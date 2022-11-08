Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Not Living Together-- Rumors Swirl Divorce Is Not Far Off
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage issues spark rumors of divorce.dvsross/Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are not off to a good start. The power couple just got married and already show signs of a breakup in their immediate future. Radar Online reported Affleck may have removed his wedding ring.
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Will Invite Former Spouses To Holiday Party So They Can Celebrate As 'One Big Family'
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are gearing up to spend their first holiday together as husband and wife! According to an insider, the couple plan to throw a "huge celebration" for both Thanksgiving and Christmas, and since they each have children from previous marriages, they'll reportedly extend an invite to their respective former spouses.
‘Pushy’ Jennifer Lopez Driving Her Marriage to Ben Affleck? JLo Reportedly Turned Jennifer Garner’s Ex-husband Into Her ‘Personal Robot'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been married for just three months. However, there are rumors that there is already trouble in paradise between the celebrity couple. Jennifer Lopez Turned Husband Ben Affleck Into A Puppet?. Lopez and Affleck have been open about their joy in having a second chance...
Jennifer Lopez admits her children don’t like going out in public with her: ‘It hurt my feelings’
Jennifer Lopez has opened up about the difficult realities of being a parent in the spotlight.The 53-year-old singer and actor recently posed for the cover of Vogue, in which she shared details about her blended family with husband Ben Affleck. During the interview, Lopez recalled a recent moment when one of her teenage twins asked to go to the flea market.“I was like, ‘Oh, you want me and Ben to come?’” she explained. “They said, ‘You know, it’s such a thing when you go, Mom.’”Lopez said that she understood why her teenager wanted their mother to stay behind, but...
Ben Affleck Took Jennifer Lopez to His Beloved Dunkin Donuts, And She Looked Less Than Thrilled
Every celebrity follower associates Ben Affleck with Dunkin Donuts. It's just part of the Massachusetts-bred actor's essence as a person. So now that Affleck is a married man once more, it's only right that he should share his love for the coffee and donuts shop with his new bride Jennifer Lopez.
Jennifer Garner Shares Rare PDA With Boyfriend John Miller While Ex Ben Affleck, New Wife Jennifer Lopez Are Plagued With Divorce Rumors
Jennifer Garner has kept her romance with her boyfriend, John Miller, low-key. However, the pair were spotted packing on the PDA over the weekend. On the other hand, there are rumors that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage is on the rocks. Jennifer Garner And Boyfriend John Miller Kissed Publicly.
Jennifer Lopez: ‘Taking Ben Affleck’s surname is power move’
Jennifer Lopez says taking her husband Ben Affleck’s surname is a “power move”. The 53-year-old singer added the move has made her “proud” and said it reaffirmed her feelings she is in full control of her life. She made the statements in a cover interview...
Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Puts Work 'Before' Her Marriage To Ben Affleck: 'She Had Him Fooled'
Things may not be as perfect as they seem in Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage, as reports have hinted that there is already trouble in paradise after just three months due to the 53-year-old Marry Me actress’s ongoing work commitments, which allegedly appear to outweigh her relationship commitments.
Jennifer Lopez Had No Problem Taking Ben Affleck’s Last Name: ‘I’m Proud of That’
You can keep calling Jennifer Lopez by her birth name, but as far as “Jenny From the Block” is concerned, she’s Jennifer Lynn Affleck from now on, thank you very much. “People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we’re joined together. We’re husband and wife. I’m proud of that. I don’t think that’s a problem,” the actress/singer tells Vogue magazine in a Dec. cover story about her decision to take the last name of husband actor Ben Affleck after their wedding this summer.
Jennifer Garner Says She Had a 'Wedding for Myself' on 50th Birthday
Jennifer Garner uniquely celebrated a significant life event. For her latest cover story in Town & Country, the actress opened up about her 50th birthday party. "I basically had a wedding for myself," she told the publication. "I was so shocked that I was doing it." Garner also used the occasion to raise money for a good cause. Town & Country interviewer Mickey Rapkin wrote that she asked her guests "to fill 5,000 backpacks with enough food to feed a family of four" for the Blessings In a Backpack program."I put everyone to work," she added.
Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)
Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
Jennifer Lopez Finally Revealed the Unexpected Way She Rekindled Her Romance With Ben Affleck
Ever since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reconnected, everyone has been wondering one thing: “How did this happen?” Well Lopez has her fans questions in mind, because she recently revealed all the details that made Bennifer 2.0 come to be. In a new interview with Vogue for the...
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s First Red Carpet Event As a Married Couple Proves They’re Still in Newlywed Bliss
It’s been almost three months, and we’re still not over the fact that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially married. Their 20-year romance is truly a story fit for Hollywood, and everyone has been itching to see how the newlyweds have been since their elopement in Las Vegas. And how are they doing? Well, their first red-carpet appearance as husband and wife may give you a few clues.
Jennifer Lopez praises Ben Affleck’s ‘amazing’ ex-wife Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Lopez has opened up about her blended family with husband Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.In a Vogue cover story published on Tuesday, the 53-year-old singer and actor made a rare comment about Affleck’s former partner. Lopez called the 13 Going on 30 star “an amazing co-parent” and shared that Garner and Affleck “work really well together” when it comes to taking care of their three children.The “On The Floor” singer also opened up about the challenges of blending their families, ever since she and Affleck tied the knot during an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas...
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Combine Blended Family With Blended Coffee on a Dunkin Run With the Kids
Proving America really does run on Dunkin, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoyed a family coffee run at the nationwide java joint with two of their kids in Los Angeles this past weekend. Lopez’s son Max, 14, and Affleck’s son Samuel, 10, accompanied their parents on the outing. Affleck sweetly...
Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over ‘Amazing Coparent’ Jennifer Garner After Ben Affleck Wedding, Reveals How Kids Are Adjusting
Crushing coparenting! Jennifer Lopez opened up about her and Ben Affleck‘s blended family — and couldn’t keep from raving over his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. The Hustlers actress, 53, revealed in her December 2022 Vogue cover story that Affleck and the Juno star, both 50, are a dream team when it comes to their kids: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. “[She’s] an amazing coparent, and they work really well together,” Lopez told the outlet.
Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About 'Process' of Blending Her Family with Husband Ben Affleck's
Jennifer Lopez is going through the highs and lows of blending families. The actress and singer, 53, appears on the cover of the December issue of Vogue, opening up in an interview about how she and husband Ben Affleck, 50, are "learning about parenting from each other." "The transition is...
Jennifer Lopez Responds To Those Who Have Issues With Her Taking On Ben Affeck’s Name
Jennifer Lopez is an iconic name. So much so that she’s become one of the few celebrities to receive a nearly universal nickname of “JLo.” Since she and Ben Affleck finally tied the knot in July, she has legally changed her name to Jennifer Lynn Affleck. So, is "JAff" going to catch on? The decision to take her hubby’s last name has been a topic many don’t necessarily agree with her on. But, considering it is her name we’re talking about, the actress, singer and entrepreneur has shared her own reasoning for officially no longer being a Lopez.
Jennifer Lopez On the Importance of Putting Herself First
Jennifer Lopez may be known for her romantic comedies and much-buzzed-about personal relationships, but the singer and actress also understands the importance of giving herself some love. She opened up about taking care of herself and practicing self love in her new Vogue cover story. Suddenly a single mother to...
How JLo, Ben Affleck And Their Kids Are Allegedly Handling The Blended Family Dynamic After The Two Stars Tied The Knot
An insider drops claims on how the blended family dynamic is coming along for Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and their kids.
