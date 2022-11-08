To top off one of the best seasons in school history, the J.P. Taravella High School swim team competed in the State Championship on Saturday. Held at the Sailfish Splash Aquatic Athletics Center in Stuart, Mason Green had the best result coming in third place in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 49.90. He finished .04 seconds shy of second place and less than two seconds shy of a State Championship However; he did improve his time from last year in States. Green also swam individually in the 200-yard freestyle and finished ninth at 1:43:16 after making his way through preliminaries.

