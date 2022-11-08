Read full article on original website
KOMU
Natural cover fire reported in southern Boone County
BOONE COUNTY - Southern Boone County residents may have noticed smoke throughout the area Wednesday afternoon due to a fire in Hartsburg. The fire, initially thought to be a natural cover fire, "turned out to be standing beans and a combine," according to a Facebook post from the Southern Boone County Fire Protection District.
KOMU
Natural cover fires concern residents in Columbia neighborhoods
COLUMBIA - Reoccurring natural cover fires are causing some residents in Columbia concern. Columbia Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr. said the fire department has responded to the area of Norman Drive and Manhattan Drive, as well as the Gray Oak and Green Meadows, for natural cover fires numerous times in the last couple of weeks.
KOMU
Residents at Columbia apartment complexes share concern on suspected prowler
COLUMBIA − Residents at apartment complexes in Columbia are on edge after reports of suspected prowler. The Columbia Police Department put out a press release Tuesday seeking help from the community in assistance on identifying and locating the suspect. Police report five different burglaries, all involving female victims between...
KOMU
Suspect arrested in Mexico for 2019 Callaway County murder
FULTON - A female suspect connected to a 2019 murder in Callaway County was arrested by Mexican authorities early Tuesday morning. Emily Ricketts of Indianapolis, Indiana, is currently being held at the San Diego County Jail in California. She and a second suspect, Ruben Charles-Cabrera, are charged with the first-degree murder of Lauro Garza-Perez.
KOMU
CPD asks for help in identifying subjects in circulating video of woman being chased
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department has addressed a circulating video that shows two Columbia officers, a woman running and another unknown individual running after her. This comes after officials reported a suspected prowler was involved with five different burglaries, all involving female victims between 20 to 30 years old.
KOMU
Columbia residents injured after crash on Route WW
BOONE COUNTY - Two people were seriously injured after a crash in Boone County Thursday morning. The crash happened around 6:50 a.m. on Route WW at El Chaparral Avenue. According to the highway patrol, Victoria Swearengin, 33, attempted to make a left turn and traveled into the path of Matthew Amburgey's vehicle.
KOMU
Callaway County sheriff charged with DWI, resisting arrest
RANDOLPH COUNTY − Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism has been charged with two misdemeanors following his October arrest for driving while intoxicated. Randolph County prosecutors charged Chism Thursday with DWI and resisting/interfering arrest. A Callaway County human resources employee told KOMU 8 Thursday night Chism is "still the elected sheriff."
KOMU
CPD seeks help finding missing Columbia man
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is asking the community for help finding a missing person. CPD posted on Twitter Wednesday describing a 49-year-old Columbia man, Jason Washington. He was last seen on Oct. 15, walking near West Middle School on Clinkscales Road. The post from CPD said that Washington...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Thursday, Nov. 10
Suspect arrested in Mexico for 2019 Callaway County murder. A female suspect connected to a 2019 murder in Callaway County was arrested by Mexican authorities early Tuesday morning. Emily Ricketts of Indianapolis, Indiana, is currently being held at the San Diego County Jail in the state of California. She and...
KOMU
Jefferson City man wanted for weekend assault taken into custody
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man wanted for a weekend assault was taken into custody Tuesday morning. Cortez Burton Jr., 22, was arrested without incident during a traffic stop in the 300 block of Adams Street around 9 a.m. He is charged with third-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. He's being held at the Cole County Jail.
KOMU
Staffing shortages persist for snow plow drivers, both locally and statewide
COLUMBIA - As winter approaches, both the Missouri Department of Transportation and Columbia Public Works are trying to fill their open snow plow driver positions. MoDOT is seeing a shortage of approximately 1,000 drivers across the state, which is 30% below where it needs for a widespread winter weather event. Just three weeks ago, the department held its annual winter operations drill, where a spokesperson said they were 900 below what was needed. Last year, there were only a few hundred openings.
KOMU
Power restored for more than 600 Boone Electric customers
BOONE COUNTY − More than 600 Boone Electric customers were without power Tuesday morning. The company said crews discovered a broken pole causing the outage. They were able to restore power to all but the one meter where the broken pole is. The outage was reported in the Shaw...
KOMU
Man arrested after road rage incident on Highway 54
JEFFERSON CITY - A man is in custody following a road rage incident on U.S. Highway 54 Monday night. Jefferson City police responded to the area of Highway 54 near Ellis Boulevard around 8:55 p.m. for a report of shots fired. A 911 caller said a man fired multiple rounds...
KOMU
Columbia City Council swears in new fire chief
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council swore in Clayton Farr Jr. as Columbia's new Fire Chief at Monday night's meeting. Farr Jr.'s family watched the ceremony from the front row. After being sworn in, Farr Jr.'s father pinned his new badge on. The council later referred B300-22 back to the...
KOMU
Dems win majority of Boone County House district seats
COLUMBIA - Democratic candidate Adrian Plank won the Missouri’s House District 47 seat on Tuesday, according to the Missouri Secretary of State’s office. With 100% of precincts reporting, Plank had 52% of the vote, while Republican John Martin had 48%. Plank welcomed the news at a watch party...
KOMU
MU plans to shift to remote learning for severe winter weather
COLUMBIA - MU will shift to remote working and learning during inclement weather this winter season, similar to the past few years. On days when the campus is announced closed or with limited in-person operations, faculty will move classes to remote, the university said Wednesday in a news release. The format of classes that day is completely up to the faculty member.
KOMU
Voters choose Kip Kendrick as Boone County’s next presiding commissioner
COLUMBIA – Kip Kendrick won the Boone County presiding commissioner race Tuesday night, according to unofficial results from the clerk's office. With 100% of precincts reporting, Kendrick has 34,505 votes, while Republican opponent Connie Leipard had 26,729. Kendrick welcomed the news at a watch party with family, friends and...
KOMU
Veterans Day events around mid-Missouri
Numerous mid-Missouri organizations are honoring veterans Friday on Veterans Day. MU will host a wreath-laying ceremony at Memorial Union starting at noon Friday. It will also celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the laying of the cornerstone at Memorial Union, on Nov. 30, 1922. Columbia College. Columbia College will host a...
KOMU
Columbia Parks and Rec to hold interested parties meeting about Cosmo Bike Park plans
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department will host an interested parties meeting Thursday to discuss the creation of a new bike park at Cosmo Recreation Area. The current plans for the project include a pump track, mountain bike skills course, bike playground, trailhead for Rhett's Run mountain bike course, cyclocross course, parking and shelter. Columbia Parks and Rec is planning to be the consult on this project.
KOMU
MU Health Care proposes new projects to expand health care access
COLUMBIA - MU Health Care has proposed several new projects that would expand health care services in mid-Missouri. Representatives from MU Health Care spoke Thursday during the Health Affairs Committee meeting on MU's campus. The committee oversees MU Health Care for the UM System Board of Curators. Dr. Richard J....
