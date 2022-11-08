ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

Tahoe Daily Tribune

Douglas County preliminary results favor school board challengers

Douglas County preliminary results rolled in at 1:15 a.m., giving majorities to the three school board challengers, according to the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office. Election Day turnout was half that anticipated with 4,604 voters casting a ballot using a polling machine, according to results at Govotedouglas.com. That brought the total to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Laine, Curtzwiler still in race for D5 supervisor

Results from the Nov. 8 election show candidate Brooke Laine on top for El Dorado County District 5 supervisor. Laine has 4,882 (58.35%) of the district’s votes and opponent Kenny Curtzwiler 3,443 (41.15%), as of press time. Ballot processing continues with the next update from the county Elections Department...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Snowy Election Day at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Getting to the polls this Election Day is going to take some extra effort with the brunt of a multi-day snowstorm expected to impact the Lake Tahoe Basin throughout the day. Drop box locations in South Lake Tahoe are open and polls will follow...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Stateline casinos bounce back from Caldor Fire

STATELINE, Nev. — Stateline gaming figures for September came in four times above that of last year, when South Lake Tahoe and Stateline were evacuated for the Caldor Fire. According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board, the casino corridor had a gaming win of $27.9 million, up from $5.6 million last year.
STATELINE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Snowstorm moving on, slick, icy roads remain at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The multi-day snowstorm is on its way out of the Lake Tahoe Basin after dropping at least a couple feet of snow. The National Weather Service in Reno has a winter storm warning through 10 a.m. Wednesday for lingering snow showers. While the heavy...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood ski resorts to open Saturday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIF. — The November snowstorms have delivered and three more resorts have announced earlier than anticipated openings. Heavenly and Kirkwood mountain resorts and Northstar California will all open on Saturday, Nov. 12, officials reported Thursday. Earlier this week Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe announced it would open...
KIRKWOOD, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe Action this week: Radium Girls, Guilty Christmas plays, live music, brunch & beats

Radium Girls at Lake Tahoe Community College’s Duke Theatre. Black Ice Theatre Company is bringing “Radium Girls” by D.W. Gregory to Duke Theatre at Lake Tahoe Community College at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, with additional dates on Saturday, Nov. 12, and Thursday-Saturday Nov. 17-19. There will also be a matinee performance beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Veterans Day ceremony to be held Friday at American Legion Hall

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — American Legion Post 795 of South Lake Tahoe is inviting community members to join the American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion in honoring all veterans this Veterans Day. The Veterans Day ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11,...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Drink of the Week: Sage Leaf’s Bee’s Knees

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin. Yes, it’s true I have written about the bee’s knees cocktail...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

EAT This week: Lakeview Social’s Bibimbap

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next. If...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA

