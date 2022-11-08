Former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna jumped out to a large early lead tonight in his bid to unseat incumbent Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. Results from the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder showed Luna with nearly 60% of the roughly 1 million votes counted as of this evening, while Villanueva had roughly 40%. If that margin holds even by half, it would be a shocking fall for Villanueva who won office in the 2018 election cycle with a 53%-47% vote. That victory four years ago over incumbent Jim McDonnell marked the first time in roughly a century that a sheriff had...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO