Restaurant Dedicated to Hiring Special Needs Employees Is an Inspiration

By Tamika M. Murray
 2 days ago

They're so hardworking and deserve a chance.

Cooking is a life skill we all need. But sometimes developing that skill might take more effort than expected. Once you master it, things should go smoothly. However, this isn’t always the case.

TikTok content creator @chezfrancoispoutinerie1 shared footage of a special needs employee assembling a plate of food at their restaurant. They're so hardworking and deserve a chance.

The young man in the video applied for 100 jobs and was turned down by all the employers. Thankfully, the restaurant Chez Francois Poutinerie took a chance on his abilities to work. The video captures the worker putting together a platter of fries with gravy, a fried egg, and bacon. The food looked so delicious we couldn’t help but stare. We’d dine at this eatery any time.

Let’s see how the TikTok viewers responded to this video. User @Stella Nomiki Papant wrote, “Thank you for being patient and doing that. They are the best employees. You will see.” @Ang said, “He probably does the 100 times better than anyone else.” @Megan Reilly replied, “I employ three men with special needs, and let me tell you, they are the hardest working and reliable guys out there.” @kindrar1979 revealed, “Thank you for this! My 19-year-old applied to many companies. She finally found one that did and has been their longest employee to date, going on three years!” @sophia disclosed, “I’m crying because I wish more places would be open to doing this. It breaks my heart.”

We’re thankful businesses like Chez Francois Poutinerie are willing to hire special needs workers. They deserve employment just like everyone else. If you enjoyed watching this video, please visit @chezfrancoispoutinerie1’s TikTok channel. You’ll be thankful you did. For more Delishably updates, be sure to follow us on Google News!

Food and Drink. Recipes, news, cooking hacks, tips, and tricks from around the world written by home chefs and foodistas like you!

