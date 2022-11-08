For the past 30 years, The Isle of Palms Exchange Club has partnered with the city of Isle of Palms and the town of Mount Pleasant to host the Isle of Palms Connector Run and Walk for the Child. All proceeds, which throughout the years, has grossed to nearly $1 million go towards child abuse prevention and awareness in the Lowcountry. The 5K and 10K run/ walk historically is held on the first Saturday in October. Unfortunately, the 2022 event was canceled due to Hurricane Ian’s projected high winds, rain and flooding. However, the community still rallied together to donate just under six figures. On Oct. 27, the IOP Exchange club held a beneficiary dinner where beneficiaries shared their company’s mission, explained what they will do with the money, and accepted their donation checks. The 2022 beneficiaries included the Carolina Youth Development Center, IOP Exchange Club Child Abuse Prevention Committee, Windwood Family Services, HALOS, Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center, Lowcountry Orphan Relief, Florence Crittenton, Darkness to Light, My Sister’s House, Child Abuse Prevention Association – Beaufort, Isle of Palms Recreation Department, Mount Pleasant Recreation Department and I Got Legs. While each organization has a different mission ranging from supporting youth enrichment activities, kinship care, educational training, therapy services, and providing everyday needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, all are centered around child safety. Deb Barr, the exchange clubs’ child abuse prevention committee chair and liaison summarized the event’s purpose by quoting nelson mandala, “our children are our greatest treasure. They are our future. Those who abuse them tear at the fabric of our society and weaken our nation.” Michelle Fischer, the run chair echoed this quote by saying “this is the reason we do this work. Seeing the beneficiaries, learning what they do, who they are, and what their needs are.” “The Exchange Club, it’s a labor of love,” Barr said. “It takes many many volunteers and many many hours of work throughout the year to pull this off! It’s all about gathering our community to prevent child abuse and provide youth services.”

