Glens Falls, NY

adirondackalmanack.com

Adirondack Experience to offer two free virtual events

The Adirondack Experience, the Museum on Blue Mountain Lake will be hosting two free virtual events, including A Good Time Coming: Exploring the Sporting World of The Adirondacks through the Adirondack Experience’s Art Collection on Monday, November 14, 2022, and Taking the Temperature of the Arts in the Adirondacks on Monday, December 12, 2022. Adirondack Experience has closed its doors for the 2022 season, but will continue to offer an array of online educational programs. The museum will open in the Spring of 2023, with a new exhibition – 𝐴𝑟𝑡𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑠 & 𝐼𝑛𝑠𝑝𝑖𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑖𝑛 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑊𝑖𝑙𝑑.
BLUE MOUNTAIN LAKE, NY
Hot 99.1

One Popular Albany Coffee Bar Is Putting A Third Location In Troy

Too many restaurants and cafes across the Capital Region have been forced to shutter in 2022. The economic downturn from COVID has morphed into inflation and supply chain issues that put many in the food-service industry in a difficult place. Amid the constant wave of closings, its worth celebrating when a new restaurant opens its doors.
TROY, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Bug battle on Lake George

We are getting to that time of year where you can more easily check hemlock trees for invasive woolly adelgids. The insects sprout white wool to keep them warm in the winter, which is easier to see than the black specks they tend to look like in the spring. Remember to flip the branches over to look.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
wamc.org

Capital Region incumbents hold on in New York state legislative races

Albany-area Democrats are celebrating victory after trouncing Republican opponents in New York state Senate and Assembly elections. But local Republicans held ground, too. Democrats gathered at the Italian-American Center in Albany Tuesday night had at first braced for what quickly turned out to be a bust: the "red wave" that never materialized.
ALBANY, NY
WCAX

Missing North Country woman found safe

WEST CHAZY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police in New York say a missing North Country was found safe. Thursday, New York State Police asked the public for help finding Kelsey Mrozik, 29, of West Chazy. She was reported missing on Wednesday after last being in contact with her family on Tuesday.
WEST CHAZY, NY
schenectadycounty.com

Schenectady County Declares Code Blue

County Urges Residents to Prepare for Cold Temperatures. Schenectady County declared it’s first Code Blue for the 2022-2023 winter season. The Code Blue order is in effect tonight through 8am tomorrow, Thursday November 10, as temperatures are forecasted to be below freezing. When a Code Blue is declared, the...
SCHENECTADY, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Fort Ticonderoga to Present Living History Event: “A Day Longer in the Field” on Nov. 12

Join Fort Ticonderoga for an exciting one-day living history event this Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In honor of Veterans Day, this event is free to active and retired military personnel. Admission is free for Fort Ticonderoga members and Ticonderoga Ambassador Pass Holders. The living history event will feature American Provincial soldiers who were eager to go home at the end of the 1759 Campaign. With Ticonderoga and Crown Point captured, these American soldiers worked alongside British Regulars to prepare Fort Ticonderoga for winter and the following season’s advance into the heart of New France. Witness how the soldiers in 1759 dealt with the harsh realities of winter on the northern frontier.
TICONDEROGA, NY

