MOBILE HOME DESTROYED BY FIRE
The New Ulm Fire Department was called to Oakwood Estates, the former New Ulm Mobile Village at around 12:50 this (Tuesday) morning for an explosion and fire. Fire crews arrived to find trailer 19 fully involved and the fire had spread to trailer 18. Officials say all occupants of the homes were able to escape. One was taken to a hospital with burns. Several surrounding homes were also evacuated. Crew had the fire under control in about an hour. Fire officials say the fire originated in the garage of trailer 19 although no cause has been determined. Both homes are deemed a total loss. Fire crews were on scene for three hours.
POLICE: 2 arrested following shooting in Waseca
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Police in Waseca say two people have been arrested following a shooting early Thursday morning. According to a release, just before 12:30 Thursday morning, police were called to a municipal parking lot between the Post Office and State Street for the report of gunfire. A short time later, police found a vehicle and a driver and learned the vehicle had been shot multiple times. Police say there were no injuries.
