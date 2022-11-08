FRONTENAC, Kan. — Pull out your glass slippers and get ready for the ball — “Cinderella” is coming to the 4-states. Not just any Cinderella — specifically Rodgers + Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.” Happening at the high school (201 S Crawford St) — tickets are $5. You can catch a performance on November 12th and 13th. The show on the 12 is happening at 7 PM and the 13th at 2:30 PM. They encourage you to bring exact change and hope to see you there for a magical night!

FRONTENAC, KS ・ 11 HOURS AGO