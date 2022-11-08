ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

The Independent

Winning ticket for $2bn Powerball jackpot revealed in California after delay in drawing

The Powerball jackpot’s record-breaking streak has come to a close after at least one ticket matched all six numbers drawn during a delayed drawing on Tuesday. According to Powerball, which kept players eagerly waiting to hear whether anyone had won the estimated $2.04bn jackpot on Monday night, the overnight delay was the result of a “participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols”.On Tuesday, Powerball announced that the winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56 with a red Powerball 10. Powerplay was 2X.There were also three Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey that match...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Powerball jackpot hits whopping $1.9 billion after 40th drawing with no winner of top prize

The Powerball jackpot hit a massive new record of $1.9bn after yet another drawing where no one won the top prize.On Saturday, the lottery drawing yielded the numbers 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and Powerball 20. The next drawing is slated for Monday.pic.twitter.com/ULMt9zDcrE— California Lottery (@calottery) November 6, 2022Powerball said having no winners on Saturday would “tie the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner,” per CNN. As of Saturday’s drawing, there have been 40 drawings since the jackpot was previously won in Pennsylvania on 3 August.The repetitive drawings are likely due to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mark Hake

Today's Powerball Jackpot Will Likely Exceed $1.6 Billion

Today's Powerball jackpot could be over $1.6 billion, making it the highest jackpot ever for Powerball, eclipsing the $1.586 billion jackpot in 2016. This is the 40th attempt to find a winner. The longest-ever drawing period was 41 tries on Oct. 4, 2021.

