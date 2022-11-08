ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Talk Media

Coral Springs High School Boys Soccer Start Season With Win

The Coral Springs High School boys’ soccer team won their opening game of the season on Monday against Somerset Prep Academy. This is the second straight season the Colts have started 1-0. They defeated Northeast High School 3-2 in their first game last year and finished the season with a record of 5-7-3 before they fell to Deerfield Beach High School in the District Tournament.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs High School Girls Soccer Records Win in 1st Game

On Monday, Coral Springs High School girls’ soccer began their season with a 6-0 win over Somerset Prep Academy Charter. Andrea Orjuela, Shaquilea Alvaranga, Brianna McDonald, Kaylee Gonzalez, and Fabiana Villegas Farias recorded goals. Orjuela, Alvaranga, McDonald, and Josefine Majdoch had assists. Head Coach Mike Guardino said Tamaria Ruise...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

5 J.P. Taravella Swimmers Shine in State Championship

To top off one of the best seasons in school history, the J.P. Taravella High School swim team competed in the State Championship on Saturday. Held at the Sailfish Splash Aquatic Athletics Center in Stuart, Mason Green had the best result coming in third place in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 49.90. He finished .04 seconds shy of second place and less than two seconds shy of a State Championship However; he did improve his time from last year in States. Green also swam individually in the 200-yard freestyle and finished ninth at 1:43:16 after making his way through preliminaries.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Scorebook Live

Prospect Profile: Christopher Johnson, Dillard

Speed. It’s a characteristic many of the best prospects in South Florida have. The best example could be 2023 Christopher Johnson out of Fort Lauderdale's Dillard High. The 5-foot-11, 178-pound running back is an explosive game changer in the backfield. Johnson has helped the Panthers to a 6-3 ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Nicole’s strong waves wallop Haulover, Bal Harbour beaches

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – While the effects are expected to be much greater further north, heavy waves from Hurricane Nicole battered beaches in northeastern Miami-Dade County Wednesday. Haulover and Bal Harbour beaches saw surfers hitting the waves against the advice of local officials. “Crazy, really crazy, I can’t believe...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Five Experienced Cardiologists from Established Cardiology Group in Boca Raton Join Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group

November 9, 2022 – Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group (PBHNPG) – Cardiovascular Care is pleased to announce a cardiology group practice with five experienced cardiologists, has joined the PBHNPG multispecialty physician group in Boca Raton. The cardiologists joining PBHNPG – Cardiovascular Care include Jay F. Baker, MD, Steven M. Coletti, MD, Ronald M. Gabor, MD, Constance D. Fields, MD and David S. Funt, MD. All of the cardiologists are on-staff at Delray Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.
BOCA RATON, FL
Best of South Florida

New breakfast spot Yellow Yolk opens in Coral Springs

Yellow Yolk, a new South Florida breakfast and lunch concept, has opened at The Walk at University in Coral Springs, marking the brand’s first location. According to its creators, Yellow Yolk is a pop-art themed restaurant that offers the perfect combination of trendy Florida eatery and laid back hangout spot for breakfast, brunch, and lunch.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
NBC Miami

Broward Schools to Close Wednesday Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

Broward County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday due to possible impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. All schools and district offices will be closed and all before and after-school activities have been canceled, including field trips and night classes. Aftercare will also not be available. The district will make a...
wdhn.com

Tracking Nicole and tumbling temperatures

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be mild once again as most locations only fall into the low and middle 60s. We’ll climb to the low and middle 80s Tuesday afternoon. Sunshine and a few clouds will fill the skies like the last several days. Tuesday night’s temperatures...
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Audi Flips In St. Andrews Country Club Boca Raton Sunday

Crash Follows Bizarre Accident In Seven Bridges Delray Beach Overnight. Craziness Behind The Gates! BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s unclear what the driver was doing, but Palm Beach County Fire Rescue rushed to St. Andrews Country Club mid-day Sunday for a spectacular car […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Pompano Beach hosts its first-ever drone show

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It may be hard to believe right now, but the skies will be clear again soon. And when the clouds roll away, there’s gonna be something cool happening over your head. A light show like no other is coming to South Florida this weekend.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Palm Beach County public schools to be closed Wednesday, Thursday due to Nicole

All Palm Beach County public schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the threat of Tropical Storm Nicole, Superintendent Mike Burke announced Tuesday. In a message to students, parents, and district employees, Burke said all athletic practices and competitions for middle and high schools will be canceled on Wednesday and Thursday, and all athletic practices are canceled for Tuesday.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Coral Springs, FL
News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.

 https://coralspringstalk.com

