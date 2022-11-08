ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

'Mean Girls' star Lindsay Lohan says people still tease her by asking what day it is: 'I always fall for it'

By Jason Guerrasio
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ezykn_0j382sHG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LOTLH_0j382sHG00
"Mean Girls."

Paramount Pictures

  • "Mean Girls" star Lindsay Lohan is well-known for her classic role.
  • Her "It's October 3rd" line is something people still say to her even 18 years later.
  • "I always fall for it," Lohan told "Good Morning America."

There are countless one-liners from the classic 2004 teen comedy " Mean Girls " that Lindsay Lohan could get bombarded with on a regular basis. But she revealed to "Good Morning America" on Tuesday the one she gets hit with the most by fans.

"I get the 'Lindsay, what day is it?' and then I always fall for it," Lohan, 36, told "GMA" while promoting her upcoming Netflix holiday rom-com "Falling for Christmas." "'It's October 3.' Oh my gosh, do you have to do it to me every time!"

Lohan is referring to the now famous line in the movie when her character Cady recalls the moment her crush Aaron (Jonathan Bennett) spoke to her for the first time. It was during a day in class when he asked her what day it was.

"On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was," Cady says in a voiceover, before telling her crush: "It's October 3rd."

The date has since become a holiday for fans of the movie .

Lohan stepped away from acting after starring in Paul Schrader's 2013 movie "The Canyons." But that's about to change. The actress has a three-picture deal with Netflix. After "Falling for Christmas" she'll star in another rom-com titled "Irish Wish" next year.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Finally No Filter? Madonna Shows Off Somewhat Natural Face In Candid Video With Daughter

Madonna has finally shown fans a glimpse of her natural self on social media, as she shockingly posted without a face-altering filter to cover up any imperfections.The Queen of Pop shared an adorable mother-daughter moment to her Instagram Story to show off one of her two twin daughters. In the clip, Madonna and her daughter posed pretty and lip-synced to a 1977 throwback song, “Lovely Day,” by Bill Withers.The dynamic duo was dressed for the colder weather. The “Material Girl” singer wore a black hooded puffer jacket and her mini-me sported a cozy brown sweatshirt. Madonna gave her daughter the...
RadarOnline

Miley Cyrus Cringing At Estranged 61-Year-Old Dad Billy Ray’s Romance With 20-Something Girlfriend

Miley Cyrus’ friends reveal the pop star has fears for her estranged dad Billy Ray’s romance with his 20-something singer girlfriend Firerose, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Billy Ray, 61, has been flaunting his romance with Aussie singer Firerose for months on social media. In September, the country singer’s new fling was seen wearing a massive diamond ring fueling speculation the two got engaged.
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos

Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
Tyla

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher say they don't give their children gifts at Christmas

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher decided to kick off a family tradition of ‘no presents for the kids’ and have some pretty solid reasons for doing so. The actors share two kids, eight-year old Wyatt and five-year old Dimitri, but if you thought having a couple of high earning Hollywood stars for parents would mean you’d wake up on December 25 to a mountain of presents under the tree, then think again.
Cinemablend

Pete Davidson Was Allegedly Asked To Take Some Time Away From Peacock Show After Outburst

Pete Davidson has been making headlines recently, mainly because the Saturday Night Live alum has been in development on a new comedy that’ll be available to stream via a Peacock subscription. However, production reportedly hit a snag last week when Davidson reportedly had a meltdown on set. It was alleged that the situation led to the comic throwing two candles through a window and a cup of coffee at the walls. A new report now suggests that Davidson has since been asked to take some time away.
TODAY.com

People who have had a miscarriage say Taylor Swift's new song has a powerful meaning for them

A song from Taylor Swift's new album "Midnights" is reminding some listeners of their personal experiences with pregnancy loss and giving words to their grief. Ashley Fritz, 30, anxiously awaited the release of Swift's 10th studio album, "Midnights" at 12:00 am on Oct. 21. As Fritz, who lives in Michigan, listened intently to the lyrics and melody of each song, she was taken aback by Track 16, "Bigger Than The Whole Sky," which immediately reminded her of her 2020 miscarriage.
MICHIGAN STATE
Page Six

Selena Gomez breaks down crying over worsening lupus: ‘It just hurts’

Selena Gomez’s battle with lupus worsened to such an extreme in 2020 that she found herself in excruciating pain “everywhere.”. The “Same Old Love” singer breaks down crying in her new Apple TV+ documentary, “My Mind & Me,” when she realizes her autoimmune disease was flaring for the first time in years.
Insider

Insider

658K+
Followers
36K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy