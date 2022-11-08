Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Tropical Storm Nicole sends beachfront homes into ocean
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. The storm, which caused at least two deaths, was the...
Post Register
GOP House map targets 3 incumbent Democrats in swing Nevada
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Three Democratic incumbents in Nevada are trying to hold their congressional seats in key races Republicans have targeted nationally in their bid to seize the majority in the U.S. House. Two swing districts stretching out of Las Vegas through suburbs into rural areas have been...
Post Register
Tackling homelessness top goal for Oregon Democrat Kotek
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek said Thursday she would focus on addressing the state's homelessness crisis and be a leader for all residents, though the race remained too early to call. Republican rival Christine Drazan's campaign said the election isn't over, with more ballots...
Post Register
Idaho House seat goes to Republican after glitch reported
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — What initially appeared to be a Democratic win in the Idaho House has turned into a Republican victory after a glitch in reporting early voting was corrected in south-central Idaho, a state election official said Thursday. Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said the...
Post Register
Coldest air of the season about to slam Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A slow moving trough of low pressure is currently located along the Oregon Coast. This low is going to drop into Northern California, then southeast into Nevada. Idaho will not take a direct hit from this system. But, it will pass close enough that we could see a few showers Tuesday night. This will be followed by a rain/snow chance on Wednesday morning. The mountains should see several inches of snow on Wednesday. Snow will also be a concern from Twin Falls to southeast Idaho. Here in the western part of the state, we're going to be on the edge of this Low. It can go either way, we’ll either see rain snow early Wednesday, or we get very little. It all depends on where the center of the Low tracks.
Post Register
First flu death of season reported in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported a Nez Perce County man older than 65 years is Idaho’s first reported influenza-related death of the season. Flu seasons vary from year to year in their timing and duration. Over the previous five influenza seasons...
Post Register
Preview of the Governors race in Idaho with Scott Logan
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A preview of the race for Governor here in Idaho with Scott Logan, a political correspondent for CBS2. Little should have this race well in hand, according to Logan, however, the interesting thing to watch with this particular race is how many votes independent Ammon Bundy will be able to muster.
Post Register
Slavery, involuntary servitude rejected by 4 states' voters
Voters in four states have approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fifth state rejected a flawed version of the question. The measures approved Tuesday could curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama,...
Post Register
What could the snowy weather in the Treasure Valley mean for our water supply?
It was a snowy Wednesday in the Treasure Valley today. It looks like our new water year is off to a good start, but it is just the start. Water experts were happy to see some precipitation Wednesday, but they say we're still going to need a pretty good snow year in the Treasure Valley area, and well above normal elsewhere in the state in order for farmers to have all the water they need for the next growing season.
Post Register
Incumbent Idaho Republican Gov. Little looks for 2nd term
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little's reelection campaign strategy involves ignoring his gubernatorial opponents while attacking Democratic President Joe Biden. It's working. The first-term governor is expected to win a reelection victory Tuesday in the deeply conservative state that he shepherded through the COVID-19 pandemic. He...
Post Register
Hageman faces Grey Bull for US House after beating Cheney
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The race to choose Wyoming's next U.S. representative has received a lot less attention since Harriet Hageman beat Liz Cheney in the GOP primary in August. But it's still on. Hageman is now running against Native American activist Lynnette Grey Bull, who as the Democratic...
Post Register
Road Advisory: Winter weather driving conditions in effect for Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho State Police released a road conditions alert this morning. Winter driving conditions are in effect for the Treasure Valley. There are reports of snow and slush-covered roads with lower visibility. Drive with caution and plan for extra travel time.
Post Register
Issues on the Idaho ballot this election day
Election Day is here. These are the issues that voters in Idaho are considering today:. - Debbie Chritchfield (R) - Melissa Wintrow (D/Inc.) - Matthew Clifford (R / Inc.) Voters will also vote in favor or against Senate Joint Resolution 102. The resolution would amend the Idaho constitution and allow the president pro tempore of the state Senate and the speaker of the state House to have the Idaho State Legislature hold a special session with a written request from 60% of the members of each chamber.
Comments / 0