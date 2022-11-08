ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midseason grades for all 32 NFL teams

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

Midterm grades are in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kMKBz_0j380Jtb00 (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

NFL teams are halfway home, although it feels like the season should be over for some. It is a long way to the finish line for those struggling, and the contenders must try and battle through injury and foes to get to the playoffs. So, without further adieu, let's hand out the midterm grades.

Arizona Cardinals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nB2h0_0j380Jtb00 (Michael Chow-Arizona Republic)

The Cardinals are predictably mediocre. That's been the track record of their coach, Kliff Kingsbury, in college and the pros, exempting last season's hot start. Not sure how they will get out of treading water. Grade: C-

Atlanta Falcons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NjJHe_0j380Jtb00 (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

The Falcons are what their record shows, ordinary or mediocre. They had a chance to finish off over .500 and earn a better grade but lost at home to the Bolts. Don't anticipate a big run in the second half of the season. Grade: C

Baltimore Ravens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XejIu_0j380Jtb00 (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Ravens have had double-digit leads in all the games they lost. That would be the flaw of a team that has it going on both sides of the ball ... most of the time. Lamar Jackson is dazzling. This is a team that could do major damage if it doesn't implode.
Grade: B+

Buffalo Bills

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n6hA6_0j380Jtb00 (USAT)

The Bills are a powerhouse. They will be tested going forward due to injuries on defense, and the report of Josh Allen's arm injury—to his throwing arm—is incredibly concerning. When healthy, Allen and the offense are a test every week. Overall, the Bills need to simply focus and make sure to show up each week— that loss to the Jets, after being up double digits, is hard to digest.
Grade: A-

Carolina Panthers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37EzO1_0j380Jtb00 (Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Simply awful and potentially getting worse. The Panthers already fired their coach and the Baker Mayfield injury led to P.J. Walker taking over. Don't blame the former XFL QB as he tries and does admirably. What else does it say about a franchise that bails on Christian McCaffrey?
Grade: F

Chicago Bears

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mhmsu_0j380Jtb00 (Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports)

The Bears are playing .333 football, which isn't good. What is good is the progress Justin Fields has shown in recent weeks. Do not be surprised if some of these close losses turn into wins over the rest of the season. Good luck trying to contain Fields. Grade: C+

Cincinnati Bengals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B88xy_0j380Jtb00 (USAT)

Bit of a roller coaster for the team that represented the AFC in the last Super Bowl. A slow start, wins followed, and then a ridiculously bad loss to the Cleveland Browns. You won't learn anything about what happened against the Panthers. Grade: C+

Cleveland Browns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l6FnG_0j380Jtb00 (Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports)

The Browns are trying to stay in contention as they await the return of their suspended quarterback. However, three wins in eight starts aren't exactly the pace they need. They have a great running game and the defense can be overpowering. A fickle team. Grade: C

Dallas Cowboys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29WlGQ_0j380Jtb00 (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

They got through the patch without Dak Prescott. Cooper Rush did a wonderful job when many thought the season was finished. They may not be ready to win their division or the Super Bowl, but this Dallas team is solid. Grade: B+

Denver Broncos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fta77_0j380Jtb00 (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

The world was going to change with Nathaniel Hackett as a coach and Russell Wilson as a quarterback. Neither has happened. The defense is strong and the offense is pretty much all wrong. Nothing has changed—in a year of change—for the Broncos. Grade: C-

Detroit Lions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H89LJ_0j380Jtb00 (USAT)

So much hope... and absolutely nothing has materialized. And don't get overly thrilled about downing a downtrodden Green Bay team. Grade: D

Green Bay Packers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZWkG6_0j380Jtb00 (USAT)

Awkward would be the word to describe the 2022 season. A team that was an offensive powerhouse is paying dearly for trading Davante Adams. Aaron Rodgers is doing his best but the Packers have regressed on offense, which places plenty of pressure on a good defense. Grade: D

Houston Texans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZCmSn_0j380Jtb00 (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

The Texans showed heart in Week 9 against the Eagles. That's about all the good you can highlight after the first half of the season. Lovie Smith has to hope management lets him stick around to have input on the plethora of picks in the next couple of drafts. Grade: D

Indianapolis Colts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2plM4A_0j380Jtb00 (Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports)

Disappointing results. Another veteran quarterback was brought in, but Matt Ryan didn't equate to success for the Colts. They are going with Sam Ehlinger for the time being, but it is hard to believe he is the long-range plan for this franchise. How will Jeff Saturday do as head coach now that Frank Reich is gone? Seems like a tall test. Grade: D

Jacksonville Jaguars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z1E3v_0j380Jtb00 (Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports)

