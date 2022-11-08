Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Flavor to Savor at Southern Roots BBQJ.M. LesinskiCharleston, SC
This South Carolina Diner Has Been Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenCharleston, SC
This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.Kennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
Eater
Two Former Husk Chefs Circle Back to the Lowcountry to Sling Superior Dough
Chefs Zachary and Hannah Welton moved to the Lowcountry to be a part of famed chef Sean Brock’s vision for Husk (76 Queen Street, Charleston), but are now part of a new wave of inspiration in the Charleston scene. The duo recently opened Welton’s Tiny Bakeshop (682 King Street, Charleston), after building a stellar reputation around town with their Welton’s Wood-Fired Pizza pop-ups. The bakery is currently only open on Saturdays, but it’s creating buzz for the couple’s tangy benne loaves, flaky croissants, creative compound butters, and the must-order honey pie.
mountpleasantmagazine.com
Cigars on 17: For the Love of Luxury
If you like a quality smoke after dinner, Cigars on 17 in Mount Pleasant is the choice for premium cigars. Whether it is a Romeo y Julieta, a Padron or one of many other selections, Cigars on 17 combines its own humidor, customer lounge and premium customer service to give you the best cigar experience possible.
islandeyenews.com
Isle Of Palms Connector Run Strides Three Decades
For the past 30 years, The Isle of Palms Exchange Club has partnered with the city of Isle of Palms and the town of Mount Pleasant to host the Isle of Palms Connector Run and Walk for the Child. All proceeds, which throughout the years, has grossed to nearly $1 million go towards child abuse prevention and awareness in the Lowcountry. The 5K and 10K run/ walk historically is held on the first Saturday in October. Unfortunately, the 2022 event was canceled due to Hurricane Ian’s projected high winds, rain and flooding. However, the community still rallied together to donate just under six figures. On Oct. 27, the IOP Exchange club held a beneficiary dinner where beneficiaries shared their company’s mission, explained what they will do with the money, and accepted their donation checks. The 2022 beneficiaries included the Carolina Youth Development Center, IOP Exchange Club Child Abuse Prevention Committee, Windwood Family Services, HALOS, Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center, Lowcountry Orphan Relief, Florence Crittenton, Darkness to Light, My Sister’s House, Child Abuse Prevention Association – Beaufort, Isle of Palms Recreation Department, Mount Pleasant Recreation Department and I Got Legs. While each organization has a different mission ranging from supporting youth enrichment activities, kinship care, educational training, therapy services, and providing everyday needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, all are centered around child safety. Deb Barr, the exchange clubs’ child abuse prevention committee chair and liaison summarized the event’s purpose by quoting nelson mandala, “our children are our greatest treasure. They are our future. Those who abuse them tear at the fabric of our society and weaken our nation.” Michelle Fischer, the run chair echoed this quote by saying “this is the reason we do this work. Seeing the beneficiaries, learning what they do, who they are, and what their needs are.” “The Exchange Club, it’s a labor of love,” Barr said. “It takes many many volunteers and many many hours of work throughout the year to pull this off! It’s all about gathering our community to prevent child abuse and provide youth services.”
islandeyenews.com
Fishing Heats Up As Cold Season Approaches
Fishing this past month was very productive and we can expect November to be just as good!. Chilly water temperatures remind trout and redfish that they better eat now or it will be a long few months ahead without any food. As natural bait leaves our waters, artificial lures have become very effective. Take advantage of sunny days and go catch some fish! Redfish have begun their seasonal phenomenon of forming large schools. Groups of 50 redfish will become common and they can grow as large as 100-150 during the winter.
weddingsparrow.com
Ralph Lauren wedding inspiration in Charleston, South Carolina
If you love the quintessential all American style of Ralph Lauren, you'll be head over heels for this wedding inspiration shoot at the stunning Middleton Place in Charleston, South Carolina, captured by East Coast wedding photographers, Moe & Kev. The mossy oaks, ponds, marshes and array of wildlife make it a truly unique wedding venue, complete with stableyard and resident grazing horses and sheep.
Charleston City Paper
Mushroom installations take over Hampton Park
Multidisciplinary artist Meredith Connelly is the mastermind behind the temporary installation “Mushrooms,” a site-specific installation in Hampton Park that is open now through Dec. 11. This art display marks the relaunch of Art in the Park, a public art initiative organized by nonprofit Charleston Parks Conservancy. Connelly, an...
charlestondaily.net
Ashley River Property Protected Forever
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC – Lowcountry Land Trust announced today the permanent protection of 33 acres on the Ashley River in the heart of one of South Carolina’s most iconic landscapes, the Ashley River Historic District. The three properties making up the site are owned by members of the Carter family and are each bounded by the District’s national scenic byway and state scenic river.
