'Mean Girls' star Lindsay Lohan says people still tease her by asking what day it is: 'I always fall for it'

"Mean Girls." Paramount Pictures

There are countless one-liners from the classic 2004 teen comedy " Mean Girls " that Lindsay Lohan could get bombarded with on a regular basis. But she revealed to "Good Morning America" on Tuesday the one she gets hit with the most by fans.

"I get the 'Lindsay, what day is it?' and then I always fall for it," Lohan, 36, told "GMA" while promoting her upcoming Netflix holiday rom-com "Falling for Christmas." "'It's October 3.' Oh my gosh, do you have to do it to me every time!"

Lohan is referring to the now famous line in the movie when her character Cady recalls the moment her crush Aaron (Jonathan Bennett) spoke to her for the first time. It was during a day in class when he asked her what day it was.

"On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was," Cady says in a voiceover, before telling her crush: "It's October 3rd."

The date has since become a holiday for fans of the movie .

Lohan stepped away from acting after starring in Paul Schrader's 2013 movie "The Canyons." But that's about to change. The actress has a three-picture deal with Netflix. After "Falling for Christmas" she'll star in another rom-com titled "Irish Wish" next year.