WBB: Tigers Overcome Adversity, Escape Clash With South Alabama
Auburn women's hoops were without Romi Levy, Precious Johnson and head coach Johnnie Harris in their matchup with in-state foe South Alabama. The Tigers didn't blink.
Very Famous Person At Hornets-Heat Game
J. Cole was in an attendance at Thursday’s game between the Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat.
411mania.com
Taryn Terrell Retires From Pro Wrestling
Taryn Terrell is hanging up her boots, announcing her retirement from professional wrestling on Wednesday. Tarrell posted to her Instagram account today to announce that she was retiring from the business after a return that began last year and included a run with the NWA that ends with her retirement.
PWMania
Exclusive: Independent Wrestling Spotlight with Mylo
On the latest edition of “Independent Wrestling Spotlight,” PWMania.com’s Scott Mitchell (@ScottsScoop44) sits down with one of the hottest independent wrestling talents around today, Mylo. In this interview, you will read about her start in professional wrestling, working on the independent scene, working with AEW, and more.
PWMania
Updated Line-Up For Ricky Steamboat’s Return To the Ring At Big Time Wrestling Show
Big Time Wrestling presents Ricky Steamboat’s first return to the ring since 2010. The following is the lineup for the event, which will take place on November 27 in Raleigh, North Carolina:. * Ricky Steamboat & FTR vs. “Black Machismo” Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a Partner TBA...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE Writer Claims Vince McMahon Caused Shawn Michaels To Have Bad Feelings Towards Hulk Hogan In 2005
MLW owner Court Bauer was interviewed on The Insiders podcast for AdFreeShows.com where he shared stories from his time as a writer for WWE in the mid-2000s. During it, he talked about why Shawn Michaels started to resent putting Hulk Hogan over at SummerSlam 2005. The original plan was for three matches to happen between them, but only one actually happened.
ewrestlingnews.com
eWn Exclusive: The Wrestling Club’s Victor Perry Speaks Out
Recently, we were fortunate to sit down with Victor Perry, the founder of The Wrestling Club. For those who might not know, The Wrestling Club is an extracurricular program at the Kipp Amp Middle School in Brooklyn, NY. They’ve been visited by the likes of Sasha Banks, Keith Lee, and Swerve Strickland. They were also guests at NJPW’s Rumble on 44th Street show, courtesy of Rocky Romero.
Wilson Powers Jayhawks to Dominant Victory Over Bison 82-59
The junior just missed his second straight double-double, pacing Kansas against North Dakota State on Thursday night
PWMania
Backstage News on Two Former WWE Stars Possibly Returning to Align With Bray Wyatt
As PWMania.com previously noted, WWE is reportedly considering the possibility of signing multiple free agents, and Bo Dallas is one of the names that has been mentioned. There has also been speculation that Bray Wyatt might one day establish a group known as the “Wyatt 6,” in which Dallas would play a role.
411mania.com
WWE Expected to Revive Standalone King of the Ring Next Year, All Matches on the Same Night
– While speaking to Give Me Sport, wrestling insider WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple is planning to revive King of the Ring as its own standalone event in 2023. Additionally, the plan would involve having the whole tournament in one night, similar to old-school King of the Ring tournaments in the 1980s.
Young helps Hawks pull away in 2nd half, beat 76ers 104-95
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 26 points, Clint Capela added 18 points with 20 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks pulled away late in the third period to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 104-95 on Thursday night. Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 26 points and 13 rebounds for his second straight double-double after missing three games with the flu. Young and Capela each had two baskets in Atlanta’s 12-0 run to close the third quarter. The Hawks led by only two points before taking an 80-66 advantage into the final period. Rookie A.J. Griffin’s 3-pointer early in the fourth extended Atlanta’s lead to 89-74.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Praises Mike Tyson As A Great Wrestling Commentator, Hopes To Have Him Back
Tony Khan was pleased with Mike Tyson’s performance on last Friday’s AEW Rampage. The AEW President joined Dave LaGreca, Mickie James, and Tommy Dreamer on Busted Open Radio to talk about various topics. Khan said that Tyson is a great commentator and hopes to have him back to do more in the future.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Written Off TV
Last week on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Shayna Baszler stepped into the ring to face off against Natalya. Baszler managed to defeated Natalya with the Kirifuda Clutch, but the action didn’t stop there. After the match Ronda Rousey got in the ring and encouraged Shayna Baszler to continue to...
Steve Austin Reflects On LeBron James Sitting Ringside At WWE Raw In 2003
LeBron James was a week into his NBA career when he attended WWE Raw with a flip phone. James was caught getting excited multiple times, specifically when Steve Austin was in the ring. Years later, LeBron wore a LeBron 3:16 shirt as an homage to Austin. Speaking to Complex, Austin...
Complex
Wrestling Legend Bret Hart Reflects on 25 Years Since the “Montreal Screwjob”
Canadian wrestler and World Wrestling Entertainment legend Bret “The Hitman” Hart has taken to Instagram to reflect on the 25th anniversary of the “Montreal Screwjob” where he lost to Shawn Michaels. He called it one of “the biggest – and most notorious – moments of [his]...
wrestlingworld.co
Triple H Expected to Bring Back Iconic WWE Pay-Per-View Event Under the Original Format
Triple H has already begun making changes to WWE and reports suggest that many of the pay-per-view events in 2023 will also be switched up. While The Game appears to be looking to scrap gimmick events, he also seems to be looking to bring back the King of the Ring tournament but wants to allow it to make it return under the original format. This would see the whole tournament take place over one night instead of over various weeks on SmackDown.
It’s the 25th Anniversary of the Most Significant Moment in Pro Wrestling History
All these years later, wrestling fans still love to consume Montreal Screwjob content.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Timothy Thatcher Comments On Potential WWE Return
Numerous former WWE and NXT stars have been rehired by the company since Triple H took over as head of creative at WWE, including several who were let go in the most recent two years. Timothy Thatcher might be a name like Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Mia Yim, and Hit...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bret Hart Claims Survivor Series 1997 Match Had 25 Minutes Left Before Screwjob
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the interview, Hart discussed how his 1997 Survivor Series match with Shawn Michaels would’ve gone without the Screwjob, how the match played out, and more. You can check out...
wrestlinginc.com
Gene Snitsky Spotted At WWE Event
Gene Snitsky was back at a WWE event on Monday night, and this time he was on the other side of the ropes. Snitsky, who wrestled with the company from 2004 until 2008, shared a photo of himself and his wife Carolyn Snitsky in the crowd at WWE's taping of "Monday Night Raw" last night. "Like I never left!" Snitsky, now 52, wrote on Instagram alongside the photo.
