Baltimore, MD

247Sports

How to Watch: Duke vs Virginia Tech in Week Eleven

After clinching bowl eligibility with a 38-31 win over Boston College on the road, the Blue Devils return home for a game for the first time in four weeks when the host Virginia Tech on Saturday. The Blue Devils are heavy favorites over the visiting Hokies, favored by 9.5 points, which would move their record to 7-3 with two games left on the schedule.
DURHAM, NC
ESPN

Georgetown snaps 21-game losing streak with OT win vs. Coppin State

On Nov. 27, 1972, John Thompson Jr. made his coaching debut at Georgetown, where he led the program to the 1984 national title and turned the Hoyas into a college basketball powerhouse. On Tuesday, nearly 50 years after Thompson's reign began, Georgetown snapped a 21-game losing streak. Prior to Georgetown's...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Detroit Mercy hits 13 3-pointers, beats Rochester 93-65

DETROIT (AP) Antoine Davis scored 28 points and Detroit Mercy rolled to a 93-65 victory over Rochester on Tuesday night in a season opener. Davis was 8 of 20 from the floor. Jordan Phillips added 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Jayden Stone chipped in 15 points and 12 rebounds. Damezi Anderson added 17 points and A.J. Oliver had 12 points. Four of the five starters each made at least two 3-pointers, with Anderson hitting five 3s and Davis 4.
ROCHESTER, NY
Yardbarker

Watch: Delaware State vs Virginia Tech Men's Basketball Highlights (2022-23)

Delaware State vs Virginia Tech: The Hokies looked dominant in their season opener against Delaware State, winning the game 95-57. The Hokies hit 14 three-pointers and made 50.0% of their shots from behind the three-point arc. Grant Basile dropped 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in his debut for the Hokies. Sean Pedulla had 18 points, eight assists, and four rebounds. Darius Maddox added 14 points for Virginia Tech.
BLACKSBURG, VA

