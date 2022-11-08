ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conquer the nine realms with our God of War Ragnarök walkthrough

By Ryan Woodrow
God of War Ragnarök is full of puzzles, challenges, and secrets. With this guide, you'll be able to uncover them all

God of War Ragnarok is finally here, and to say there’s a lot to do would be an understatement. Not only are there secrets and collectibles galore, but most of the areas you’ll encounter during the main story have tricky puzzles with convoluted solutions. Thankfully, we’ve got a guide for every occasion, and we’ll be able to take you through all of the trouble spots.

If you want to know what we think of the game before you dive in, then make sure to read our spoiler-free God of War Ragnarök review . Plus, if this is your first time with a God of War game, or just need a refresher, then you can look at our God of War story summary before you get started.

God of War Ragnarök walkthrough

God of War Ragnarök collectibles

God of War Ragnarök bosses

God of War Ragnarök puzzles

God of War Ragnarök secrets

Related
IGN

God of War Ragnarok Walkthrough - Surviving Fimbulwinter (3/4)

*SPOILER WARNING* In this God of War Ragnarok gameplay walkthrough video we continue on to Chapter 1 Surviving Fimbulwinter on Give Me God Of War difficulty. For more God of War Ragnarok full chapter guides, collectable locations and tips check out our complete wiki at https://www.ign.com/wikis/god-of-war-ragnarok/Walkthrough.
Tri-City Herald

How to Frost Up Kratos’ Ax in God of War Ragnarök

Elemental infusion plays a huge role in God of War Ragnarök when it comes to Kratos' Axe. Released on Nov. 9, this game expands on the gameplay and lore of its predecessor, God of War. Once players get their hands on the Leviathan axe at the start of the...
Distractify

Who Are the Valkyries Hrist and Mist in 'God of War: Ragnarok'? Details on the New Antagonists

Spoiler alert: This article may contain spoilers for God of War: Ragnarok on PlayStation 4 and 5. The wrath of the gods once again descends on Kratos and his son Atreus in God of War: Ragnarok. The highly anticipated sequel continues the Spartan god's battle against the pantheon of Norse gods — all while the end of the world closes in on him. Kratos and Atreus embark on another quest to try and prevent Ragnarok from occurring, all while Atreus tries to uncover secrets about his own godhood as Loki. Naturally, their journey brings them face-to-face with Norse warriors.
Polygon

Don’t accidentally skip God of War Ragnarök’s first good side quest

God of War Ragnarök is an even bigger game than God of War (2018), which itself was bigger than all of the previous mainline God of War games combined. It’s packed with side activities and quests to help flesh out its world. But unlike God of War (2018), Ragnarök is about more than just Kratos’ journey to personhood. It’s about an ensemble cast bouncing off of one another as they explore a vast world and confront their individual mistakes.
SVG

God Of War Ragnarok: Transmog Equipment Explained

After years of waiting, the sequel to "God of War" (2018), "God of War Ragnarok," has finally hit shelves, and critics agree it's one of the year's best games. Some gamers are even convinced it could snatch the title of game of the year from fan-favorite "Elden Ring." On top of continuing the award-winning story of Kratos and his son Atreus from the first game, "God of War Ragnarok" also brings new gameplay mechanics and quality-of-life improvements to the forefront, including one feature gamers have been begging for ever since "God of War" released.
The Game Haus

God Of War Ragnarok Muspelheim Seed Locations

In God Of War Ragnorak players can visit the world of Muspelheim, a place providing different combat challenges and rewards to earn. In order to get there gamers need to receive parts of the Muspelheim Seed. Here are the God Of War Ragnarok Muspelheim Seed locations. Muspelheim Seed #1. The...
SVG

God Of War Ragnarok: Mid-Boss Checkpoints Explained

For as long as the "God of War" series has been around, one of its most core components have been its boss battles. As Kratos, players have been forced to battle with powerful demigods over the years — and fans of the series have likely had to withstand failure after failure when taking on these foes from a litany of different mythologies. Sometimes these bouts could prove to be extremely time consuming and difficult, but "God of War Ragnarok" is adding a feature that can drastically change how much of an annoyance these boss battles can be.
The Game Haus

God of War Ragnarok Draugr Hole locations

In God of War Ragnarok Draugr Holes are a great source for receiving chaos sparks. Here are the God of War Ragnarok Draugr Hole locations. Each Draugr hole spawns a boss called The Hateful for players to defeat in order to receive their sparks. In Ragnorak there are a total of 6 Draugr Holes. With all 6 chaos sparks, players can receive the Chaos Flame, to upgrade Krato’s Blades of Chaos. In addition to receiving a chaos spark, gamers can receive other additional rewards as well.
