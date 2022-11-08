Read full article on original website
I Bought Freakshow Wine at an NH Liquor Store and Had the Wildest Dream
If this is what's supposed to happen when you drink any blend from the Freakshow brand of wine, then it could be the most honest brand of any alcohol ever created. If not, well, what an amazing coincidence. But this past Friday night, I bought and split a bottle Freakshow Wine's Red Blend from the New Hampshire Liquor and Wine Outlet in Londonderry, New Hampshire, and had the most random, hilarious dream after. And literally felt pretty freakshow-ish.
Grandmother’s House From ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ Is Based on This Quaint New Hampshire Restaurant
Who knew that when you travel over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house you'd land in Mason, New Hampshire?. It's the Souhegan River by the way that you travel next to as you drive along winding roads to this little town with just over 1,0000 residents according to New England Today. Mason is around 40 minutes west of Nashua just over the Massachusetts state line in New Hampshire; and that's where you'll find the house, now restaurant, that was used in the illustrations for the 1948 edition of Little Red Riding Hood.
Is Your City the Friendliest in New Hampshire?
Both locals and outsiders have thoughts on the friendliness and hospitality (or lack thereof) of New Englanders compared to people in other parts of the country. Yours truly has heard both perspectives, especially when it comes to the south. A family member from Virginia mentioned that people down there are often nicer than us northerners, for instance. Alternatively, a friend born and raised in New Hampshire has said that people from the south can be fake and/or two-faced, whereas in New England, if someone doesn't like you, you'll know it.
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine
Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
Former Strafford County Attorney Lincoln Soldati Dies at Age 73
One of the last things former Somersworth mayor and Strafford County Attorney Lincoln Soldati did before his death Satuday was to vote. Soldati died of esophageal cancer Sunday at the age of 73. His wife Kathleen said that he had decided Friday to move from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston to Hyder House hospice in Strafford County where he passed away surrounded by family. Before he died he completed an absentee ballot for Tuesday's election.
Hate Graffiti Found in Exeter, NH’s Swasey Park Again
A swastika was reported on a shed on Exeter's Swasey Parkway Thursday morning, the second time a symbol of hate was found. Exeter Police said it was painted on the back of the building some time ago but not noticed until Thursday. The swastika was removed by police. The other...
New England’s 2 Largest Indoor and Outdoor Winter Tubing Parks Are in The Boston Area
As you plan your winter outings to swoosh down a snowy slope on a fast-moving tube or you prefer to feel that speed indoors for the warmth of it all, I have you covered. Let's start with the largest indoor winter tubing experience in New England since it's open now and back for it's second year. And hear me out on this because it's part of a tradition made for family fun.
Yesterday’s Massive Crash on a Maine Highway Was Like An Action Movie Scene
It looked bad. HORRIBLE bad. Like, death bad. And thankfully, at least as of this writing, despite a couple of hospital trips, everyone involved is safe and sound. The crash around Mile Marker 27 on the southbound side of 295 in Brunswick yesterday afternoon that NEWS CENTER Maine reported happened a little after 4p was unlike anything I've ever seen before. And I've seen and heard about some messed up stuff.
thepulseofnh.com
Name Of Man Killed In Weekend Motorcycle Crash In Seabrook Released
The name of the Massachusetts man who was killed in a weekend motorcycle crash in Rockingham County has been released. Officials say Jeff Zajac of Saugus was riding on Route 107 in Seabrook Saturday when the motorcycle collided with a vehicle. Zajac was pronounced dead shortly after first responders arrived and his fiancee was seriously hurt. Police are still looking into the accident but don’t believe speed or alcohol were factors.
nbcboston.com
Assault, Carjacking Reported Near Entrance of Lahey Hospital in Burlington, Mass.
Police said they have made an arrest in connection with an assault and carjacking near the entrance of Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning. Burlington police said they responded to 41 Burlington Mall Road around 7:20 a.m. for a report of an assault and carjacking...
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
National Publication Claims Ogunquit, Maine, is the 2nd Best Town in the Country During Christmas Season
A town in southern Maine got quite a compliment from a national publication recently. The seaside town of Ogunquit was listed as one of the best towns to visit. However, it may not be what you're thinking, because this article has nothing to do with summer vacation. Travel + Leisure...
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
The End of an Era as Beloved Dover, NH, Coffee Shop Changes Ownership
Adelle's Coffee shop in downtown Dover, New Hampshire, is ending its 14-=year run. I can hear my friends now, crying in their coffee cups. 4.5 thousand followers of Adelle's on Facebook can't be wrong. Local coffee shops are a community of people enjoying delicious sandwiches and cakes, but most importantly,...
Boston Globe
Readers say these local shops are the best in the area. Tell us your favorites.
They sent recommendations for fitness studios, gift shops, breweries, and more. Boston.com readers love their local small businesses so much they want you to enjoy them, too. Last year, we put together a guide of 50 reader-recommended local businesses that readers wanted to support during the holiday season. We once again asked our readers to share the local businesses they think make their community a better place to live and shop, and they’ve sent recommendations for fitness studios, gift shops, breweries, and more.
Can You Help This Lost Stuffy on the Eastern Trail in Maine Find Its Home?
This little guy is waiting patiently for their owner to find them. If you've ever had a kid in your life lose their stuffy, it can be super traumatic. I speak from experience. This adorable little doggy was found on the Eastern Trail in Southern Maine! It was placed securely at mile marker 12 1/4 just in case the owner comes back looking for it.
WCVB
Popular Christmas store in Massachusetts announces plans to close
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" will be closing for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
businessnhmagazine.com
Longtime statewide leader, public official, trial lawyer, criminal justice advocate Lincoln Soldati dies
Lincoln Soldati, former Strafford County Attorney, Mayor of Somersworth, NH and US Congressional candidate, died Nov. 6, 2022. He placed himself in hospice after receiving a diagnosis of stage four esophageal cancer at Mass General Hospital. He went to Hyder Family Hospice House, on the grounds of Strafford County Complex where he first made his name as Strafford County Attorney.
Salisbury man arrested after allegedly carjacking elder in Burlington hospital parking lot
A Salisbury man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly carjacking a person 65 or older in a Burlington hospital parking lot. Joshua Horvitz, 33, of Salisbury was arrested in Hudson, N.H. this afternoon after allegedly assaulting and carjacking an elder at the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington several hours earlier.
WMTW
Threat causes lockdown at Maine Medical Center Scarborough Campus
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Locations of Maine Medical Partners Scarborough were locked down after threats were made against employees, police confirmed. Officials say a representative of the Maine Medical Neurosurgery and Spine reported a person made vague but concerning statements against employees. The office was locked down for around 90...
