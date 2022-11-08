Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
Who Is the Woman on Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album Cover?
Drake is no stranger to peculiar album artwork (just look at the Certified Lover Boy cover), but the imagery for his new collab album with 21 Savage, Her Loss, might be his most unique yet. The cover, shot by Houston-based photographer Paris Aden, features a close-up shot of a young woman grilling the camera with jewelry in her mouth and colorful eyelashes. Drake and 21 shared the image without any context, other than describing the image as the “front cover” of Her Loss. The shot immediately confused fans, with many asking who the mystery woman is and why she’s on the cover.
Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis’ Baby Album: Pics
Curly-haired cutie! Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis, arrived in October 2017 and made his social media debut more than two years later. The rapper posted pictures of himself and the toddler in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite.”
HipHopDX.com
21 Savage Takes Responsibility For Drake's 'Her Loss' Disses: 'I'm Standing On It Too'
21 Savage has admitted he’s partly responsible for Drake’s barrage of disses on their joint album Her Loss. During an appearance on Akademiks’ Off The Record podcast, the Slaughter Gang rapper revealed was fully aware of Drizzy’s lyrical darts while making the project — and only encouraged him to let the proverbial chopper fly.
Vogue sues Drake, 21 Savage for $4M over faux fashion magazine promo
Vogue takes fashion seriously. The iconic fashion magazine’s publisher, Condé Nast, has filed a $4 million lawsuit against Drake and rapper 21 Savage — after the duo created faux issues of Vogue with themselves on the cover to promote their new album “Her Loss.”. The legit-looking...
Vogue sues Drake, 21 Savage over fake magazines they made to plug new album 'Her Loss'
Publisher Condé Nast sues hip-hop stars Drake and 21 Savage for distributing fake magazines that allegedly infringed on Vogue magazine's trademark.
Cardi B Pays Tribute to Takeoff With 'Family' Video
The "WAP" rapper shared a video on Twitter that featured her husband, Offset, and the late Takeoff.
NBC New York
How Are Migos Related? What to Know About Takeoff, Quavo and Offset
Takeoff, one of the members of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos, was shot dead outside a Houston bowling alley where he and groupmate Quavo had been attending a private party early Tuesday, the artist's attorney confirmed. He was 28 years old. The police investigation is still in its early stages....
What Fans Are Saying About Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ So Far
Drake and 21 Savage released their album 'Her Loss' in November 2022. The album sparked positive and negative reactions from fans everywhere.
HipHopDX.com
Drake & 21 Savage Hit With $4M Lawsuit Over Fake 'Vogue' Cover
Drake and 21 Savage have been sued by Vogue‘s parent company, Condé Nast, for creating a fake Vogue magazine as part of their unique Her Loss album rollout. According to TMZ, Condé Nast has filed a lawsuit against the OVO hitmaker and Slaughter Gang rapper, claiming they have not “endorsed” the Her Loss promo in any way.
Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Coldplay, John Legend and more sign open letter to stop use of rap lyrics in court.
Drake, John Legend, Mary J. Blige, Megan Thee Stallion, and other big names in the music industry published an open to lawmakers across the country to “Protect Black Art” and to limit how creative expression can be used against defendants on trial. The letter was published in the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Postpones Apollo Theater Performance Out Of Respect For Takeoff’s Funeral
Drake has pushed back his Apollo Theater concert due to the scheduling of Takeoff’s funeral. Drake is pushing back his scheduled performance at the Apollo Theater out of respect for Takeoff. The funeral for the late Migos rapper is scheduled to be held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Friday.
'Vogue' has 'an easy case' in lawsuit against Drake and 21 Savage, experts say
Legal experts believe the publisher of Vogue magazine has a strong case in a trademark lawsuit that could cost rappers 21 Savage and Drake millions. In the days leading up to the release of the duo's collab album, Her Loss, rappers 21 Savage and Drake shared photos of — and later distributed — copies of a fake Vogue featuring them on the cover. On Monday, Vogue publisher Condé Nast filed a 30-page lawsuit alleging that the creation of a "counterfeit version of perhaps one of the most carefully curated covers in all of the publication business" violated the media company's trademark rights.
