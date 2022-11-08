ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Detroit Free Press

Find all 2022 Michigan election results here

Michigan's report card is almost complete, as millions of voters cast their ballots in a midterm election Tuesday with massive ramifications for the future of the state. While total unofficial results are not expected until Wednesday morning at the earliest, most of the results are already tabulated. ...
The Ann Arbor News

Nessel narrowly leads Michigan AG race as results creep into Wednesday

NOVI, MI – As Tuesday turns to Wednesday, Democratic incumbent Dana Nessel holds a slim advantage to stay Michigan’s top law enforcement officer. The attorney general leads Republican opponent Matthew DePerno by just over 3 percentage points – 50.6% to 47% – with 63% of the vote counted just after 1:15 a.m., according to the Associated Press, which has yet to call the race.
fox2detroit.com

Interactive map: How Michigan counties voted to protect abortion rights

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to enshrine abortion into the state constitution. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The amendment to the state's constitution will overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlawed abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions would have been prosecuted as manslaughter.
Kalamazoo Gazette

Republican John James nabs Michigan’s 10th congressional seat

Third time’s the charm for Farmington Hills businessman and veteran John James in his hopes to occupy some form of political office. As projected by multiple news organizations and analysts Wednesday morning, James is expected to keep his lead and become Michigan’s 10th U.S. House district representative with 48.8% of the vote being reported. His Democratic opponent, retired judge Carl Marlinga, trailed with 48.3% of the vote.
MLive

‘It’s a mess.’ Behind the long election lines at the University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR, MI — Standing outside in the cold, wrapped in a blanket, Khadija Toure was one of the many University of Michigan students determined to vote on Election Night. “We’ve been out here for like three to four hours,” she said at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, as a line of hundreds of students extended as far as the eye could see outside the UM Museum of Art on State Street, one of two campus locations where the city clerk’s office had satellite offices for registering students to vote and cast absentee ballots on the spot.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

How Michigan’s congressional makeup changed in the 2022 midterms

With one less congressional seat and three newcomers added to Michigan’s Congressional roster, the makeup of Michigan’s U.S. House offices saw a notable shift in the 2022 midterms. Next term, three freshmen— Democrats Hilary Scholten and Shri Thanedar, along with Republican John James— will join the 10 incumbents...
The Saginaw News

Michigan reports decline in COVID cases, uptick in deaths

Michigan health officials identified fewer COVID-19 cases but more deaths last week compared to the prior weekly update from the Department of Health and Human Services. The state reported 9,992 new COVID cases last week, which signified a 14% decrease week-over-week. The addition dropped the seven-day average from 1,323 to 1,138 reported cases per day.
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

