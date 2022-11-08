Triple H has already begun making changes to WWE and reports suggest that many of the pay-per-view events in 2023 will also be switched up. While The Game appears to be looking to scrap gimmick events, he also seems to be looking to bring back the King of the Ring tournament but wants to allow it to make it return under the original format. This would see the whole tournament take place over one night instead of over various weeks on SmackDown.

1 DAY AGO