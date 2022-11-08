Read full article on original website
Powerball jackpot: Here’s where the most winning tickets have been sold
Will a state that's never had a Powerball jackpot winner get lucky Monday night, or will one of these states add another winner to its ranks?
What Happens If Nobody Claims the Record $2.04 Billion Powerball Jackpot?
On Tuesday, Nov. 8 Powerball declared that one individual purchased a wining ticket with a whopping jackpot of $2.04 billion. According to Powerball, the odds of this epic win are 1 in 292.2 million. “#HUGE #BREAKING #NEWS,” Tweeted the California Lottery. “The only winning #Powerball #jackpot ticket was sold in...
Did anyone win the Powerball jackpot? Nope! Massive prize rises to record $1.9 billion
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Nobody won the Powerball jackpot on Saturday, so we’ll wait until Monday to see if somebody obtains a life-changing $1.9-billion winning ticket between now and then. The numbers for the drawing last night: white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and red Powerball 20,...
Complex
World Record $2.04 billion Powerball Jackpot Won by Person in California (UPDATE)
UPDATED 11/8, 1:45 p.m. ET: An anonymous person in California won the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history at a whopping $2.04 billion prize, NBC New York reports. The ticket was purchased at a convenience store in Altadena. The winner has yet to come forward. See original story below. The...
Did Anyone Win Powerball's $1.6B Jackpot on Saturday? Results Revealed
The Powerball numbers in the November 5 drawing were 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and the Powerball was 20.
Monday's Powerball jackpot jumps to a record $1.9 billion
The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated record $1.9 billion after no ticket matched all six winning numbers on Saturday night.
Winning ticket for $2bn Powerball jackpot revealed in California after delay in drawing
The Powerball jackpot’s record-breaking streak has come to a close after at least one ticket matched all six numbers drawn during a delayed drawing on Tuesday. According to Powerball, which kept players eagerly waiting to hear whether anyone had won the estimated $2.04bn jackpot on Monday night, the overnight delay was the result of a “participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols”.On Tuesday, Powerball announced that the winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56 with a red Powerball 10. Powerplay was 2X.There were also three Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey that match...
Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize.
NBC Los Angeles
Here Are the Winning Numbers for Wednesday Night's $1.2 Billion Powerball
The winning numbers for Wednesday night's $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn. There were no jackpot winners drawn Wednesday night, causing the jackpot for Saturday's drawing to rise to an estimated $1.5 billion, according to the California Lottery Press. The numbers are 22, 11, 60, 2 and 35 with...
Powerball jackpot reaches estimated $1B ahead of tonight's drawing
The jackpot for tonight's drawing is now at an estimated $1 billion.
NBC New York
NY Sees Two Win $1 Million (or More) on Powerball; No One Hits $1 Billion Jackpot
The Powerball Jackpot will continue to grow, as nobody won the $1 billion jackpot in Monday night's drawing -- but a couple of people in New York became millionaires overnight. One ticket in New York matched all five white balls, winning $1 million, according to the Powerball website. There was...
Powerball jackpot hits whopping $1.9 billion after 40th drawing with no winner of top prize
The Powerball jackpot hit a massive new record of $1.9bn after yet another drawing where no one won the top prize.On Saturday, the lottery drawing yielded the numbers 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and Powerball 20. The next drawing is slated for Monday.pic.twitter.com/ULMt9zDcrE— California Lottery (@calottery) November 6, 2022Powerball said having no winners on Saturday would “tie the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner,” per CNN. As of Saturday’s drawing, there have been 40 drawings since the jackpot was previously won in Pennsylvania on 3 August.The repetitive drawings are likely due to...
Powerball jackpot increases to $610 million, one Texas ticket won $1 million
While nobody won the $580 million Powerball jackpot Saturday night, someone in Texas did win $1 million, lottery officials said. That winning ticket sold in Texas matched all five white balls to win $1 million. Saturday night’s winning numbers are 19, 25, 48, 55, 60 and red Powerball 18.
Today's Powerball Jackpot Will Likely Exceed $1.6 Billion
Today's Powerball jackpot could be over $1.6 billion, making it the highest jackpot ever for Powerball, eclipsing the $1.586 billion jackpot in 2016. This is the 40th attempt to find a winner. The longest-ever drawing period was 41 tries on Oct. 4, 2021.
