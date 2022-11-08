Read full article on original website
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Why it wasn’t difficult for 49ers WR Deebo Samuel to say goodbye to Jeff Wilson Jr.
Change is part of the NFL. It's a business. Most players learn that quickly. If it isn't you being moved around the league, it is someone with whom you have grown close. On October 20, the Carolina Panthers traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. That prompted the Miami Dolphins to call the Niners about Jeff Wilson Jr. On November 1, the day of the trade deadline, the 49ers agreed to send Wilson to the Dolphins in exchange for a fifth-round pick.
49ers WR Deebo Samuel fires Christian McCaffrey warning to the rest of the NFL
With Christian McCaffrey now with the San Francisco 49ers, Deebo Samuel knows very well that the rest of the NFL is in trouble. Samuel still couldn’t believe that the 49ers were able to add McCaffrey to their arsenal. After all, adding the star running not only gives them another weapon who can score but also a presence who can make their offense more diverse. Take their Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Rams for example, during which CMC made one rushing and one receiving touchdowns while throwing a TD pass himself and accounting for half of the 49ers’ total yards in the game.
4x Super Bowl Champion At Kings-Warriors Game
Four-time Super Bowl Champion Joe Montana is at Monday's game between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.
Kings coach Mike Brown on being unable to stop Stephen Curry in 116-113 loss to Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Monday’s 116-113 loss to the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Kings head coach Mike Brown talks about the defensive lapses down the stretch, Stephen Curry’s incredible 47 point performance, Sacramento’s 2-2 road trip and the calls that didn’t go for his team in the closing moments.
Former Vikings WR Scoots to 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers are 4-4 in 2022 and would visit U.S. Bank Stadium for a postseason game if the playoffs started today. And the franchise tweaked the roster on Monday, releasing TE Troy Fumagalli to make room for former Minnesota Vikings WR Tajae Sharpe. Sharpe played one season in...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; New York Jets soar into top 10
After a month of wearing the silver medal, the undefeated Eagles have at long last regained their perch atop the NFL Power Rankings. Philly is back at No. 1, thanks to a prime-time win coupled with the Bills' surprise stumble against the Jets at the Meadowlands. Yes, the Jets, who have once again worked their way back into the top 10. This really has been a strange season, hasn't it?
Tom Brady’s strong message for Cade Otton, Jake Camarda in Buccaneers’ win vs. Rams
Tom Brady may have been the one to engineer the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ comeback win against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9, but he knows very well he couldn’t have done it alone. With that said, the superstar signal-caller made sure to give credit where it is due following the win.
Packers CB gives extremely blunt reason for Green Bay’s struggles
Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas gave a very straightforward reason as to why the Packers are struggling so much this season. The Green Bay Packers haven’t had the best season so far, going 3-6 with their last win coming over a month ago. The Brewers have won more recently.
Brady, Bucs eye momentum in Bavarian battle against Seahawks
MUNICH (AP) — The “Touchdown in Deutschland” promos featuring Tom Brady are posted in busy U-Bahn stations and plazas in Munich. Germany is ready to host its first NFL game. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hope they're ready to regain their swagger when they face the...
49ers vs Chargers: Players to Watch in Win Streak Hope
This weekend the San Francisco 49ers are set to face off against the LA Chargers in Sunday Night Football. In this 49ers vs Chargers matchup up, there is a lot to watch for. Both these teams have lost more games than may have been expected going into the season. Here are three San Francisco players to watch in the 49ers vs Chiefs matchup.
Key player driving Vikings success is entirely unheralded
One player driving Vikings success is going entirely unheralded outside of Minnesota circles. Put some respect on the big man’s name!. Offensive lineman may be paid well in raw finances, but in terms of social capital, they go entirely underappreciated. They do the dirty work that allows the flashier parts of the offense to shine.
Sean McVay Expects To Make Changes After Loss To Buccaneers
Since Sean McVay came to Los Angeles, the Rams have ranked as one of the NFL’s best offensive teams. However, that has been far from the case during the 2022 season as the Rams offense ranks near the bottom in several different categories. Their struggles to score points came back to bite them yet again in their Week 9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Cardinals: Latest payroll projections confusing, not promising
There was a lot of buzz to begin the offseason that the Cardinals would be big spenders. While this may be true, current projections muddy that. The St. Louis Cardinals began the offseason on a sour note and had clear needs on the roster, with the biggest needing to be addressed through big money or blockbuster packages. According to recent payroll breakdowns, it is a bit confusing how they can get there.
Farhan Zaidi: Giants in contact with free agent shortstops; plan to qualify Carlos Rodon
The Giants are widely expected to be one of the league’s most active teams this offseason, with the front office reloading after an underwhelming 2022 season. President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi met with reporters (including John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle) Wednesday evening and confirmed the team could play near the top of the market.
