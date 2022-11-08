Read full article on original website
Craig Daily Press
Race tightens between Adam Frisch, Lauren Boebert as more votes get counted
Aspen resident Adam Frisch’s lead over Rep. Lauren Boebert has shrunk to less than 1%, according to the latest returns from the Colorado secretary of state at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Frisch, the Democratic nominee challenging the Silt Republican, had 50.37% of the vote, while Boebert had 49.63% of the...
Eastbound I-70 between East Vail, Vail Pass Summit reopened
Eastbound I-70 between East Vail and Vail Pass Summit was reopened around 8:16 p.m. following a safety closure, according to CDOT.
Election Results For Mesa County and Delta County 2022
The mid-term election is in the books and here is a look at the results of local races and issues for Mesa County and Delta County. Over 65% of Mesa and Delta County Voters Participated. More than 65% of Mesa County's registered voters cast a ballot in Tuesday's primary election....
Aspen Daily News
Videographer captures natural wonder of Mount Sopris cross
Videographer Barry Stevenson was thrilled with the conditions in the Roaring Fork Valley when day broke Oct. 3 after the first substantial snowstorm. He roamed the valley to get the best scenic footage he could find and soon settled on Mount Sopris, his “go-to mountain.”. “It was stunning,” Stevenson...
Large boulder plows through Colorado home, striking resident
A large boulder dislodged from Mount Maderas in New Castle on Thursday, ultimately crashing into a home, according to officials from the New Castle Police Department. "The boulder entered through the back of the residence and struck a person in the living room located in the front of the residence. As to the weight of the boulder, I don’t know. It was large enough to have done much more serious damage if it had hit the occupant square," said New Castle's Police Chief Chuck Burrows.
Hunter discovers remains of man who has been missing for over a decade in Colorado
The Pitkin County Coroner's Office has positively identified the human remains that were discovered by a hunter earlier this year as belonging to 61-year-old William Worley, a man that has been missing for twelve years. The remains were found on September 11, by a hunter who was in backcountry terrain...
