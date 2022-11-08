ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

17-year-old reported missing from Cheatham County

By Brittney Baird
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl from Cheatham County who has not been seen since last week.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office reported Chandler Wilson was last seen on Nov. 2 wearing a light gray sweatshirt and black leggings. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OmQun_0j38529Y00
Chandler Wilson (Courtesy: Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office at 615-792-4341 and 1-800-TBI-FIND.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 1

Related
WSMV

Video shows moment driver struck two pedestrians in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The car involved in a hit and run crash along Lafayette Road has been found, according to Clarksville Police. WSMV4 obtained video showing the driver of a white Chrysler 300 hitting the two pedestrians and speeding off. Neighbors who rushed to the scene and called for...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Police find car involved in Clarksville hit-and-run

Two pedestrians were injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon in Clarksville. Police find car involved in Clarksville hit-and-run Two pedestrians were injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon in Clarksville. Man charged after 2021 shooting. Mattress fire at Donelson motel. Education commissioner: Teacher pay a priority. Education commissioner: Teacher...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Operation Fall Brake Enforcement on I-24, Veterans Parkway in Rutherford County

Extra law enforcement officers will concentrate on traffic laws to stop aggressive driving Wednesday on Interstate 24 and Veterans Parkway in Murfreesboro during “Operation Fall Brakes.”. Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers, Murfreesboro Police officers and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies will stop drivers who are speeding and driving recklessly...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

51K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy