fox5atlanta.com
Cobb County man sentenced to life for violent rape, assault of girlfriend
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County man will spend the rest of life in prison for the rape and violent assault of his girlfriend. On Oct. 28, a Cobb County jury found 40-year-old Frederick Woodard guilty of rape, aggravated assault strangulation, battery, and harrassing communications. Authorities say the charges...
13-year-old accused of terroristic threats after fake bomb threat points police to pre-school
ROSWELL, Ga. — A 13-year-old is accused of making terroristic threats after Roswell Police said they called 911 near a preschool last week. Investigators said they're treating the middle school student's actions from Nov. 3 as a criminal call. That day, the 13-year-old called 911 from a cell phone announcing a bomb threat and then immediately hung up, according to police.
New details in Douglas County homicide reveal wanted suspect was out on bond
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the victim in Friday night’s homicide died from blunt force trauma. Authorities said Kaleshia Lyons suffered from injuries to her face. Sheriff Tim Pounds said Harold Dakers is accused of killing Lyons. Sheriff Pounds said the two...
Caretaker who vanished mid-trial gets 20 years in elder abuse case
A former caregiver who left the Cobb County courthouse in late September just before being convicted of elder abuse was ...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County Police investigate Duluth homicide
Update, Nov. 10, 12:47 a.m.: Gwinnett County Police have identified the victim shot to death in the parking lot of the Studio 6 hotel. Donoven Jones, 18, of Powder Springs was shot after an alleged altercation with Kobe Williams, 21, of Buford. Officers were provided a description of Williams by witnesses. He was found nearby with a gun in his possession according to a press release.
Polk Jail report – Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Wednesday, November 9, 2022 report below. Note: Today’s report came in late from the PCSO. The post Polk Jail report – Wednesday, November 9, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug’s Attorney Files Motion To Dismiss RICO Case, Accuses D.A. Of “Egregious” Misconduct: Report
Young Thug’s attorney accuses the District Attorney of “egregious misconduct” for obtaining a “sham” grand jury subpoena. Young Thug’s attorney is working hard to establish his client’s innocence in the RICO case against YSL. However, the latest development is what they’re hoping will lead to a dismissal.
Woman indicted on murder charges in fatal Midtown shootings
A woman accused of killing two men and injuring another in Midtown Atlanta in August was indicted Friday by a Fulton Cou...
Argument between 3 men leaves one dead, Dekalb County police say
fox5atlanta.com
Customer shot to death during fight at DeKalb County Waffle House, police say
Jury trial set for woman who allegedly shot and killed man when he left the scene of hit-and-run
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report. According to the Clayton County District Attorney's office, Hannah Payne, the woman accused in the 2019 murder of 64-year-old Kenneth Herring, will be expected in court for her trial next Monday. Payne was indicted for...
Man arrested after 18-year-old killed in Gwinnett County extended stay hotel parking lot, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 21-year-old Buford man is facing charges after police said he shot and killed a teen in front of an extended stay hotel in Gwinnett County. Gwinnett County Police Department investigators announced Thursday they have arrested Kobe Williams in connection with the Studio 6 homicide investigation in Duluth.
fox5atlanta.com
Jonesboro residents interrupting car break-in met with gunfire
JONESBORO, Ga. - Police in Clayton County are investigating a car break-in that led to a shooting inside a Jonesboro neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Residents on Winding Way Lane were awakened by the sound of gunfire when homeowners confronted two people trying to break into their car and the suspects opened fire.
Newnan Times-Herald
Brickhouse owner pleads guilty to fraud
Matt Christopher Larsen, the former owner of the now-closed Brickhouse Grille & Tavern, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of deposit account fraud. In a non-negotiated plea, Judge Emory Palmer sentenced Larsen to six years probation as a first offender and was required to pay a $5,000 fine, despite the District Attorney’s office request for six months in jail in addition to the probation.
Baby Blaise's case | 1 year since SUV was stolen with toddler inside
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Thursday marks one year since an SUV with a baby strapped inside was stolen in DeKalb County, leading to a search for more than 36 hours to locate baby Blaise Barnett. He was eventually found safe following an Amber Alert, but a year later, police...
Man arrested on child molestation charges after 6-hour standoff in Fayette
A six-hour SWAT standoff in Fayette County on Sunday ended with a man arrested on charges of child molestation, according to the sheriff’s office.
Waffle House shooting leaves 1 man dead in DeKalb County, police say
fox5atlanta.com
2 shot outside DeKalb County shopping center
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Crime scene tape surrounded a busy DeKalb County shopping center Wednesday evening after a double shooting. Officers were called just after 8:30 p.m. to the shopping center located in the 3200 block of Tucker Norcross Road. DeKalb County police say officers found a man and woman,...
‘We have waited for this day’: Former caregiver guilty, sentenced to 20 years for elderly abuse
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of an elderly woman told Channel 2 Action News they can breathe a little easier after the caregiver who abused her received her sentence. Prosecutors say the caregiver disappeared right before the jury returned its verdict. Shelia Knight was captured 8 days later. The family of Pearl Conner, 86 asked for the maximum sentence. And got it.
11-year-old shot, injured in DeKalb County drive-by
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An 11-year-old child was shot and injured overnight in a DeKalb County drive-by, police say. Officers with DeKalb County Police told 11Alive this all unfolded on Muirforest Way in Stone Mountain just after 11 p.m. Thankfully, they said the child is expected to survive. For...