Condé Nast Files Suit Against Drake & 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Mag
Major media company Condé Nast filed a suit against Drake and 21 Savage over a fake Vogue cover story magazine edition. The post Condé Nast Files Suit Against Drake & 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Mag appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Famed Rapper Dies
Famed rapper Hurricane G has reportedly died at the age of 52, the Los Angeles Times reports. Hurricane G, whose real name was Gloria Rodriguez, reportedly died following a battle with lung cancer. Her cancer diagnosis was announced by her daughter in May.
HipHopDX.com
Drake Says Billboard 'Fixed' Charts After 'Scorpion' To Give Other Artists 'A Fair Shot'
Drake has claimed that Billboard changed their charting rules after he released his behemoth double album Scorpion in 2018, saying the company did so to give other artists a helping hand. Drizzy phoned into a recent episode of Akademiks’ Off The Record podcast featuring his Her Loss collaborator 21 Savage,...
Migos’ Takeoff had already changed the sound of hip-hop. He was just getting started on a new chapter
Hip-hop wouldn’t sound the same without Migos. The trio of Atlanta rappers — Offset, Quavo and Takeoff — dominated the 2010s as they built a catalog of booming trap hits like “Handsome and Wealthy” and “Hannah Montana” before entrenching their place in the mainstream through 2016’s “Bad and Boujee,” which shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Their rapid-fire triplet delivery, termed the “Migos Flow,” showed up even when they didn’t, becoming the factory-standard cadence for a generation of rappers and spilling over into pop on Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings.”
Offset changes Instagram profile picture to image of Takeoff after Migos bandmate’s death
Offset has paid a subtle tribute to his late bandmate Takeoff after the rapper was shot and killed in Houston, Texas, yesterday (1 November).Offset’s Migos bandmates Quavo and Takeoff were at a private party at a bowling alley when the latter was killed and two unnamed others were injured.While Offset has yet to verbally comment on his friend’s passing, the rapper changed his profile photo on Instagram Wednesday (2 November) to one of Takeoff’s face.According to TMZ, Offset was scheduled to perform at MGM Music Hall in Boston tomorrow, however, an employee at the venue told them he’d no...
Complex
Lauren London on New L.A. Love Story Puma Collection, Honoring Nipsey Hussle, and Working With Hype Williams
Lauren London has become a beacon for authenticity, and she’s carrying that energy into her second collection with Puma named L.A. Love Story dropping Nov. 11. The footwear and apparel collection is inspired by Los Angeles, the city that raised her, and celebrates London’s love for her hometown, and the community that shaped her into who she is today. The items also feature an ode to her longtime partner, the late Nipsey Hussle, who had as much love and fervor for the city as she does. Some pieces in the collection are also emblazoned with a motto the rapper taught her: “It’s not on you, it’s in you.”
Alicia Keys, Justin Bieber to perform at Takeoff’s funeral: report
Alicia Keys and Justin Bieber are just two of the big names expected to take to the stage at rapper Takeoff’s upcoming funeral, according to a report. The 15-time Grammy winner will perform at the memorial, dubbed Takeoff’s “Celebration of Life,” on Friday at 12 p.m, TMZ reports. The service will be held at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, which can host up to 20,000 guests.
50 Cent explains how social media is impacting violence in hip-hop
Rappers have been dying at alarming rates over the years, and some can say that it may have to do with the music that is being promoted to the masses. 50 Cent recently launched a show called “Hip Hop Homicides” where rappers and other influencers discuss murders that have recently had an impact on hip-hop. During a segment, Van Lathan asked 50 Cent if he thinks hip-hop has become more violent over the years.
Comments / 0