After a couple of weeks, Doug Pederson looked like a magician. Then, poof, the Jaguars went back to losing consistently. Not sure if this is temporary or a long-range problem. The second half is ominous with the way the first half closed. Grade: D+

Kansas City Chiefs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MyxDY_0j380Jtb00 (Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports)

The Chiefs are always finding ways to win. They have a great quarterback and a defense that has stepped up big time, as evident when they shut down Tennessee in the second half in Week 9. Grade: A

Las Vegas Raiders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IY2Nn_0j380Jtb00 (USAT)

Josh McDaniels has yet to show he is an NFL head coach. It took forever to get him out of New England, and now Raiders management has to be concerned his time in Denver is more reflective of his head-coaching abilities than anyone believed. Grade: F

Los Angeles Chargers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S63L0_0j380Jtb00 (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Injuries, injuries, and more injuries. The Chargers can never seem to stay healthy. It has impacted the season immensely. Also, if Brandon Staley continues to live by analytics, his coaching career could easily die by them. Grade: C+

Los Angeles Rams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TZwvP_0j380Jtb00 (USAT)

The Super Bowl champions are dismal. They have not shown the spark that led them to the championship. No running backs to speak of, and Matthew Stafford is prone to making mistakes. Sean McVay has his work cut out trying to regain the form that won the title. Grade: C-

Miami Dolphins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y8RuH_0j380Jtb00 (USAT)

As Tua goes, so go the Dolphins. Quietly, Mike McDaniel is having a strong rookie season. They can get in high-scoring games and come out on top. It would be nice if the defense stepped it up and was able to stop somebody, anybody. Grade: B

Minnesota Vikings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=302VNa_0j380Jtb00 (Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

The Vikings are a stunning 7-1 with a six-game winning streak. It remains hard to comprehend how Minnesota has this record. You keep waiting for a pothole, yet they have been avoided. Will this surge continue or back to reality? Grade: A

New England Patriots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VqY40_0j380Jtb00 (David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports)

How would you like to be over .500 and still in last place? That is what the Patriots' situation is in the AFC East. New England has won two in a row since everything settled with Mac Jones, and the defense is tremendous. Grade: B-

New Orleans Saints

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sz5bA_0j380Jtb00 (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Saints are in a bad division and are basically a below-average team. Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry have taken away from the potency of the offense. The defense showed up big time against the Raiders and needs to deliver more performances like that. Grade: C-

New York Giants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ehWDw_0j380Jtb00 (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

The surprise team in a year of surprises. Brian Daboll has the Giants at 6-2 and they have a favorable schedule upcoming. Daniel Jones has been solid, the defense stellar, and Saquon Barkley is healthy. Grade: B+

New York Jets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pB1jZ_0j380Jtb00 (USAT)

The Jets had a chance to prove themselves in their game against the Bills and they did just that. Robert Saleh has done a wonderful job turning around a perennial doormat. Will they wind up winning 10 or 11 games? Who knows. But few thought the Jets would be 6-3 after nine games. Grade: B

Philadelphia Eagles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZN51u_0j380Jtb00 (Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

The Philadelphia Eagles have been magnificent. Nick Sirianni has his team at 8-0 and rolling. Jalen Hurts has answered every question. Grade: A+

Pittsburgh Steelers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xXFlK_0j380Jtb00 (AP Photo/David Richard)

A sad season thus far for Mike Tomlin and the Steelers. With Ben Roethlisberger gone it figured to be a season of change. Not sure anyone saw the foundation falling apart the way it has. Grade: D

San Francisco 49ers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xyc0x_0j380Jtb00 (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

The Niners are a .500 team but they seem to have so much more upside than their record. Do not be stunned if they give the Seahawks a real run for the NFC West title. Love the way this team is built and handling the 2022 season. Grade: B

Seattle Seahawks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YADe8_0j380Jtb00 (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

The Seahawks are unflappable. They win on the road. They have found a jewel in Kenneth Walker III. Geno Smith's season is nothing short of wonderful. Pete Carroll deserves a big run at Coach of the Year. Grade: A-

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wPfju_0j380Jtb00 (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

One miracle out of Tom Brady is not enough to ignore what has brought the Bucs to 4-5. Yes, they are tied for first in the worst division in the NFL. However, they will have to use this spark to improve in the second half. With Brady, anything is always possible. Grade: C-

Tennessee Titans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qM46B_0j380Jtb00 (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

The defense is excellent. The offense—outside of Derrick Henry—is a problem. One first down in the second half against KC. Malik Willis is not the answer. Grade: C

Washington Commanders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22KfQv_0j380Jtb00 (Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

Taylor Heinicke has given fans in Washington hope. They are still far back in the NFC East, or whatever that would be considered in the NFL. Every game is a coin toss. In Washington's case... far more than others. Grade: C+

1

1

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Comments / 0

