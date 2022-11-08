Read full article on original website
Adirondack Experience to offer two free virtual events
The Adirondack Experience, the Museum on Blue Mountain Lake will be hosting two free virtual events, including A Good Time Coming: Exploring the Sporting World of The Adirondacks through the Adirondack Experience’s Art Collection on Monday, November 14, 2022, and Taking the Temperature of the Arts in the Adirondacks on Monday, December 12, 2022. Adirondack Experience has closed its doors for the 2022 season, but will continue to offer an array of online educational programs. The museum will open in the Spring of 2023, with a new exhibition – 𝐴𝑟𝑡𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑠 & 𝐼𝑛𝑠𝑝𝑖𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑖𝑛 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑊𝑖𝑙𝑑.
Where to get a meal for under $10 in the Capital Region
Do you ever want to go out to eat but don’t want to spend too much money? Whether you're looking for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you have a few options that won't break the bank.
Schenectady County issues first Code Blue of the season
Because of cold temperatures arriving in the Capital Region, Schenectady County has issued a Code Blue order.
One Popular Albany Coffee Bar Is Putting A Third Location In Troy
Too many restaurants and cafes across the Capital Region have been forced to shutter in 2022. The economic downturn from COVID has morphed into inflation and supply chain issues that put many in the food-service industry in a difficult place. Amid the constant wave of closings, its worth celebrating when a new restaurant opens its doors.
New mural presented in Troy on Thursday
A mural for the Façade of Troy Area United Ministries (TAUM) will be presented on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Bug battle on Lake George
We are getting to that time of year where you can more easily check hemlock trees for invasive woolly adelgids. The insects sprout white wool to keep them warm in the winter, which is easier to see than the black specks they tend to look like in the spring. Remember to flip the branches over to look.
Adirondack Land Trust Hosting Free Info Session on Conservation Easements and Farm Operations, Nov. 15
WHALLONSBURG – The Adirondack Land Trust is hosting a free informational session for farmland owners on Tuesday, November 15 at 6 p.m. at the Whallonsburg Grange Hall, located at 1610 NY-22, Essex, NY. The event, “How do conservation easements impact farm operations?” features the following panelists:. ·...
Capital Region incumbents hold on in New York state legislative races
Albany-area Democrats are celebrating victory after trouncing Republican opponents in New York state Senate and Assembly elections. But local Republicans held ground, too. Democrats gathered at the Italian-American Center in Albany Tuesday night had at first braced for what quickly turned out to be a bust: the "red wave" that never materialized.
Walsh declares victory in 112th Assembly District
Mary Beth Walsh has declared victory in New York's 112th Assembly District. Her opponent, Andrew McAdoo, conceded the race early Wednesday morning.
Missing North Country woman found safe
WEST CHAZY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police in New York say a missing North Country was found safe. Thursday, New York State Police asked the public for help finding Kelsey Mrozik, 29, of West Chazy. She was reported missing on Wednesday after last being in contact with her family on Tuesday.
Applications to adopt Deniro halt amid medical situation
Applications to adopt Deniro have been halted amid an unforeseen medical situation.
Schenectady County Declares Code Blue
County Urges Residents to Prepare for Cold Temperatures. Schenectady County declared it’s first Code Blue for the 2022-2023 winter season. The Code Blue order is in effect tonight through 8am tomorrow, Thursday November 10, as temperatures are forecasted to be below freezing. When a Code Blue is declared, the...
Paul Smith’s merger, short on details, gets leadership help
Former SUNY chancellor brought in to foster deal with Fedcap. As Paul Smith’s College awaits government review of its petition to merge with a Manhattan-based job training enterprise, the former chancellor of the State University of New York has entered the process. Although both the college and the enterprise,...
Two area hospitals named among “most wired” by CHIME
The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has recognized two area hospitals among the "most wired" in the nation.
Paul Tonko declares victory in NY-20
Democratic incumbent Paul Tonko has declared victory over Republican Liz Joy in the race for the 20th Congressional District seat.
Glens Falls Christmas fest returning with new name
As warm temperatures gradually lose the fight against the cold, winter - and the holidays - draw near. In Glens Falls, that means it's almost time for the return of Christkindlmarkt, and a lot of holiday fun for the community.
5 Restaurant Chains Gone from Capital Region! Do You Remember These?
Recently I was having dinner in a restaurant that I had not visited before. Even though this particular eating establishment was fairly new something about the place seemed so familiar. It wasn't the food, it was the building that was so reminiscent. What was it?. As I looked around the...
Rotterdam’s 3rd annual Christmas market
Rotterdam's third annual Christmas market will take place from Friday, December 2 to Sunday, December 4 at Viaport Rotterdam during mall hours.
Fort Ticonderoga to Present Living History Event: “A Day Longer in the Field” on Nov. 12
Join Fort Ticonderoga for an exciting one-day living history event this Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In honor of Veterans Day, this event is free to active and retired military personnel. Admission is free for Fort Ticonderoga members and Ticonderoga Ambassador Pass Holders. The living history event will feature American Provincial soldiers who were eager to go home at the end of the 1759 Campaign. With Ticonderoga and Crown Point captured, these American soldiers worked alongside British Regulars to prepare Fort Ticonderoga for winter and the following season’s advance into the heart of New France. Witness how the soldiers in 1759 dealt with the harsh realities of winter on the northern frontier.
State Police conduct underage drinking enforcement detail in Rensselaer County
RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. — New York State Police recently conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in Rensselaer County. During the initiative, 20 businesses were checked for compliance. One person was charged with misdemeanor first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, after selling alcohol to persons under the age of 21.
