the meeting, or you can submit a short bio to your council member. The meeting will be Thursday, Nov. 10, starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Bogalusa City Hall courtroom.
Jenell Dillon
Jenell Forbes Dillon, 91, a resident of Franklinton, passed away Friday morning, Nov. 4, 2022, at St. Tammany Parish Hospital. She worked at Finch’s Flowers in Franklinton for 33 years and continued her love for flowers throughout the rest of her life. Jenell also worked at West Brothers clothing store in Franklinton and the box and bag factory in Bogalusa for a time. She was a member of Cornerstone Church that loved quilting, sewing and reading in her spare time. Jenell was always quick to pick with her family when she needed help. “Houston, we have a problem!”
23 year old ousts two term mayor of Bogalusa
His election is being noticed across the country. 23-year-old Tyrin Troung, the grandson of a Vietnamese immigrant—ousted the two-term mayor of Bogalusa Tuesday night. “You know our city has been the laughing stock of the state for a while now in terms of our poverty rate, in terms of gun violence,” he said.
A weekend of teaching and sharing Native American heritage in Lacombe
The Bayou Lacombe Museum will host its third annual Native American Heritage Festival on Nov. 19-20 to introduce, educate and celebrate the area's Choctaw history. Older than New Orleans, Lacombe had an active native community until the mid-20th century, when the practice of some traditions began to wane, including tribal dances that had been lost for almost 100 years. Choctaw culture bearers now focus on keeping these traditions alive by teaching younger generations through the museum, special gatherings and other practices.
St. Tammany Parish residents continue to fight dense development in their neighborhood
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The latest project off Military Road has some residents in Slidell concerned. They say the Bonterra Subdivision is too dense for this part of the parish. They say it will cause traffic and drainage issues. They're also concerned about the lack of green space...
Eugene “Gene” Gunulfsen
Eugene “Gene” Ray Gunulfsen passed away peacefully at the age of 72 on Nov. 4, 2022. He was born in Bogalusa to the late Lena Mae (Breland) and Goodmund Gunulfsen on June 17, 1950. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Jeri Purdy Gunulfsen; four stepchildren,...
Home Depot to paint Slidell school classrooms
Thanks to a Home Depot Foundation grant, 25 company employees will show up Nov. 19 to paint all the classrooms at W.L. Abney Elementary School classrooms in Slidell. Painting will start at 8 a.m. sharp and should be complete by 5 p.m. Although Home Depot will lead the project, the school is inviting its staff and other community volunteers to join in the effort to beautify the campus at 825 Kostmayer Ave. All supplies will be provided.
Public Service Commissioner for River Parishes will be decided in run-off
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The River parishes will return to the polls in December to elect their new Public Service Commissioner for District 3. Lambert C. Boissiere will face Davante Lewis in a runoff on Dec. 10. Boissiere, the incumbent, was first elected to the Public Service Commission...
One dead after post-homecoming party
Four Arkansas-Pine Bluff students were shot, one fatally, at an unsanctioned party in Bienville Parish after the Grambling State-Pine Bluff football game. Sheriff John Ballance of the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office said at least 50 gunshots were fired at the event at the Bonnie & Clyde Trade Days site on La. Highway 9 south of Arcadia.
23-year-old defeats 2-term mayor in small Louisiana city
BATON ROUGE (AP) — A 23-year-old has defeated a two-term incumbent to become a small Louisiana city’s next mayor. WWL-TV reported Wednesday that Democrat Tyrin Truong bested 47-year-old independent Mayor Wendy O’Quin Perrette in Bogalusa. That’s a city of about 11,000 in southeastern Louisiana. Truong says that he is “honestly at a loss for words” and that he wants to build “a better Bogalusa and a better city.” Perrette was first elected in 2014 and has conceded this year’s election. She says Truong lacks the skills to lead the city but that she prays she is wrong and will help during the transition.
Election Upset: 23-year-old elected Mayor of City of Bogalusa in Louisiana
Tyrin Truong is just 23 years old, but he says age is just a number. When it comes to strong leadership, his fresh perspective will benefit Bogalusa.
Mississippi parents concerned about flu outbreaks in schools
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to doctors, 2022 will experience a very high flu outbreak across the United States. In Mississippi, there are some school districts that are experiencing the outbreak amongst students. According to the Pine Belt News, the Lamar County School District (LCSD) has been dealing with an outbreak of influenza in at […]
Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi
Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
Duplessis defeats Landry, Badon ousted by Glapion, and Bogalusa elects a 23-year-old mayor
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Royce Duplessis defeated Mandie Landry in a tight state senate race. Donna Glapion ousted incumbent Austin Badon in the fight for clerk of New Orleans’ 1st City Court. And Bogalusa elected a 23-year-old political newcomer as mayor as local election results continued to come in late Tuesday night (Nov. 8).
Aldi grocery store to open in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – An Aldi grocery store is expected to be built on U.S. 98 in Hattiesburg. The Hattiesburg American reported the store will be located in a new shopping center that’s under construction on U.S. 98 between Lakewood Drive and an unnamed road that exits from the east side of Walmart Supercenter. The development will […]
Second bomb threat shuts down Louisiana school, changes polling location for some voters
KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Officials with Kenner Discovery School began investigating a bomb threat on campus Tuesday (Nov. 8) – the school’s second threat made in the last week. A tweet from the Kenner Police Department says the threat came in early on Election Day morning to...
Tangipahoa Parish claims the life of 57-year-old motorcyclist
Norco woman loses life in fatal motorcycle crash in Tangipahoa Parish.
1 killed in head-on crash in St. Tammany Parish
A head-on crash in Folsom Tuesday claimed the life of one person and sent another to an area hospital, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Louisiana 25 near Village Farms Lane, authorities said. The driver of a Mazda 6 headed north crossed the centerline of the roadway into the path of the southbound Dodge Ram truck.
Joe Lee is new Pearl River mayor. Jack Sessions wins second term as police chief
Joe Lee, a Pearl River alderman who was appointed interim mayor of Pearl River after Dave McQueen's death in late 2021, was elected to be the town's new mayor Tuesday with 54% of the vote. He defeated Jack Lauer, a retired business owner who received 15% of the vote, and...
Truong elected mayor of Bogalusa, earns 56% of vote
Tyrin Truong will be the next mayor of Bogalusa, according to unofficial results released Tuesday night by the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office. With all precincts reporting, Truong had 56 percent of the vote. Teddy Drummond had 25 percent and incumbent mayor Wendy Perrette had 19 percent. Perrette officially...
