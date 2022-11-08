This United Nations Day, the UN Association of Rochester is trying to bring special attention to the situation of refugees in America with a film event at the Little Theater. “We want to show that we support refugees and remind people that they’re not ‘those other people.’ Those other people are you,” says Margaret Corbin, a board member with UNAR, which was formed in 1945 to advance the goals of the United Nations Charter, such as human rights and global peace. “In all our histories, no matter where you’re from, your family had to rely on someone else when disaster struck.”

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 17 DAYS AGO