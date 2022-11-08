Read full article on original website
News To Know: record voting numbers, Big Fish
JOPLIN, Mo. — The midterm elections are finally over but it was one for the record books for Jasper County. Out of 81,907 registered voters in Jasper County 34,903 ballots were cast. That means 42.67 % voted. It was the 3rd largest turnout for a November election ever in Jasper County.
News To Know: inmate dies, marijuana on the ballot in MO
LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. – The Labette County Detention Center says an unresponsive inmate was discovered this morning. According to deputies, 31-year-old Kenneth J. Jones, Jr. was discovered by his cellmate with an apparent self-inflicted injury. EMS transported Jones to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased by doctors. Click here to read more about this story.
LaTurner makes victory speech in hometown of Galena
One Kansas candidate who ran for reelection to Congress returned to his hometown of Galena for election night.
AP: Brecheen wins US House in Oklahoma 2nd Congressional Dist.
WASHINGTON (AP) – Republican Josh Brecheen wins election to U.S. House in Oklahoma's 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District includes Ottawa County in northeast Oklahoma.
News To Know: multi-vehicle crash, Missouri marijuana
JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin announced a reduction of public transportation options for Joplin residents starting Nov. 28. At that time, the Sunshine Lamp Trolley service will be suspended until further notice and riders will be referred to the MAPS service that provides curb-to-curb service. Click here to get more information on this story.
Cannabis advocates in Joplin share their thoughts on Amendment 3
JOPLIN, Mo. – Some Joplin residents gathered today to encourage other Missouri voters to vote yes on Amendment 3. Cannabis enthusiasts gathered near 7th and Range Line in Joplin today with the hopes of encouraging others to help legalize recreational cannabis in Missouri. Organizers say the event ran from...
Ottawa County says its Fillmore complex is without power
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Ottawa County says its Fillmore Complex in West Olive is currently without power, impacting its ability to serve customers. The County says the outage does not currently impact any polling locations.
Frontenac HS brings Cinderella to the 4-states
FRONTENAC, Kan. — Pull out your glass slippers and get ready for the ball — “Cinderella” is coming to the 4-states. Not just any Cinderella — specifically Rodgers + Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.” Happening at the high school (201 S Crawford St) — tickets are $5. You can catch a performance on November 12th and 13th. The show on the 12 is happening at 7 PM and the 13th at 2:30 PM. They encourage you to bring exact change and hope to see you there for a magical night!
Salvaging the past in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Some of the oldest buildings in a Southeast Kansas community have been given a new lease on life, thanks largely to the efforts of one man, and he’s up to it again, to the benefit of area families. The phrase “they don’t make them like...
14 Joplin-area Domino’s raise money for manager killed in crash
WEBB CITY, Mo. — The 14-area Domino’s are donating 15% of proceeds from November 7, 2022 to one of their managers who was tragically killed last month in a car crash. “ALL DAY, TODAY ONLY! Please order Domino’s at anytime today to help Torie’s family create a scholarship in her honor. Delivery or carryout at any of our 14 locations.” —...
Labette County Inmate discovered unresponsive; Autopsy scheduled
The Labette County Detention Center says an unresponsive inmate was discovered this morning.
Kansas officials investigate death of foster child who fled
Kansas officials are investigating the death of a foster child who left a residential treatment facility, stole a truck and crashed into a semitruck in Oklahoma last month.
Car overturns “drifting” in parking lot at Carthage Municipal Park
CARTHAGE, Mo. – About 6:50 p.m. Wednesday evening, November 9, 2022 reports of a vehicle overturned near Skating Rink in Municipal Park alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Carthage Police and Mercy Ambulance responded. On scene we learn it was a single vehicle crash in the parking lot south of the Skating Rink.
Watco Helps Small Town Land a New Manufacturer
Short line operator Watco recently announced that it facilitated a plant location in Neodesha, Kan., which is in the southwest part of the state. The company, Sicut Enterprises Ltd., is a London-based manufacturer of railroad ties made of recycled plastic waste such as bottles and food packaging. Sicut found Neodesha...
Labette County Inmate is Found Dead
A Labette County inmate is found dead. Yesterday morning around 9:50am, 31-year-old Kenneth J. Jones, Jr. was discovered unresponsive by his cellmates in the Labette County Detention Center. Jones had suffered an apparent self-inflicted injury. CPR was initiated and EMS was contacted. EMS transported Jones to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled.
Pittsburg to face defending champion Mill Valley in state quarterfinals
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pittsburg Purple Dragons will in the 5A state quarterfinals this Friday night – after claiming a regional championship last week in a 28-0 victory over KC-Sumner. The Purple Dragons will have to go through the defending 5A state champion Mill Valley Jaguars Friday to...
Holiday shopping and support for local businesses
The holiday season can easily turn into online shopping sprees and adventures to chain brick-and-mortar stores, but KOAM’s Janna Hautala talked with the owner of Roundabout in Joplin about the benefits of doing business locally. These benefits aren’t just reaped by shoppers and businesses, but by the community as...
Mojo Burger aka Babe’s aka Taco Tico is coming down
JOPLIN, Mo. — Recently plans have been made to raze the former Mojo Burger location at 702 S Maiden Lane. Big John’s Roll Off and Dumpster have been contracted by the private owners to remove the building. They have been working on the site for a while as they prepare to bring it down. 702 S MAIDEN LANE, JOPLIN MO...
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Kansas this month
A popular discount store chain is opening another new store location in Kansas this month. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, November 13, 2022, the popular discount retail chain Marshalls will be opening its newest Kansas store location in Pittsburg.
Lions prepare to face Washburn in season finale
JOPLIN, Mo. – Missouri Southern prepares to face Washburn in the final game of the 2022 season.
