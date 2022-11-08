Read full article on original website
Related
bogalusadailynews.com
Church Notes for Nov. 9, 2022
If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. ESM United Methodist Church invites everyone to join us for the following activities. Sunday activities: Sunday school for all ages begins at 9 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10 a.m. The youth will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday activities include a prayer meeting at 5 p.m. and Bible study at 5:30 p.m. Trustees will meet on Monday, Nov. 14, at 5:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday, Nov. 20, will be a busy day for the church, with the following activities planned: UMM breakfast at 8 a.m. in the Family Life Center; Stewardship Sunday will be recognized at the 10 a.m. service; a covered-dish meal will be held in the Family Life Center after the Sunday service; and decorating the sanctuary for Advent will start at 5 p.m. The first Sunday of Advent is Sunday, Nov. 27. Join ESM for a combined Sunday school class at 9 a.m. in the fellowship hall. The December UMW meeting will be a trip to “The Tea Room” on Friday, Dec. 9. Please contact the church office if you are interested in attending.
bogalusadailynews.com
Jenell Dillon
Jenell Forbes Dillon, 91, a resident of Franklinton, passed away Friday morning, Nov. 4, 2022, at St. Tammany Parish Hospital. She worked at Finch’s Flowers in Franklinton for 33 years and continued her love for flowers throughout the rest of her life. Jenell also worked at West Brothers clothing store in Franklinton and the box and bag factory in Bogalusa for a time. She was a member of Cornerstone Church that loved quilting, sewing and reading in her spare time. Jenell was always quick to pick with her family when she needed help. “Houston, we have a problem!”
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and delicious food.
FOX 28 Spokane
23-year-old defeats 2-term mayor in small Louisiana city
BATON ROUGE (AP) — A 23-year-old has defeated a two-term incumbent to become a small Louisiana city’s next mayor. WWL-TV reported Wednesday that Democrat Tyrin Truong bested 47-year-old independent Mayor Wendy O’Quin Perrette in Bogalusa. That’s a city of about 11,000 in southeastern Louisiana. Truong says that he is “honestly at a loss for words” and that he wants to build “a better Bogalusa and a better city.” Perrette was first elected in 2014 and has conceded this year’s election. She says Truong lacks the skills to lead the city but that she prays she is wrong and will help during the transition.
Jefferson Parish voter turnout expected to be about 40%
By Tuesday afternoon, Jefferson Parish Clerk of Court Gegenheimer believed a little less than half of the 275,000 registered voters headed to the polls.
WWL-TV
Tangipahoa Parish Election Results 2022
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Click here Election results from all parishes and national results. Voters in Tanigpahoa Parish will go to the polls on Tuesday, November 8 to decide races on the local, state and federal level. Every voter in Louisiana will have a U.S. Senate seat and eight...
WWL-TV
Washington Parish Election Results
WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — Click here Election results from all parishes and national results. Voters in Washington Parish will go to the polls on Tuesday, November 8 to decide races on the local, state and federal level. Every voter in Louisiana will have a U.S. Senate seat and eight...
ktalnews.com
Second bomb threat shuts down Louisiana school, changes polling location for some voters
KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Officials with Kenner Discovery School began investigating a bomb threat on campus Tuesday (Nov. 8) – the school’s second threat made in the last week. A tweet from the Kenner Police Department says the threat came in early on Election Day morning to...
Hammond mayor’s race heads to runoff and other Tangipahoa results
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Results are in from Tuesday’s (Nov. 8) election and the Hammond mayor’s race is headed for a runoff. Incumbent Mayor Pete Panepinto will face political newcomer Tracy Washington Wells, who is the wife of City Councilman Devon Wells, in a special runoff election that will take place on Dec. 10.
Louisiana Powerball Winners Confirmed in Record Drawing
Louisiana gets a $1,000,000 winner and two $50,000 winners in delayed Powerball drawing.
WDSU
St. Tammany Parish residents continue to fight dense development in their neighborhood
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The latest project off Military Road has some residents in Slidell concerned. They say the Bonterra Subdivision is too dense for this part of the parish. They say it will cause traffic and drainage issues. They're also concerned about the lack of green space...
bogalusadailynews.com
Edna Mizell
Edna M. Seal Mizell, 72, a resident of Bogalusa, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Bogalusa. She was born in Bogalusa on Nov. 30, 1949, to the late Edward W. and Dorothy Wilson Seal. She was a member of First Church here in Bogalusa, volunteered as a Pink Lady here at the hospital, and taught Sunday School. She was a very Christian lady and her greatest love was for her children and grandchildren.
bogalusadailynews.com
Truong elected mayor of Bogalusa, earns 56% of vote
Tyrin Truong will be the next mayor of Bogalusa, according to unofficial results released Tuesday night by the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office. With all precincts reporting, Truong had 56 percent of the vote. Teddy Drummond had 25 percent and incumbent mayor Wendy Perrette had 19 percent. Perrette officially...
bogalusadailynews.com
Eugene “Gene” Gunulfsen
Eugene “Gene” Ray Gunulfsen passed away peacefully at the age of 72 on Nov. 4, 2022. He was born in Bogalusa to the late Lena Mae (Breland) and Goodmund Gunulfsen on June 17, 1950. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Jeri Purdy Gunulfsen; four stepchildren,...
Willie or Willie? Cast your vote in this Louisiana mayor’s race
Willie or Willie for Mayor in Folsom, Louisiana.
wbrz.com
Bomb threat to Jefferson Parish polling location prompts move
KENNER - A bomb threat made to a school in Jefferson Parish being used as a polling location for Election Day called for the precinct to move completely. The bomb threat was made to Kenner Discovery, a health sciences academy where polling was taking place. While there were no children at the school due to the campus being closed for voting, election officials chose to move the polling location to JJ Audubon Elementary School.
bogalusadailynews.com
Franklinton traveling to Cecilia
Franklinton is on the road for the bi-district round of the Division II non-select playoffs, as the Demons will play against Cecilia on Friday. No. 20 Franklinton went 5-5 in the regular season, while 13th-seeded Cecilia posted a 7-3 mark. Franklinton is coming off a 21-18 loss to Lakeshore. In...
NOLA.com
Luxury homes for $1 million and up: New in River Ridge, French provincial in Mandeville
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
WWL-TV
The wait is over. Hubig's Pies return to store shelves
NEW ORLEANS — The wait is finally over. Hubig’s Pies have returned to store shelves. The triumphant return, initially set for Monday, was delayed after a problem with a machine that wrapped the pies. On Wednesday, Rouse’s Markets shared that apple and lemon pies returned to shelves, with pie lovers lining up at 5 a.m. to secure their own.
fox8live.com
Duplessis defeats Landry, Badon ousted by Glapion, and Bogalusa elects a 23-year-old mayor
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Royce Duplessis defeated Mandie Landry in a tight state senate race. Donna Glapion ousted incumbent Austin Badon in the fight for clerk of New Orleans’ 1st City Court. And Bogalusa elected a 23-year-old political newcomer as mayor as local election results continued to come in late Tuesday night (Nov. 8).
Comments / 0