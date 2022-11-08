ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Jennifer Lopez admits her children don’t like going out in public with her: ‘It hurt my feelings’

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about the difficult realities of being a parent in the spotlight.The 53-year-old singer and actor recently posed for the cover of Vogue, in which she shared details about her blended family with husband Ben Affleck. During the interview, Lopez recalled a recent moment when one of her teenage twins asked to go to the flea market.“I was like, ‘Oh, you want me and Ben to come?’” she explained. “They said, ‘You know, it’s such a thing when you go, Mom.’”Lopez said that she understood why her teenager wanted their mother to stay behind, but...
Billboard

Jennifer Lopez Had No Problem Taking Ben Affleck’s Last Name: ‘I’m Proud of That’

You can keep calling Jennifer Lopez by her birth name, but as far as “Jenny From the Block” is concerned, she’s Jennifer Lynn Affleck from now on, thank you very much. “People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we’re joined together. We’re husband and wife. I’m proud of that. I don’t think that’s a problem,” the actress/singer tells Vogue magazine in a Dec. cover story about her decision to take the last name of husband actor Ben Affleck after their wedding this summer.
Popculture

Jennifer Garner Says She Had a 'Wedding for Myself' on 50th Birthday

Jennifer Garner uniquely celebrated a significant life event. For her latest cover story in Town & Country, the actress opened up about her 50th birthday party. "I basically had a wedding for myself," she told the publication. "I was so shocked that I was doing it." Garner also used the occasion to raise money for a good cause. Town & Country interviewer Mickey Rapkin wrote that she asked her guests "to fill 5,000 backpacks with enough food to feed a family of four" for the Blessings In a Backpack program."I put everyone to work," she added.
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)

Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
SheKnows

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s First Red Carpet Event As a Married Couple Proves They’re Still in Newlywed Bliss

It’s been almost three months, and we’re still not over the fact that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially married. Their 20-year romance is truly a story fit for Hollywood, and everyone has been itching to see how the newlyweds have been since their elopement in Las Vegas. And how are they doing? Well, their first red-carpet appearance as husband and wife may give you a few clues.
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez praises Ben Affleck’s ‘amazing’ ex-wife Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about her blended family with husband Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.In a Vogue cover story published on Tuesday, the 53-year-old singer and actor made a rare comment about Affleck’s former partner. Lopez called the 13 Going on 30 star “an amazing co-parent” and shared that Garner and Affleck “work really well together” when it comes to taking care of their three children.The “On The Floor” singer also opened up about the challenges of blending their families, ever since she and Affleck tied the knot during an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas...
Us Weekly

Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over ‘Amazing Coparent’ Jennifer Garner After Ben Affleck Wedding, Reveals How Kids Are Adjusting

Crushing coparenting! Jennifer Lopez opened up about her and Ben Affleck‘s blended family — and couldn’t keep from raving over his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. The Hustlers actress, 53, revealed in her December 2022 Vogue cover story that Affleck and the Juno star, both 50, are a dream team when it comes to their kids: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. “[She’s] an amazing coparent, and they work really well together,” Lopez told the outlet.
Cinemablend

Jennifer Lopez Responds To Those Who Have Issues With Her Taking On Ben Affeck’s Name

Jennifer Lopez is an iconic name. So much so that she’s become one of the few celebrities to receive a nearly universal nickname of “JLo.” Since she and Ben Affleck finally tied the knot in July, she has legally changed her name to Jennifer Lynn Affleck. So, is "JAff" going to catch on? The decision to take her hubby’s last name has been a topic many don’t necessarily agree with her on. But, considering it is her name we’re talking about, the actress, singer and entrepreneur has shared her own reasoning for officially no longer being a Lopez.
Shape Magazine

Jennifer Lopez On the Importance of Putting Herself First

Jennifer Lopez may be known for her romantic comedies and much-buzzed-about personal relationships, but the singer and actress also understands the importance of giving herself some love. She opened up about taking care of herself and practicing self love in her new Vogue cover story. Suddenly a single mother to...

