Hooper, NE

Taryn Terrell Retires From Pro Wrestling

Taryn Terrell is hanging up her boots, announcing her retirement from professional wrestling on Wednesday. Tarrell posted to her Instagram account today to announce that she was retiring from the business after a return that began last year and included a run with the NWA that ends with her retirement.
Exclusive: Independent Wrestling Spotlight with Mylo

On the latest edition of “Independent Wrestling Spotlight,” PWMania.com’s Scott Mitchell (@ScottsScoop44) sits down with one of the hottest independent wrestling talents around today, Mylo. In this interview, you will read about her start in professional wrestling, working on the independent scene, working with AEW, and more.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Former WWE Writer Claims Vince McMahon Caused Shawn Michaels To Have Bad Feelings Towards Hulk Hogan In 2005

MLW owner Court Bauer was interviewed on The Insiders podcast for AdFreeShows.com where he shared stories from his time as a writer for WWE in the mid-2000s. During it, he talked about why Shawn Michaels started to resent putting Hulk Hogan over at SummerSlam 2005. The original plan was for three matches to happen between them, but only one actually happened.
eWn Exclusive: The Wrestling Club’s Victor Perry Speaks Out

Recently, we were fortunate to sit down with Victor Perry, the founder of The Wrestling Club. For those who might not know, The Wrestling Club is an extracurricular program at the Kipp Amp Middle School in Brooklyn, NY. They’ve been visited by the likes of Sasha Banks, Keith Lee, and Swerve Strickland. They were also guests at NJPW’s Rumble on 44th Street show, courtesy of Rocky Romero.
BROOKLYN, NY
Backstage News on Two Former WWE Stars Possibly Returning to Align With Bray Wyatt

As PWMania.com previously noted, WWE is reportedly considering the possibility of signing multiple free agents, and Bo Dallas is one of the names that has been mentioned. There has also been speculation that Bray Wyatt might one day establish a group known as the “Wyatt 6,” in which Dallas would play a role.
WWE Expected to Revive Standalone King of the Ring Next Year, All Matches on the Same Night

– While speaking to Give Me Sport, wrestling insider WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple is planning to revive King of the Ring as its own standalone event in 2023. Additionally, the plan would involve having the whole tournament in one night, similar to old-school King of the Ring tournaments in the 1980s.
Tony Khan Praises Mike Tyson As A Great Wrestling Commentator, Hopes To Have Him Back

Tony Khan was pleased with Mike Tyson’s performance on last Friday’s AEW Rampage. The AEW President joined Dave LaGreca, Mickie James, and Tommy Dreamer on Busted Open Radio to talk about various topics. Khan said that Tyson is a great commentator and hopes to have him back to do more in the future.
WWE Star Written Off TV

Last week on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Shayna Baszler stepped into the ring to face off against Natalya. Baszler managed to defeated Natalya with the Kirifuda Clutch, but the action didn’t stop there. After the match Ronda Rousey got in the ring and encouraged Shayna Baszler to continue to...
Triple H Expected to Bring Back Iconic WWE Pay-Per-View Event Under the Original Format

Triple H has already begun making changes to WWE and reports suggest that many of the pay-per-view events in 2023 will also be switched up. While The Game appears to be looking to scrap gimmick events, he also seems to be looking to bring back the King of the Ring tournament but wants to allow it to make it return under the original format. This would see the whole tournament take place over one night instead of over various weeks on SmackDown.
Timothy Thatcher Comments On Potential WWE Return

Numerous former WWE and NXT stars have been rehired by the company since Triple H took over as head of creative at WWE, including several who were let go in the most recent two years. Timothy Thatcher might be a name like Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Mia Yim, and Hit...
Bret Hart Claims Survivor Series 1997 Match Had 25 Minutes Left Before Screwjob

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the interview, Hart discussed how his 1997 Survivor Series match with Shawn Michaels would’ve gone without the Screwjob, how the match played out, and more. You can check out...
Gene Snitsky Spotted At WWE Event

Gene Snitsky was back at a WWE event on Monday night, and this time he was on the other side of the ropes. Snitsky, who wrestled with the company from 2004 until 2008, shared a photo of himself and his wife Carolyn Snitsky in the crowd at WWE's taping of "Monday Night Raw" last night. "Like I never left!" Snitsky, now 52, wrote on Instagram alongside the photo.
MISSOURI STATE

