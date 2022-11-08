Election results likely not known for a while

Election workers prepare vote by mail ballots at the Los Angeles County Registrar vote by mail center on Nov. 4 Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

By Emily Olson, Ben Swasey

We want to take a quick moment to remind everyone that, though the polls will start to close today, it may take a long time — even days or weeks — to see the full results.

Here's a note from an NPR Washington Desk editor, Ben Swasey, who covers election administration:

Recent years have seen a rise in mail voting, and states have different rules for when those mail ballots are due, and states have different procedures for when those ballots can be taken out of their envelopes to be processed and tallied. This can lengthen the count.

Wisconsin, for example, doesn't allow election officials to begin processing mail ballots until polls open on Election Day.

Voting in Pennsylvania should be faster this year than in 2020, considering there will be fewer mail-in ballots likely, but those mail ballots will still take longer and will lead to the confusion of a “red mirage” or “blue shift” [...].

And those are just two states. If that’s not enough, keep in mind also that election officials first report unofficial results. Certified results come days, if not weeks, later.

Legal challenges and recounts can also lengthen the time before a winner is determined. The battleground state of Arizona, for instance, has recently switched to automatic recounts for any contest that's separated by 0.5% or less."

