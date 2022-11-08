ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitkin County, CO

Craig Daily Press

Race tightens between Adam Frisch, Lauren Boebert as more votes get counted

Aspen resident Adam Frisch’s lead over Rep. Lauren Boebert has shrunk to less than 1%, according to the latest returns from the Colorado secretary of state at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Frisch, the Democratic nominee challenging the Silt Republican, had 50.37% of the vote, while Boebert had 49.63% of the...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Videographer captures natural wonder of Mount Sopris cross

Videographer Barry Stevenson was thrilled with the conditions in the Roaring Fork Valley when day broke Oct. 3 after the first substantial snowstorm. He roamed the valley to get the best scenic footage he could find and soon settled on Mount Sopris, his “go-to mountain.”. “It was stunning,” Stevenson...
CARBONDALE, CO
OutThere Colorado

Large boulder plows through Colorado home, striking resident

A large boulder dislodged from Mount Maderas in New Castle on Thursday, ultimately crashing into a home, according to officials from the New Castle Police Department. "The boulder entered through the back of the residence and struck a person in the living room located in the front of the residence. As to the weight of the boulder, I don’t know. It was large enough to have done much more serious damage if it had hit the occupant square," said New Castle's Police Chief Chuck Burrows.
NEW CASTLE, CO

