Predicting where each Dodgers free agent will sign this offseason
The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off of an incredibly disappointing 111-win season in which the team could only muster one win in the playoffs. With all of the resources at the team’s disposal, there’s bound to be some kind of change for LA this offseason. Andrew Friedman...
Rafael Devers issues warning to Red Sox amidst fraught negotiations
The Boston Red Sox are officially on the clock. For the second year in a row, Rafael Devers has informed the team that he will engage in extension talks until the end of spring training, but not during the regular season, which begins on March 30, 2023. This is it....
Scott Boras spins ex-Yankees, Mets outfielders as free-agent bargains
Spending season has arrived in Major League Baseball. But a pair of former Big Apple bats shouldn’t expect massive windfalls this winter. The New York Post’s Joel Sherman looked at the market for former New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo and ex-New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto. BUY...
Astros' Álvarez Named American League MVP Finalist
For the first time in his career, Houston Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez was named a finalist for the Most Valuable Player Award.
Rangers Exercising Patience With Clayton Kershaw
An MLB Network Report indicates the Texas Rangers are waiting to find out if the former Cy Young pitcher is interested in leaving Los Angeles.
New York Yankees fans going to puke after Brian Cashman’s comments
The amount of New York Yankees fans that want to see Josh Donaldson back in pinstripes can likely be counted on one hand. General manager Brian Cashman does not care. Cashman defended the embattled third baseman, saying that Donaldson will be starting at the hot corner in 2023. He lauded Donaldson’s defense and said that he feels that there is a lot more left in the bat than he showed in 2022.
San Diego Padres may be changing Fernando Tatis Jr.’s role
Fernando Tatis Jr. was supposed to be the shortstop of the present and future for the San Diego Padres. That may have changed. According to Alden Gonzalez at ESPN, Tatis may no longer have a home at short. Instead, he could get time at short, second, center, and left as the Padres could look to turn him into a super utility player.
NESN
Red Sox’s Triston Casas Likely Won’t Return To Dominican Winter League
Triston Casas, once again, will lose some playing time due to an injury. The Boston Red Sox first baseman, who made his long-awaited Major League Baseball debut in 2022, was playing in the Dominican Winter League this offseason. Casas suffered a knee injury that didn’t worry anyone on the staff, but he since has returned home.
NBC Sports
Xander Bogaerts wins fifth career Silver Slugger award
Xander Bogaerts has added more silver to his collection. The veteran shortstop won his fifth career Silver Slugger award on Thursday as the top offensive shortstop in the American League. Bogaerts, who captured his second consecutive award, hit .307 with 15 home runs and 73 RBIs this season. He led all qualified shortstops with a .307 average and a .377 on-base percentage.
James Paxton exercises his player option with Red Sox
BOSTON -- Last week, the Red Sox declined a two-year club option on pitcher James Paxton. But the lefty will remain a member of the team in 2023.Paxton exercised his own player option for the upcoming season on Wednesday. The Red Sox will now pay the southpaw $4 million for the 2023 season.Paxton never pitched for Boston last season. He wasn't expected to return to the big leagues until late in the season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery, but then suffered a lat strain in his first and only rehab start in August. He was shut down for the rest of the year after the injury. At just $4 million, Paxton could be a huge steal for Boston in 2023 -- so long as he actually pitches for the team. The 34-year-old owns a 57-33 record and 3.59 ERA over his nine Major League seasons, and if healthy, Paxton could give the Red Sox a talented and serviceable arm for the middle of their rotation.But "if healthy" is a big if, considering Paxton has pitched just 21.2 innings since the start of the 2020 season.
