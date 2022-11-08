Hey, NewsBreak, you need to change the title of this article because CA doesn’t release totals for ANY race until after 8pm….On another note—Lets hope Villanueva keeps being sheriff…I want my CCW permit approved and they are doing it! Also everyone needs to vote down that stupid measure that 5 foolish females on the LA County Board of Supervisors put forth that would enable them with a 4-1 vote to remove any duly elected sheriff…that totally goes against the CA state constitution which says that races for sheriff are vested with the people and who they vote in as their sheriff. We have to stop the crime that is happening and Villanueva has been trying to get things under control but he and his deputies are severely outnumbered. Are there some within the LASD that probably should not be there? Yes I’m sure there. Just like there are some within ALL professions. However when Villanueva went out with his deputies and raided the cartel illegal grows it showed he was serious. We need that.
this whole issue on LASD gangs..there have been LASD "gangs" for as long as I can remember, at least the 70's. Why is it an issue with Villanueva but not before him?
Villanueva has to go, he is probably the leader of ALL the corruption in the sheriff's department. that's why he can't say anything about them banditos and the rest of them. because they will throw him under the bus 🚌 quick.
