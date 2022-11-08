ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two agencies slated to receive ARPA funds

Enhanced services for domestic violence survivors has been identified as a critical community need. Monroe County has allocated $3.6 million to Willow Domestic Violence Center and Providence Housing Development Corporation, as part of Bring Monroe Back. Pending legislative approval, Willow will receive more than $1.5 million for a multidisciplinary Family...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
ESL aims to play key role in ARPA process

Members of ESL’s community impact team have coveted seats at a few high-stakes tables. As county and city officials mull opportunities to invest American Rescue Plan Act funds, ESL is offering its insight and partnership. For the community impact team at ESL, which has distributed more than $60 million...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Loomis Street standoff

Nonprofits providing services to the homeless are trying to block the city of Rochester from moving ahead with what they claim is a plan to clear residents from a Northeast Rochester encampment. City officials have not confirmed that a sweep of the encampment, which sits on a Loomis Street city-owned...
ROCHESTER, NY
How data is shaping local election campaigns

It was an on-the-spot decision that helped Cause + Effect Strategy carve a niche in political campaigns, one that President John Loury believes is unique to the business intelligence firm. In 2015, the same year the company began operations, Loury attended a food truck rodeo at the Rochester Public Market....
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Pathways to Peace leader sues city

City of Rochester official Anthony Hall has filed a lawsuit against the city, complaining that he was wrongly arrested and harassed by a Rochester Police Department officer. In the court complaint, filed Oct. 19 in the federal Western District of New York’s Rochester Division, Hall cites a June 18 incident in which he was arrested and charged with obstruction of government administration.
The people who revived a Rust Belt city

This United Nations Day, the UN Association of Rochester is trying to bring special attention to the situation of refugees in America with a film event at the Little Theater. “We want to show that we support refugees and remind people that they’re not ‘those other people.’ Those other people are you,” says Margaret Corbin, a board member with UNAR, which was formed in 1945 to advance the goals of the United Nations Charter, such as human rights and global peace. “In all our histories, no matter where you’re from, your family had to rely on someone else when disaster struck.”
ROCHESTER, NY
FOX59

City planning new outreach to help people experiencing homelessness

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis is investing $3.5 million into safety and cleanliness in downtown Indy. Part of that investment is putting professionals out in downtown to help people experiencing homelessness. ”This is about permanent supportive housing, that means wrap-around services and that means money and commitment and long-term opportunities,” said Bob Schultz, the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
House of Mercy to resume services tomorrow

The House of Mercy reopens tomorrow. Closed since an August stabbing attack that left one resident dead and another gravely injured, the 76-bed nonprofit homeless shelter on Ormond Street is the largest facility of its type in Rochester. As cold weather is about to set in, the Nov. 1 reopening would close what has been a substantial hole in the city’s social service safety net.
ROCHESTER, NY
Hospitals strained by bed shortage

Strong Memorial Hospital routinely operates at near 100 percent occupancy. For the past month, however, the hospital has been over capacity consistently, officials said in a briefing Tuesday. “We have 886 licensed beds, and on any given day, when we arrive in the morning, we can have upwards of 1,000...
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Arnold Ventures awards $7.4 million for prosecution research

Arnold Ventures has announced grants totaling $7.4 million to rigorously study prosecutor office policies. The funding was awarded to 14 prosecution-related research projects covering 19 states and 40 prosecutors’ offices. Projects include studying cost-benefit analysis of pretrial diversion programs, measuring outcomes from prosecutorial recommendations on bail and detention, and researching prosecutors’ efforts to reduce racial disparities in the criminal legal system. Arnold Ventures is focused on how prosecutors can use their discretion to promote racial equity, transparency, and data-driven decision making, use punitive measures sparingly, and prioritize a holistic approach to community safety.
It’s time to right-size the Rochester school district

The Rochester City School District recently announced a plan to reorganize school buildings based on enrollment trends. Most of the work is dedicated to aligning schools’ composition to either elementary, junior high, or high schools, but this plan will simultaneously determine which buildings are so underutilized that they should close.
ROCHESTER, NY
Golisano to launch business school

Troubled by the high cost of post-secondary education and the mountains of debt many students must saddle themselves with to attend college, Thomas Golisano has a solution. He is starting his own school. Golisano, the billionaire founder of Paychex Inc., a noted philanthropist and a native Rochesterian, says he plans...
