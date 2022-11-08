Read full article on original website
Find all 2022 Michigan election results here
Michigan's report card is almost complete, as millions of voters cast their ballots in a midterm election Tuesday with massive ramifications for the future of the state. While total unofficial results are not expected until Wednesday morning at the earliest, most of the results are already tabulated. ...
Democrats smashed the ‘red wave’ in Michigan, winning all statewide offices and the state Legislature
For the first time in nearly 40 years, Democrats will control both the state Legislature and governor’s office
Whitmer declares victory: ‘Michigan’s future is bright’
Flanked by Democratic legislative leaders, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist reconvened at the Motor City Casino in Detroit early Wednesday morning to deliver a victory speech for an election that surpassed Democrats’ own expectations. “Holding this office has been the honor of my life,” Whitmer said....
Democrats have control of Michigan House, Senate for first time in 40 years
Democrats have control of Michigan House, Senate for first time in 40 years. What's next for Michigan's legislature?
Nessel narrowly leads Michigan AG race as results creep into Wednesday
NOVI, MI – As Tuesday turns to Wednesday, Democratic incumbent Dana Nessel holds a slim advantage to stay Michigan’s top law enforcement officer. The attorney general leads Republican opponent Matthew DePerno by just over 3 percentage points – 50.6% to 47% – with 63% of the vote counted just after 1:15 a.m., according to the Associated Press, which has yet to call the race.
Rep. Joe Tate makes history as first Black lawmaker to lead Michigan’s House
Democratic state Rep. Joe Tate made history Thursday after he was selected to lead the Michigan House of Representatives in the upcoming 102nd Legislature as the first Black person ever to do so. Tate, D-Detroit, is additionally not only the first Black lawmaker to become speaker of the House but...
Some Michigan counties see dramatic political shift after voting red for decades
As results have come in, some traditionally Republican counties that were key to a Tudor Dixon victory, like Oakland and Kent, remained blue.
Interactive map: How Michigan counties voted to protect abortion rights
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to enshrine abortion into the state constitution. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The amendment to the state's constitution will overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlawed abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions would have been prosecuted as manslaughter.
Tudor Dixon says she called Whitmer to concede in Michigan governor's race
Tudor Dixon says she has called Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to concede in the state's gubernatorial race.
9 Things Michiganders Have To Explain to Out of State Visitors
Michigan is a unique state with many of its own traditions and names for things we have to explain when someone from out of state pays us a visit. 9 Things Michiganders Have to Explain to Out-of-State Visitors. There are a lot of things Michiganders have to explain to family,...
Dingell wins new Ann Arbor-area Congressional seat by landslide
ANN ARBOR, MI — U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, will stay in Congress another two years, representing a new district that includes Washtenaw County and surrounding areas. The Democratic congresswoman prevailed over Republican challenger Whittney Williams in Michigan’s 6th Congressional District race Tuesday, Nov. 8. She had...
John James projected to win race for Michigan's 10th Congressional District
The Associated Press has projected that Republican John James will win the election to represent Michigan's 10th Congressional District.
Michigan's legislature, Governor's office controlled by Democrats for the first time in over 30 years
Two closely watched races in Macomb County and parts of Detroit ended with Democrats beating out their Republican rivals Wednesday morning, all but securing the State Senate while Democrats won the majority of House seats.
Republican John James nabs Michigan’s 10th congressional seat
Third time’s the charm for Farmington Hills businessman and veteran John James in his hopes to occupy some form of political office. As projected by multiple news organizations and analysts Wednesday morning, James is expected to keep his lead and become Michigan’s 10th U.S. House district representative with 48.8% of the vote being reported. His Democratic opponent, retired judge Carl Marlinga, trailed with 48.3% of the vote.
Maps show how Washtenaw County voted on abortion, governor’s race
ANN ARBOR, MI — Over 182,000 voters across Washtenaw County cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election, amounting to a 56% turnout. With over 75% casting straight-party ballots for Democrats, the county contributed to the blue wave that helped give Democrats big wins in Michigan. Ann Arbor-area voters helped...
After gubernatorial loss, what is Tudor Dixon's political future?
When Tudor Dixon took the stage Tuesday night, results were still trickling in. Although not in her favor, her supporters still felt optimistic.
‘It’s a mess.’ Behind the long election lines at the University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI — Standing outside in the cold, wrapped in a blanket, Khadija Toure was one of the many University of Michigan students determined to vote on Election Night. “We’ve been out here for like three to four hours,” she said at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, as a line of hundreds of students extended as far as the eye could see outside the UM Museum of Art on State Street, one of two campus locations where the city clerk’s office had satellite offices for registering students to vote and cast absentee ballots on the spot.
Matt DePerno concedes attorney general race to Dana Nessel
Matt DePerno, a Republican challenger, has conceded to Dana Nessel in the race for Michigan Attorney General. With 85% of the vote counted as of 9:15 a.m., Nessel leads by 7 percentage points and nearly 300,000 votes. The Associated Press has not called the race yet. “Although I may be...
How Michigan’s congressional makeup changed in the 2022 midterms
With one less congressional seat and three newcomers added to Michigan’s Congressional roster, the makeup of Michigan’s U.S. House offices saw a notable shift in the 2022 midterms. Next term, three freshmen— Democrats Hilary Scholten and Shri Thanedar, along with Republican John James— will join the 10 incumbents...
Michigan reports decline in COVID cases, uptick in deaths
Michigan health officials identified fewer COVID-19 cases but more deaths last week compared to the prior weekly update from the Department of Health and Human Services. The state reported 9,992 new COVID cases last week, which signified a 14% decrease week-over-week. The addition dropped the seven-day average from 1,323 to 1,138 reported cases per day.
