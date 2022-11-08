ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Calendar for Nov. 9, 2022

If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. Bogalusa Crime Prevention Commission (BCPC) Looking for an opportunity to get involved in your community? Looking for a way to be proactive in taking a bite out of crime? Complaining on social media does not count! Have you heard about the BCPC? Come on out for an informational meet and greet and recruitment session. We need board members for the newly re-established commission. You must live in the city of Boglausa and be able to pass a background check. We’ll have short applications available at the meeting, or you can submit a short bio to your council member. The meeting will be Thursday, Nov. 10, starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Bogalusa City Hall courtroom.
Jenell Dillon

Jenell Forbes Dillon, 91, a resident of Franklinton, passed away Friday morning, Nov. 4, 2022, at St. Tammany Parish Hospital. She worked at Finch’s Flowers in Franklinton for 33 years and continued her love for flowers throughout the rest of her life. Jenell also worked at West Brothers clothing store in Franklinton and the box and bag factory in Bogalusa for a time. She was a member of Cornerstone Church that loved quilting, sewing and reading in her spare time. Jenell was always quick to pick with her family when she needed help. “Houston, we have a problem!”
23 year old ousts two term mayor of Bogalusa

His election is being noticed across the country. 23-year-old Tyrin Troung, the grandson of a Vietnamese immigrant—ousted the two-term mayor of Bogalusa Tuesday night. “You know our city has been the laughing stock of the state for a while now in terms of our poverty rate, in terms of gun violence,” he said.
A weekend of teaching and sharing Native American heritage in Lacombe

The Bayou Lacombe Museum will host its third annual Native American Heritage Festival on Nov. 19-20 to introduce, educate and celebrate the area's Choctaw history. Older than New Orleans, Lacombe had an active native community until the mid-20th century, when the practice of some traditions began to wane, including tribal dances that had been lost for almost 100 years. Choctaw culture bearers now focus on keeping these traditions alive by teaching younger generations through the museum, special gatherings and other practices.
Eugene “Gene” Gunulfsen

Eugene “Gene” Ray Gunulfsen passed away peacefully at the age of 72 on Nov. 4, 2022. He was born in Bogalusa to the late Lena Mae (Breland) and Goodmund Gunulfsen on June 17, 1950. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Jeri Purdy Gunulfsen; four stepchildren,...
Home Depot to paint Slidell school classrooms

Thanks to a Home Depot Foundation grant, 25 company employees will show up Nov. 19 to paint all the classrooms at W.L. Abney Elementary School classrooms in Slidell. Painting will start at 8 a.m. sharp and should be complete by 5 p.m. Although Home Depot will lead the project, the school is inviting its staff and other community volunteers to join in the effort to beautify the campus at 825 Kostmayer Ave. All supplies will be provided.
One dead after post-homecoming party

Four Arkansas-Pine Bluff students were shot, one fatally, at an unsanctioned party in Bienville Parish after the Grambling State-Pine Bluff football game. Sheriff John Ballance of the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office said at least 50 gunshots were fired at the event at the Bonnie & Clyde Trade Days site on La. Highway 9 south of Arcadia.
23-year-old defeats 2-term mayor in small Louisiana city

BATON ROUGE (AP) — A 23-year-old has defeated a two-term incumbent to become a small Louisiana city’s next mayor. WWL-TV reported Wednesday that Democrat Tyrin Truong bested 47-year-old independent Mayor Wendy O’Quin Perrette in Bogalusa. That’s a city of about 11,000 in southeastern Louisiana. Truong says that he is “honestly at a loss for words” and that he wants to build “a better Bogalusa and a better city.” Perrette was first elected in 2014 and has conceded this year’s election. She says Truong lacks the skills to lead the city but that she prays she is wrong and will help during the transition.
Mississippi parents concerned about flu outbreaks in schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to doctors, 2022 will experience a very high flu outbreak across the United States. In Mississippi, there are some school districts that are experiencing the outbreak amongst students. According to the Pine Belt News, the Lamar County School District (LCSD) has been dealing with an outbreak of influenza in at […]
Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi

Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
Aldi grocery store to open in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – An Aldi grocery store is expected to be built on U.S. 98 in Hattiesburg. The Hattiesburg American reported the store will be located in a new shopping center that’s under construction on U.S. 98 between Lakewood Drive and an unnamed road that exits from the east side of Walmart Supercenter. The development will […]
1 killed in head-on crash in St. Tammany Parish

A head-on crash in Folsom Tuesday claimed the life of one person and sent another to an area hospital, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Louisiana 25 near Village Farms Lane, authorities said. The driver of a Mazda 6 headed north crossed the centerline of the roadway into the path of the southbound Dodge Ram truck.
Truong elected mayor of Bogalusa, earns 56% of vote

Tyrin Truong will be the next mayor of Bogalusa, according to unofficial results released Tuesday night by the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office. With all precincts reporting, Truong had 56 percent of the vote. Teddy Drummond had 25 percent and incumbent mayor Wendy Perrette had 19 percent. Perrette officially...
