Robert Garcia
5d ago
If bass wins then LA will become worse than what it is already. More crime, homelessness and addiction. It will be like walking Zombies.
Anna Sanders
4d ago
I'm a liberal and I was undecided between those 2 UNTIL . I saw the dnc mafia establishment supporting her...that's when I decided to vote for Caruso....
don starr72
4d ago
Rick Curoso will save LA and the Homeless and send the out of states Homeless home.The local citizen that is Homeless can't get know help.
Related
LA mayor race: Karen Bass widens lead over Rick Caruso, latest numbers show
Congresswoman Karen Bass widened her lead to more than 9,000 votes Saturday over developer Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral election as ballots continue to be counted.
LA County sheriff's race: Robert Luna grows lead again for margin of nearly 260,000 votes
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna widened his lead over Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva for a margin of nearly 260,000 votes.
Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass Moves Ahead Of Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update
UPDATED, 4:46 PM: Karen Bass has surpassed Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. New totals from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office show Bass ahead by 4,384 votes – 50.38% to Caruso’s 49.62%. Going into today, Caruso led by 2,695 votes. PREVIOUS UPDATE, Nov. 10: Karen Bass shrunk Rick Caruso’s lead in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles to just 2,700 votes, according to updated election returns released today by the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. That 2,700 margin comes out of...
Karen Bass trims Rick Caruso's lead in tight race to be next LA mayor, latest results show
Who will be the next mayor of Los Angeles? The latest numbers show the race between Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso remains tight.
In L.A., Kenneth Mejia is the 1st Asian American to hold citywide office and 1st Filipino elected official
Kenneth Mejia, an accountant and leftist community activist, made history in Los Angeles when he declared victory in the city controller race Tuesday night, becoming the city’s first Filipino elected official and the first Asian American to assume citywide office. He held a 21-point lead over City Councilmember Paul...
Laist.com
LA's Mayor's Race Tightens While Sheriff's Race Widens
Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
Bass trims Caruso’s lead, but LA mayor’s race remains virtually deadlocked
Rick Caruso leads Rep. Karen Bass by just under 2,700 votes with an updated count set to be announced Friday afternoon by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. Caruso held a 12,000-vote lead when the counting concluded Wednesday. An additional 134,099 vote-by-mail ballots returned through Election Day were added to...
Karen Bass, Rick Caruso remain in tight race to be next Los Angeles mayor
Who will be the next mayor of Los Angeles? Voters are deciding between Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso.
foxla.com
“The Issue Is”: The 2022 midterms are over, attention turns to 2024
LOS ANGELES - The votes are still being counted, but after months of campaigning, and hundreds of million dollars spent, the 2022 midterms have come and gone. It was an election that many polls and prognosticators expected to be a "red wave," Republicans sweeping back into power on high crime and inflation, and low approval ratings for the Biden administration.
Race For L.A. Mayor in Dead Heat Ahead of Next Vote Count Drop
The next vote count drop in the biggest race in L.A. arrives on Friday. The race between the two candidates is so close, they have already swapped frontrunner status once The post Race For L.A. Mayor in Dead Heat Ahead of Next Vote Count Drop appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
beverlypress.com
L.A. voters speak
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder County Clerk’s office issued updated election totals on Nov. 10 representing vote by mail ballots cast and returned through Election Day. The race for mayor of Los Angeles tightened, but developer Rick Caruso remains in the lead with 50.25% (273,941 votes) of the vote...
claremont-courier.com
Bowcock out, Hanlon in at Three Valleys; Llanusa likely victor in CUSD race
After a tumultuous campaign, Brian Bowcock’s 19-year run as the Division III Board Member for Three Valleys Municipal Water District is over. Challenger and political newcomer Jeff Hanlon is the winner of that race. Though the results aren’t yet final, Hanlon, with 51.4% of the 15,296 votes counted thus...
No Big Changes in LA City Council Races After Results Update
Results in the four races for Los Angeles City Council seats did not change much Thursday after the latest update from the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Why results won’t come for several more days
With Election Day in the rearview, it’s still unclear who will be the next mayor of Los Angeles. Both Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are currently embroiled in a race that is just too close to call, but votes are still being collected and counted. But the latest vote totals won’t be made public for […]
kcrw.com
Bass v. Caruso for LA mayor: No past race is like this one
It could take days or weeks to get the official results of several midterm races in Southern California. LA County tallies up more votes than any local jurisdiction in the U.S., says Fernando Guerra, professor of political science at Loyola Marymount. Currently, in the race for LA’s next mayor, real...
spectrumnews1.com
Porter, Levin, Foley increase leads in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Democrats widened their slim leads in three Orange County congressional races key races with the latest ballot count Thursday evening. In one of the most notable of those races, Rep. Katie Porter, D- Irvine, picked up about 1,400 votes, and now has a 2,970-vote lead over Republican Scott Baugh in the 47th Congressional District.
LA, Riverside county measure votes are in
Yes – 255,056 68.50%. A ballot measure that would give the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause was being strongly supported by voters Tuesday evening. Early returns showed Measure A with the support of more than 71%...
foxla.com
Here's where you can celebrate Veterans Day in Los Angeles County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - The San Fernando Valley Veterans Day Parade will resume Friday after being canceled the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, with organizers expecting approximately 2,000 veterans from World War II to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq to participate. Parade rules limit participation...
orangecountytribune.com
Two close races still remain
While the national political struggle over which party will control Congress is likely to rage on for days or even months, the West Orange County area only holds a couple of cliffhangers,. In the election for the Orange County Supervisor District 1, only 230 votes at our deadline separated the...
LA Mayor race still too close to call
Co-host of “The Death of Journalism” podcast, John Ziegler joins Mark Reardon to react to Tuesday’s midterm elections, and share on the LA Mayor race between Rick Caruso and Karen Bass that is still too close to call.