domino
The Dreamy Pool Is Just a Bonus at This 1875 Home on the Best Block in Charleston
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. The day the crew removed the fireplace from the middle of the kitchen, the whole neighborhood showed up to watch. Giant steel support beams had to come in, then be hoisted up. “It was every dude’s inner-5-year-old fantasy,” says artist Raven Roxanne, laughing. It was also a major milestone in the Charleston, South Carolina, home’s seven-month-long renovation. She brought cookies, naturally.
islandeyenews.com
Love At First Sight On Sullivan’s Island
Tucker Dodson, now a pilot in the Air National Guard, spent his childhood “doing island things” and fishing the waters of Sullivan’s Island. Six years ago, Dodson’s freshman year of high school, he took his now wife kayaking in the back creeks. The couple returned to the creek off Thompson Ave for their wedding held in early October. Allie Dodson, a New York native moved to the Charleston area in 2007 and quickly realized the importance of Sullivan’s Island integral community. Both Allie and Tucker agreed that you can feel the connection to the community when you walk through its streets. “Those streets are just part of us. It’s our favorite place in the world,” Allie said. Shortly after the big move, Allie was enrolled in Wando High School where she met Tucker. Both were avid athletes, and captains of their sports team, a similarity which helped solidify their connection. After high school they went on to play in college, Tucker played lacrosse at the Merchant Marine Academy and Allie soccer at Limestone University.
islandeyenews.com
Isle Of Palms Works To Reduce Noise Levels
The city of Isle of Palms is continuing to tweak its noise ordinance, especially in Wild Dunes, where residents apparently are having issues with the Sweetgrass Inn. City Administrator Desiree Fragoso told City Council members at their Oct. 25 meeting that proposed changes in the law are based on the noise ordinance currently in effect on Kiawah Island. She said the city is seeking feedback from local residents and that staff has already met with people who live near the resort areas around 57th avenue. According to Fragoso, those wishing to file a complaint should contact the IOP Police Department’s non-emergency phone number, and an officer will respond. “It’s not good at all, and I think we need to do what we can to help them,” Council Member Jimmy Ward said. Council Member Katie Miars asked if the city has issued any citations for excessive noise.
country1037fm.com
Charleston Seafood Restaurant Named One of the Best in the Country
If you’re a true lover of seafood then finding the best seafood spots is probably important to you. It is very, very, VERY important to me. Born and raised in Charleston, South Carolina I have learned to appreciate great seafood. Fresh shrimp, great crabs, seasoned oysters, and so much more can be found all throughout the Carolinas. I may be biased, but Charleston hands down have the best seafood and no one can convince me otherwise. So, to no surprise one Charleston seafood restaurant was listed as one of the best seafood restaurants in the U.S.
Holy Smokes BBQ festival returns Nov. 19
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The second annual Holy Smokes BBQ festival returns to Riverfront Park in North Charleston in just over a week. On Nov. 19 from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., pitmasters and chefs from across the country will fire up their smokers to celebrate the long-standing American tradition of barbecue. The festival benefits […]
islandeyenews.com
Isle Of Palms Marina Parking Is Still Unsettled
The Isle of Palms City Council continued its seemingly endless discussions on parking and booze at the IOP Marina on Oct. 25, considering three more configurations prepared by Cline Engineering and also directing city staff to put together lease amendments that might give the owners of the Islander 71 Restaurant the exclusive rights to serve liquor, spirits and mixed drinks.
thedanielislandnews.com
Union Pier Terminal redevelopment a ‘transformational opportunity’
Daniel Island residents, along with the rest of the City of Charleston’s tax base, are helping fund the future of a long-awaited waterfront redevelopment downtown terminal at the Port of Charleston – Union Pier. Union Pier’s redevelopment has been more of a pipe dream than a reality for...
Tidal flooding covers Pawleys Island roads as Nicole looms
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — With the possible remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole lurking to the south, Pawleys Island residents are already experiencing tidal flooding. Pawleys Island police posted videos on Twitter showing water across the North Causeway during Thursday morning’s high tide and flooding that occurred Wednesday morning along Myrtle Avenue. “Winds will continue […]
Veterans Day events taking place across the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Veterans across the Lowcountry will be honored Friday for their service to the country through various parades, memorials, and celebrations. While some events were canceled because of potential severe weather associated with now-Tropical Depression Nicole, veterans and their families can attend Veterans Day events happening throughout the day Friday. The City […]
Group that owns Marion Square files lawsuit against City of Charleston over John C. Calhoun monument removal
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A group that owns Marion Square has filed a lawsuit against the City of Charleston for its removal of the John C. Calhoun monument which towered above the downtown park since the late 1890s. Formerly known as the ‘Washington Light Infantry Sumter Guards Board of Officers,’ members of the newly named […]
Tanger Outlets Charleston Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours
Tanger Outlets Charleston is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Columbia Sportswear, Levi’s and Under Armour are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
Where to find freebies and deals on Veterans Day
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Businesses and restaurants across the country are honoring the nation’s heroes with free food, discounts, and special promotions for veterans and active-duty military members on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. Editor’s Note: Many restaurants and retailers will require proof of military service. Be sure to check in with your local location to […]
