Neshoba Democrat
High school standouts match up in SEC game
Former Neshoba Central Rocket Jarquez Hunter and former Philadelphia Tornado Lideatrick “Tulu” Griffin got together after Mississippi State’s 39-33 overtime victory over Auburn Saturday night. Griffin had one of the most electric plays of the night as a special teams returner. Towards the latter half of the...
Itta Bena, November 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
wcbi.com
Jury selection opening statements begin in Louisville murder trial
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection opening statements begin today in a Louisville murder trial. Marquis Davis and Jamari Walker are charged with murder. The men were arrested in May 2021 in Kemper County. They are being tried at the same time. The deadly shooting happened on Alice Circle...
Mississippi man turns $20 into $100,000 lottery win
A Mississippi man turned $20 into $100,000 with a purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the lottery player from Louisville won $100,000 on a $20 Mega Money ticket. The man identified as “Harvey L.” purchased the winning ticket from Fair Oil-Louisville on S. Church...
News On 6
National Weather Service Confirms 3 Tornadoes In Choctaw, LeFlore Counties
The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that three tornadoes struck Choctaw and LeFlore counties on Friday. According to the NWS, an EF-1 twister touched down on the southeast side of Heavener in LeFlore County on Friday afternoon. The NWS says the tornado developed just south of Highway 128, damaging several homes and destroying some outbuildings, before it moved northeast into a mountainous and heavily wooded area. The NWS says the twister snapped and uprooted several trees on Middle Mountain and Poteau Mountain before it dissipated near Cowskin Ridge.
breezynews.com
Kosy Lights Christmas tree lighting and Big Red Band concert planned for Nov. 17
The Kosciusko Attala Partnership, Kosciusko Big Red Band, and Kosciusko High School Choir will soon fill downtown Kosciusko with the sights and sounds of Christmas. The annual Kosy Lights Christmas Tree Lighting and Big Red Christmas concert are set for Thursday, Nov. 17. The ceremony will begin at 6:00 pm...
Commercial Dispatch
Boyd wins state House seat; Kitchens re-elected as judge
Andy Boyd didn’t want to believe he had won. His opponent in the District 37 state representative special election, David Chism, had already conceded. Still, Boyd wanted to see all the numbers before declaring victory. It took Circuit Clerk Teresa Barksdale coming out into the hallway on the second...
kicks96news.com
Many Drug Possession Charges, Including Intent to Distribute, in Neshoba County
JARIS KASHON HUNT, 21, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. RANDALL JOE JAMES, 31, of Union, DUI – 1st, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,000. KENNETH RAY KENNEDY, 69, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 3, NCSO. Bond $0 X 3. CHRISTOPHER JACKSON KENT JR, 30,...
kicks96news.com
Saturday – Accident On Hwy 429
3:21 am – Leake County officials responded to an accident on Highway 429. A tree fell across the road in front of a vehicle. No injuries were reported. 10:40 am – Officials received a call about a one car MVA on Highway 35. No injuries were reported.
deltanews.tv
Life Support: The Fight to Save Greenwood Leflore Hospital PART 1
GREENWOOD - As the Greenwood Leflore Hospital circles the financial drain, those that hope to save it scramble to do anything they can to keep it open. Doctors call it "literally a matter of life and death:. But the road to saving the hospital has proven winding and bumpy. With...
WLBT
School board race reportedly left off some Madison County ballots
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some voters turning out for the Mid Term Elections ran into problems in Madison County Tuesday morning when they said an entire race was left off their ballots. According to election officials, the votes were cast for their candidates, but that doesn’t alleviate the concerns about the outcome of the race.
breezynews.com
COVID Death Toll in MS Passes 13K
The latest COVID deaths in Mississippi have pushed the total since the pandemic began past 13,000. In its latest update, the State Health Department reported 13 more deaths, some dating back to mid-October. Locally, Neshoba County has seen 246 deaths blamed the virus, while Leake County has had 125 and Attala County 120.
kicks96news.com
Drug Possession with Intent to Distribute and Other Felony Drug Arrests in Neshoba
APRIL FERNANDEZ, 42, of Little Rock, MS, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. RAFAEL GIBSON, 28, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500. ROBERT HICKMAN, 35, of Philadelphia, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0. SHELDON LEE HICKMAN, 42, DUI – 2nd, Seat Belt Violation, Suspended Driver’s...
breezynews.com
Public drunk, shoplifting, and other recent arrests
On 11-04-2022, Davis Thomas, a 40 yo B/M from Brookhaven, was arrested for Public Drunkenness on Veterans Memorial Dr by Ofc Matthew Griffin. On 11-02-2022, Quavon Hannah, a 28 yo B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Domestic Violence on North Jackson St. by Cpt. James Ward. On 11-02-2022, Nolan Gentry,...
Neshoba Democrat
Willis receives 15 years after plea deal
A Philadelphia doctor pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and six counts of simple assault on a police officer in a standoff last year during circuit court last week. The physician, Jeffrey Todd Willis, 61, 13850 Road 602, Carthage (in Neshoba County), was sentenced...
kicks96news.com
DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala
ANTHONY J HENRY, 28, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0. KENYASICUS C HENSON, 28, of Carthage, Profanity in a Public Place, Improper Parking, No Insurance, Resisting Arrest, CPD. Bond $239.25, $218, $418, $649.25. LANESHIA S HUGHES, 30, of Forest, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $20,000.
Neshoba Democrat
DUI wreck on 16 results in 1 death
A Louisville woman has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with a deadly wreck on Highway 16 west last week, the authorities said. The woman, Tyjaylan K. Harrison, 20, 7272 Young Crossing Road, Louisville, was arrested and charged with manslaughter in the Oct. 31 accident. Jail records show...
kicks96news.com
Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Felony Cyberstalking in Attala and Leake
TERRY J ADAMS, 36, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO. Bond $1,000. DEMETRIC K BROOM, 29, of Lena, Resisting Arrest, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $500, $60,000. OTIS R CALHOUN, 50, of Forest, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia,...
Neshoba Democrat
County man charged with burglary
A Neshoba County man was arrested and charged last week with burglary in relation to an incident that occurred in early October, law enforcement officials said. Ike. S. Creighton, 34, 10361 Road 567, was arrested and charged with burglary of a dwelling and violation of a protection order. Neshoba County...
