17-year-old reported missing from Cheatham County
CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl from Cheatham County who has not been seen since last week.
The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office reported Chandler Wilson was last seen on Nov. 2 wearing a light gray sweatshirt and black leggings. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office at 615-792-4341 and 1-800-TBI-FIND.
