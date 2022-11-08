ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis Park, MN

Gross discovery in pizza bought from a Twin Cities Domino's

By BringMeTheNews
 2 days ago
A roach, a rat, a bird — even someone’s uncle’s greasy tupeè — have been suggested on Twitter as possible answers to what was found inside a Domino’s Pizza ordered in St. Louis Park last week.

Twin Cities resident Abby Honold said she ordered the thin crust cheese and mushroom pizza Friday from the Domino’s on Lake Street in St. Louis Park.

“I bit into my pizza and found this,” Honold shared alongside photos posted on Twitter. “Baked into the pizza.”

Honold said she notified Domino’s immediately on Friday and provided the photos to customer service, suggesting on Twitter that the offending item could have had feathers or fur on it.

“Thank you for taking the time to provide the additional information we need to address your concern,” a customer support reply reviewed by Bring Me The News stated. “We’ve passed this information along to the appropriate team so they can follow up with you.”

The Nov. 5 email response to Honold continues to say: “We know you have many meal options and we appreciate you choosing Domino’s. We hope to make this right and regain your trust. Your business is very important, and we want to give a good reason to return as a loyal customer.”

Photo courtesy of Abby Honold. 

As of Monday evening, Honold said she hasn't received any additional follow-up from Domino’s.

In a Twitter post, Honold expressed frustration that she's not heard back from Domino's and said she's still "randomly gagging and having trouble eating" because of the experience.

Bring Me The News has reached out to Domino's for comment.

Angela Lee Lydeen Nguyen
2d ago

As a former Domino’s delivery driver and 2015 regional and national delivery driver of the year I’m calling bull poop to this situation. No way did that get into your pizza and no one noticed. From the cooks that prepare your pizza, to the person cutting and boxing it up. That would have been noticed. A thin crust is actually cut differently as well (square cut) that item would have been cut into at some point. Whatever it is looks way to big to not have been cut through at some point. NO FREE PIZZA for you. Good try, you lose!!

the breeze
2d ago

I work at a dominoes in a different city and I notice the St. Louis park dominoes always at the top of the rankings on our computer screen..dominoes is not gonna call anyone a liar… but that is impossible at a dominoes to happen.. the ovens are elevated off the floor.. the ingredients are put on by hand obviously.. and also looked at and cut by humans.. these ppl are lying and looking for either a lifetime of free food.. or a payout.. no way this happens.. too many checks that pizza gets from employees

chuck Dovis
1d ago

As I read the comments on this blog I'm starting to agree with the domino's delivery people here. I'm gonna call this A BS story.

