Is this really one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
Handgun found inside raw chicken in luggage at South Florida airportApril McAbeeFort Lauderdale, FL
New breakfast spot Yellow Yolk opens in Coral SpringsBest of South FloridaCoral Springs, FL
SOS Children’s Villages Florida hosted “The Black Ball” to raise awareness and funds for children in foster care.Nikki LHollywood, FL
Related
Coral Springs High School Boys Soccer Start Season With Win
The Coral Springs High School boys’ soccer team won their opening game of the season on Monday against Somerset Prep Academy. This is the second straight season the Colts have started 1-0. They defeated Northeast High School 3-2 in their first game last year and finished the season with a record of 5-7-3 before they fell to Deerfield Beach High School in the District Tournament.
Coral Springs High School Girls Soccer Records Win in 1st Game
On Monday, Coral Springs High School girls’ soccer began their season with a 6-0 win over Somerset Prep Academy Charter. Andrea Orjuela, Shaquilea Alvaranga, Brianna McDonald, Kaylee Gonzalez, and Fabiana Villegas Farias recorded goals. Orjuela, Alvaranga, McDonald, and Josefine Majdoch had assists. Head Coach Mike Guardino said Tamaria Ruise...
5 J.P. Taravella Swimmers Shine in State Championship
To top off one of the best seasons in school history, the J.P. Taravella High School swim team competed in the State Championship on Saturday. Held at the Sailfish Splash Aquatic Athletics Center in Stuart, Mason Green had the best result coming in third place in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 49.90. He finished .04 seconds shy of second place and less than two seconds shy of a State Championship However; he did improve his time from last year in States. Green also swam individually in the 200-yard freestyle and finished ninth at 1:43:16 after making his way through preliminaries.
Fort Lauderdale, November 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Fort Lauderdale. The American Heritage High School - Plantation soccer team will have a game with St. Thomas Aquinas High School on November 08, 2022, 15:00:00.
Prospect Profile: Christopher Johnson, Dillard
Speed. It’s a characteristic many of the best prospects in South Florida have. The best example could be 2023 Christopher Johnson out of Fort Lauderdale's Dillard High. The 5-foot-11, 178-pound running back is an explosive game changer in the backfield. Johnson has helped the Panthers to a 6-3 ...
stateoftheu.com
The future is now: Jacurri Brown should be Miami’s starting QB for the rest of this season
In case you’re living under a rock, or just tried to purge the memory from your brain, Miami lost to FSU 45-3 on Saturday. With the 2022 season a lost cause, and with other players at the position injured or ineffective, I believe it’s clearly time to make what’s sure to be a controversial move:
Click10.com
Nicole’s strong waves wallop Haulover, Bal Harbour beaches
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – While the effects are expected to be much greater further north, heavy waves from Hurricane Nicole battered beaches in northeastern Miami-Dade County Wednesday. Haulover and Bal Harbour beaches saw surfers hitting the waves against the advice of local officials. “Crazy, really crazy, I can’t believe...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Five Experienced Cardiologists from Established Cardiology Group in Boca Raton Join Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group
November 9, 2022 – Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group (PBHNPG) – Cardiovascular Care is pleased to announce a cardiology group practice with five experienced cardiologists, has joined the PBHNPG multispecialty physician group in Boca Raton. The cardiologists joining PBHNPG – Cardiovascular Care include Jay F. Baker, MD, Steven M. Coletti, MD, Ronald M. Gabor, MD, Constance D. Fields, MD and David S. Funt, MD. All of the cardiologists are on-staff at Delray Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.
New breakfast spot Yellow Yolk opens in Coral Springs
Yellow Yolk, a new South Florida breakfast and lunch concept, has opened at The Walk at University in Coral Springs, marking the brand’s first location. According to its creators, Yellow Yolk is a pop-art themed restaurant that offers the perfect combination of trendy Florida eatery and laid back hangout spot for breakfast, brunch, and lunch.
Click10.com
Hurricane Nicole: State Road A1A floods in some areas of Fort Lauderdale Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole approached Florida, rain storms and the high tide flooded parts of State Road A1A on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale Beach. Police officers closed the road from Northeast Ninth Street to Vistamar Street, just south of the Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, and feet away from the beach.
NBC Miami
Broward Schools to Close Wednesday Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Broward County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday due to possible impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. All schools and district offices will be closed and all before and after-school activities have been canceled, including field trips and night classes. Aftercare will also not be available. The district will make a...
wdhn.com
Tracking Nicole and tumbling temperatures
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be mild once again as most locations only fall into the low and middle 60s. We’ll climb to the low and middle 80s Tuesday afternoon. Sunshine and a few clouds will fill the skies like the last several days. Tuesday night’s temperatures...
South Florida’s Craft Show Returns to Coral Springs Nov. 12
South Florida’s Craft Show is coming to Coral Springs with two festive events — just in time for the holidays. The first is the Holiday Edition on Saturday, November 12, from 11 to 4 p.m., with a toy drive, a cash bar, and a great selection of handmade gifts.
Audi Flips In St. Andrews Country Club Boca Raton Sunday
Crash Follows Bizarre Accident In Seven Bridges Delray Beach Overnight. Craziness Behind The Gates! BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s unclear what the driver was doing, but Palm Beach County Fire Rescue rushed to St. Andrews Country Club mid-day Sunday for a spectacular car […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
Pompano Beach hosts its first-ever drone show
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It may be hard to believe right now, but the skies will be clear again soon. And when the clouds roll away, there’s gonna be something cool happening over your head. A light show like no other is coming to South Florida this weekend.
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale residents relieved damage from Nicole wasn’t more severe
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – There was a calm sunrise on Fort Lauderdale Beach Thursday morning after now-Tropical Storm Nicole brought rain and wind to the area. “It looks like the town’s OK,” one resident said. “We don’t have Wi-Fi at my house because of the storm, so...
Moxies to Open at The Main Las Olas
It’s the chain’s second South Florida location
wflx.com
Palm Beach County public schools to be closed Wednesday, Thursday due to Nicole
All Palm Beach County public schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the threat of Tropical Storm Nicole, Superintendent Mike Burke announced Tuesday. In a message to students, parents, and district employees, Burke said all athletic practices and competitions for middle and high schools will be canceled on Wednesday and Thursday, and all athletic practices are canceled for Tuesday.
Comments / 0